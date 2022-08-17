Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business Marketing

Reddit job ad goes viral for saying they have no work culture

No one truly cares about ping-pong tables, a yoga room, pizza party’s, and trendy vending machines. Work culture is about the people.

Published

eople hanging out at working representing work culture

With over 27K followers, r/antiwork is turning into a popular subreddit “for those who want to end work.” One recent post asked, “who would want to work here?” Our Culture? We don’t have one.

You get paid pretty decently to output good work when you want and how you want. We only talk on Slack when it’s absolutely necessary and never by video or voice under any circumstances.

The OP u/book_of_chairs wrote the post “to elicit a response and inspire interaction in the thread.” With over 34.2K upvotes and more than 2.4K comments, it certainly garnered a lot of attention. Many people responded positively to the thread. People are tired of meetings, whether in-person or through video. There’s an attitude of “just let me work and get paid.”

Work culture is changing. Is your business keeping up?

What is workplace culture?

Factorial HR defines it as “the attitudes and behaviors of employees within an organization.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There’s the family mentality. “We’re all family at work.” Ugh. Work is a contract, not a family.

Some places have a hierarchal culture, in which structure and authority play a role in how things get done. Some work cultures are market-driven. Results are all that matter.

In a healthy work culture, employees can thrive and grow while getting results that benefit the business.

But the norm in today’s society is unhealthy work culture.

Managers don’t effectively communicate. There is an unhealthy work-life balance. Employees leave at a high turnover rate, costing the company money in training and time. Company values are often just statements that don’t translate through to protocols. Executives want to get a high ROI but don’t pay a fair wage to their employees.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Workplace culture drives employee satisfaction or dissatisfaction.

Positivity promotes productivity

The Reddit post takes the POV that people don’t want a work culture. As nice as that sounds, every workplace has a culture, whether good or bad. I’d like to suggest that employees are tired of outdated strategies and business models where employees aren’t paid well, given few benefits, and expected to put their job first. Employers who treat their employees well and pay them accordingly don’t have as many problems getting and keeping good team members.

Work culture is changing – is your business keeping up?

To attract top talent, your business can’t rely on how things used to be. Work culture was changing before the pandemic, and now with remote work on trend, it may be more difficult to find talented people who care about your business to work in-house.

Take a good look at your work culture and ask yourself, “is this somewhere I’d want to work?” If it isn’t, maybe you should think about your culture and what needs to change to pull in strong team members who can get work done.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

happy hour person drinking happy hour person drinking

Business News

Nixing the company happy hour entirely may be necessary, here’s why

(BUSINESS) Happy hour is designed to bond teams and offer a perk, but the design is outdated to benefit few workers - let's just...

March 3, 2022
elon musk twitter elon musk twitter

Opinion Editorials

What Musk’s tweets say about toxicity of modern work culture

(EDITORIAL) Musk is an inspiring figure, but his recent tweets speak volumes of what's wrong with work culture, especially in tech.

December 5, 2018
criticism criticism

Business News

7 tips for handling criticism, no matter how harsh

Criticism is a natural part of any business environment, but it can be tough to take no matter where it comes from. Here are...

August 7, 2012

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.