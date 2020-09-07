Business Marketing
This smart card manages employee spending with ease
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Clever credit cards make it easier for companies to set spending policies and help alleviate expense problems for both them and their employees.
Company credit cards are a wonderful solution to managing business expenses. They work almost exactly like debit cards, which we all know how to use, am I right? It is the twenty-first century after all. Simply swipe, dip, or tap, and a transaction is complete.
However, keeping up with invoices and receipts is a nightmare. I know I’ve had my fair share of hunting down wrinkled pieces of paper after organizing work events. Filling out endless expense reports is tedious. Plus, the back and forth communication with the finance team to justify purchases can cause a headache on both ends.
Company credit cards make it easier for companies to keep track of who’s spending money and how much. However, they aren’t able to see final numbers until expense reports are submitted. This makes monitoring spending a challenge. Also, reviewing all the paperwork to reimburse employees is time-consuming.
But Spendesk is here to combat those downsides! This all-in-one corporate expense and spend management service provides a promising alternative to internal management. The French startup “combines spend approvals, company cards, and automated accounting into one refreshingly easy spend management solution.”
Their clever company cards are what companies and employees have all been waiting for! With increasing remote workforces, this new form of payment comes at just the right moment to help companies simplify their expenditures.
These smart cards remove limitations regular company cards have today. Spendesk’s employee debit cards offer companies options to monitor budgets, customize settings, and set specific authorizations. For instance, companies can set predefined budgets and spending category limitations on flights, hotels, restaurants, etc. Then they don’t have to worry about an employee taking advantage of their card by booking a first-class flight or eating at a high-end steakhouse.
All transactions are tracked in real time so finance and accounting can see purchases right as they happen. Increasing visibility is important, especially when your employee is working remotely.
And for employees, this new form of payment is more convenient and easier on the pocket. “These are smart employee company cards with built-in spending policies. Employees can pay for business expenses when they need to without ever having to spend their own money,” the company demonstrated in a company video.
Not having to dip into your checking account is a plus in my book! And for remote employees who just need to make a single purchase, Spendesk has single-use virtual debit cards, too.
Now, that’s a smart card!
Business Marketing
This startup’s growing success is due to… WhatsApp and data science?
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Work smarter, not harder. Newly funded luxury sock company, SockSoho, rockets forward in growth using WhatsApp and data science.
Online direct-to-consumer fashion brand, SockSoho, does more than sell quirky and stylish men’s luxury socks. The company is leveraging data science to reduce marketing and customer acquisition costs. Founded by data scientist Pritika Mehta, and growth marketer Simarpreet Singh, the retail company launched 10 months ago and already has over 30,000 customers.
Funded by Y Combinator, an American seed money startup accelerator, SockSoho is not solely relying on its e-commerce store to bring in revenue. Instead, it’s using WhatsApp to drive its sales. With over 400 million WhatsApp users in India, the company’s selling formula is definitely working! The brand has acquired most of its customers through the messaging app. In fact, it brings in 70% percent of their sales.
The company is definitely taking full advantage of WhatsApp’s potential as both an e-commerce and A/B testing platform. The brand markets its products and tests out its ideas by easily interacting with customers straight through the app. All that data clarifies demand well before placing any manufacturing orders.
In an email to TechCrunch, Eric Migicovsky, the Y Combinator partner who invested in the company writes “[SockSoho] looks like a fashion brand on the surface but at the backend they operate like a tech company. They’re A/B testing every aspect of the product and e-commerce path, not something every fashion brand does.”
By being able to acquire customers, sell merchandise, and market new products at the same time, SockSoho is working smarter and not harder. This personal engagement is what will keep customers coming back for more. There won’t be a need for traditional costly marketing and customer acquisition techniques.
As the brand scales up, Mehta realizes personal engagement will become more difficult. To solve this issue, SockSoho is developing their own AI proprietary tool. With the use of AI-based chatbots, customers’ inquiries won’t go unanswered. Plus, more complicated issues will be quickly transferred to customer representatives.
“We are basically gathering data points to understand customer behavior and spending patterns, and those insights help us refine every single thing that we are building, from our designs to marketing and inventory planning, and even expanding into future verticals,” said Mehta.
By using technology that is already in place and innovating it to do more, SockSoho is showing the power in data science. They report that they will be able to grow into a full menswear line soon. According to Singh, the end goal is to “become the Uniqlo of India.”
Business Marketing
Free shipping is everywhere… how can small businesses keep up?
[BUSINESS MARKETING] Would you rather pay less but still pay for shipping, or pay more with free shipping? They may cost the same, but one appeals more than the other.
When it comes to competing with huge corporations like Amazon, there are plenty of hurdles that smaller businesses have to cross. Corporations can (and do) undercut the competition, not to mention garner a much larger marketing reach than most small businesses could ever dream of achieving. But this time, we want to focus on something that most people have probably chosen recently: free shipping.
How important is free shipping to consumers? Well, in a 2018 survey, Internet Retailer discovered that over 50% of respondents said that free shipping was the most important part of online shopping. In fact, when given a choice between fast or costless shipping, a whopping 88% of those surveyed chose the latter option.
Part of this has to do with the fact that shipping costs are often perceived as additional fees, not unlike taxes or a processing fee. In fact, according to Ravi Dhar, director of Yale’s Center for Customer Insights, if it’s between a discounted item with a shipping fee or a marked up item with free shipping, individuals are more likely to choose the latter – even if both options cost exactly the same amount.
If you’re interested in learning more, Dhar refers to the economic principle of “pain of paying,” but the short answer is simply that humans are weird.
So, how do you recapture the business of an audience that’s obsessed with free shipping?
The knee jerk reaction is to simply provide better products that the competition. And sure, that works…to some extent. Unfortunately, in a world where algorithms can have a large effect on business, making quality products might not always cut it. For instance, Etsy recently implemented a change in algorithm to prioritize sellers that offer free shipping.
Another solution is to eat the costs and offer free shipping, but unless that creates a massive increase in products sold, you’re going to end up with lower profits. This might work if it’s between lower profits and none, but it’s certainly not ideal. That’s why many sellers have started to include shipping prices in the product’s overall price – instead of a $20 necklace with $5 shipping, a seller would offer a $25 necklace with free shipping.
This is a tactic that the big businesses use and it works. If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, right?
That said, not everyone can join in. Maybe, for instance, a product is too big to reasonably merge shipping and product prices. If, for whatever reason, you can’t join in, it’s also worth finding a niche audience and pushing a marketing campaign. What do you offer that might be more attractive than the alluring free shipping? Are you eco-friendly? Do you provide handmade goods? Whatever it is that makes your business special, capitalize on it.
Finally, if you’re feeling down about the free shipping predicament, remember that corporations have access to other tricks. Amazon’s “free” prime shipping comes at an annual cost. Wal-Mart can take a hit when item pricing doesn’t work out. Even if your business isn’t doing as well as you hoped, take heart: you’re facing giants.
Business Marketing
Unpopular opinion: Coworkers are not your ‘family’
(MARKETING) “I just want you to think of us as family,” they say. If this were true, I could fire my uncle for always bringing up “that” topic on Thanksgiving…
The season 10 opener of “Undercover Boss” featured Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar. Brandon Landry, owner, went to the Lafayette location where he worked undercover with Jessica Comeaux, an assistant manager. Comeaux came across as a dedicated employee of the company, and she was given a well-deserved reward for her work. But I rolled my eyes as the show described the team as a “family.” I take offense at combining business and family, unless you’re really family. Why shouldn’t this work dynamic be used?
Employers don’t have loyalty to employees.
One of the biggest reasons work isn’t family is that loyalty doesn’t go both ways. Employers who act as though employees are family wouldn’t hesitate to fire someone if it came down to it. In most families, you support each other during tough times, but that wouldn’t be the case in a business. If you’ve ever thought that you can’t ask for a raise or vacation, you’ve probably bought into the theory that “work is a family.” No, work is a contract.
Would the roles be okay if the genders were reversed?
At Walks-Ons, Comeaux is referred to as “Mama Jess,” by “some of the girls. I have to wonder how that would come across if Comeaux were a man being called “Daddy Jess” by younger team members? See any problem with that? What happens when the boss is a 30-year-old and the employee is senior? Using family terminology to describe work relationships is just wrong.
Families’ roles are complex.
You’ll spend over 2,000 hours with your co-workers every year. It’s human nature to want to belong. But when you think of your job like a family, you may bring dysfunction into the workplace.
What if you never had a mom, or if your dad was abusive? Professional relationships don’t need the added complexity of “family” norms. Seeing your boss as “mom” or “dad” completely skews the roles of boss/employee. When your mom asks you to do more, it’s hard to say no. If your “work mom or dad” wants you to stay late, it’s going to be hard to set boundaries when you buy into the bogus theory that work is family. Stop thinking of work this way.
Check your business culture to make sure that your team has healthy boundaries and teamwork. Having a great work culture doesn’t have to mean you think of your team as family. It means that you appreciate your team, let them have good work-life balance and understand professionalism.
Freelancers, rejoice! AB5 modified for the better
Third-party MacBook repair shops will get Apple seal of approval
This smart card manages employee spending with ease
This startup’s growing success is due to… WhatsApp and data science?
6 entrepreneurial tools to keep startup productivity high
6 entrepreneurial tools to keep startup productivity high
How your self-talk can improve your performance
Try these mantras to help you cope with COVID-19 anxiety
5 side hustles that could turn into your new career
Free shipping is everywhere… how can small businesses keep up?
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur3 days ago
6 entrepreneurial tools to keep startup productivity high
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
How your self-talk can improve your performance
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Free shipping is everywhere… how can small businesses keep up?
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
Unpopular opinion: Coworkers are not your ‘family’
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Remotehour helps you keep an open-door policy when working from home
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Minimalism doesn’t have to happen overnight
-
Tech News3 days ago
How to personalize your site for every visitor without learning code
-
Business News6 days ago
The end of Uber and Lyft’s business models? Good.