Meet Salesmate: the CRM that separates itself from the rest

All hat, no cattle

There are millions of options for customer relationship management software for small businesses, all with grandeur claims of making it THE NEXT BUSINESS.

Read also: Why social media does not replace a CRM system



The problem with all of these options though, are that some don’t do what they say they do, some don’t meet the needs of the business, and some have features small businesses will never need, which is why the creators of Salesmate produced a tool unique enough to separate itself from the already saturated CRM pool.

interactive pipeline

Salesmate is CRM software catered towards small businesses who want to ditch the headache inducing excel spreadsheets, for a more visual and organized experience. Included in the fancy visual interface are a variety of tabs and features, but the most useful is the sales pipeline feature which details your sales goals and sales activities.

A visual of the sales goals compared to company progress, helps businesses stay motivated to meet their sales quota.

The sales pipeline visual also helps businesses determine which sales activities need more attention from the team, and which are ready to be closed. Whether you are an established sales team, or in the beginning stages of sales, the pipeline is completely customizable and can meet any sales stages, activity types, and support as many sales reps as you need.

save your time

Along with the interactive pipeline, Salesmate offers users automated sales processes, automated data entry and automatic customer profile enrichment.

All of those functions were created to help save time on trivial tasks so companies can focus on more important things like closing sales quicker.

Within these features comes the ability to save personalized email templates, a list of planned deliberate actions and the overall organization necessary for users to never anything fall through the crack again.

Adaptability

Not only is Salesmate visual and automated, but it is adaptable to thousands of the pre-existing apps businesses may already be using like Google Mail, Google Calendar, WordPress and Zapier. It can also be accessed from your mobile device in the event that you are away from the office but still need to handle your business.

Salesmate

Salesmate offers two different pricing options for their services: $12 a month if paid annually, and $15 a month if paid monthly. Both offer the same features including 1GB of free storage per user, add-on space and multiple sales pipelines.

And because the Salesmate team is confident in what they offer, they’ve listed their CRM software for free for 30 days for anyone who wants to join the already 1200 sales teams.

#Salesmate