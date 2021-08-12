Business Marketing
Yelp listings now show companies’ COVID-19 policies
(BUSINESS) Yelp has updated their settings to allow business owners to make their COVID-19 policies public, so consumers are aware in advance.
Yelp recently added tools to help businesses share their COVID-19 restrictions and policies with consumers, focusing for now on vaccinations. This is the latest in a series of attempts to combat misinformation and illegitimate reviews plaguing the platform.
Yelp has rolled out two new attributes for businesses to add to their profiles last week.
One option, a tag that reads “Proof of vaccination required,” communicates clearly the need to carry one’s vaccination card (or, presumably, wear a face covering) to gain entry. The other – ”Staff fully vaccinated” – speaks for itself.
These attributes stand to increase customer awareness of the circumstances facing them before visiting a business, thereby cutting down on frustrations – at least in theory.
The general public’s dearth in understanding regarding social distancing protocols and business restrictions certainly wasn’t helped by the fact that different states had different responses to COVID-19 – and that’s not even taking into account the microcosmic changes cities found themselves making.
For example, while the state of New York may not require proof of vaccinations to enter restaurants, New York City certainly does.
Rumors are that San Francisco may be implementing similar legislation, positing that other cities may very well go in the same direction.
To compound on this lack of uniform response, small businesses are finding themselves having to make their own policies as the cities around them ease up on restrictions. It isn’t out of the norm for a restaurant staffed by at-risk employees to ask customers to wear masks, so as Delta surges in places with low vaccination rates, it isn’t terribly surprising that those same establishments would ask to see proof of vaccination.
Yelp looks to make this process as transparent as possible with their profile attributes, but they’re aware that there was a general uptick in frustrated customers leaving poor reviews for restaurants that required masking or other social distancing actions.
“Yelp says the practice [of review bombing] has gotten worse in recent months,” reports TechCrunch.
In response, Yelp will be employing both automated and human moderation measures to ensure that businesses aren’t unfairly targeted for their protocols. This is actually something the company did after adding the “Black-owned” attribute (and subsequent identity attributes) last summer as well.
If you’re interested in adding either of the new attributes to your business profile, you can find them on the “Yelp for Business” page.
As the pandemic continues to develop, we may see additional COVID-19 attributes from Yelp.
Society has changed – no one wants help in a store anymore
(CUSTOMER SERVICE) Times are changing in the retail environment: a once customer-service driven experience is evolving into a minimalistic customer service approach.
Once upon a time, good retail management meant good customer service skills – asking customers if they needed assistance, helping them decide what looked best on them, and politely stalking customers to insure a sale was completed.
As technology evolves and become more prevalent and pervasive in our lives, these skills are no longer needed or wanted. A new study suggest that shoppers want to be left alone while browsing in stores, rather than be stalked, questioned, and coaxed into buying items they may not explicitly want due to persistent pressure from sales associates.
An HRC survey found that a whopping 95% of shoppers would prefer to be left completely alone while navigating the retail environment, rather than shopping under a constant barrage of questions: “Can I help you find anything?” “How are you today?” “What brought you in?” and the seemingly endless stream of inquiries, not to mention the sales pressure from those employees working on commission, can simply be too much for consumers looking to relax, browse in peace, or simply get in and out of a store quickly.
While the greater majority of shoppers may prefer to be left alone, this should not come as too much of a surprise, considering how much technology has supplemented the shopping experience. With enhanced apps and self-checkout lines it’s not hard to understand why most shoppers prefer to browse solo.
Smartphones have given us the ability to check prices, order goods, and check stock all without interacting with another human.
For many shoppers, this is an efficient way to save both time and money while shopping. For other shoppers, like myself, smartphones offer another way to shop without triggering my anxiety. Asking for help, or a price is nearly impossible – I’d rather go without an item than have to ask someone for help.
Sounds ridiculous? Believe me, it feels ridiculous too, but nevertheless, having alternative ways to shop without interacting, is a blessing for many people, for a variety of reasons.
What does this mean for stores? It’s time to take another look at your apps and/or mobile presence (and in-store wifi availability). Since customers are shying away from human interaction, is your app allowing people to scan for prices? Can your customers check stock and order things online to be picked up in store? Can customers use your app to enhance their shopping experience in-store? If not, you may lose customers to stores that offer these enhanced apps.
Times are changing.
Burnout is not your staff’s fault, it’s your company’s fault
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Employee dissatisfaction is on the rise, resulting in burn-out from a variety of factors. These could be amenities, company focus, or management.
Have you ever worked at a company only to eventually get completely burned-out? Well, you’re not alone. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has seen so much “burn-out” that they decided the term is actually one that is health-related; more specifically, a disease.
The WHO released this information in conjunction with the International Classification of Diseases (ICD), but a day after the ICD came out, WHO corrected itself, saying it’s actually not a disease, but an occupational phenomenon.
This topic does bring up a good point though – who’s to blame when burn-out occurs – the company or the employee?
There are plenty of people out there who have started a job, one that was exciting and oriented with their goals, only to be completely fed up with the job 6 months later. For some, it may take longer, and for others, it may take less time, but regardless, if you’re truly burned-out, the problem may not be your fault. Actually, it’s quite the opposite.
When Stanford researchers looked into how stress in the workplace can raise health costs and even mortality in the US, they found it led to more spending (almost $190 Billion) and nearly 120,000 deaths each year. Worldwide, over 600 million people suffer from depression and anxiety, which can be a direct result of an inhospitable work environment or a job that’s simply dissatisfying or mundane. Of course there are other reasons for anxiety and depression, but feeling undervalued or unsupported on a job can have a huge impact.
Now here’s where it gets interesting. When the WHO made the mistake of calling the term “Burned-Out” a medical disease (which we now know is not the fact) it got a lot of the community thinking, including myself and Jennifer Moss of the Harvard Business Review. I asked myself who is really to blame for the high burn-out rates we’re seeing? Is anyone to blame?
Having been a victim of this “disease” (Just kidding! Remember, it’s not a disease guys), I know first-hand how hard it can be when the feelings of wanting to give up come a’knockin’. I’ve worked at multiple startups, each of them with their own initial allure and charm. Sometimes, that’s all there is and you don’t realize it until you aren’t happy in your role, which is exactly what happened to me.
You see, my first startup right out of college was super fun. Not only did they care for my needs as a person, but they also nurtured my abilities and eagerness to grow. They were your typical startup with Ping-Pong tables, holiday parties, monthly contests, and so much more. Sounds like a standard startup, right? Maybe, maybe not.
When it finally came time to leave the company for another role, (something they absolutely supported as it pertained to my growth), I quickly realized that not all companies are created equal. The next job I took turned out to actually be a 10-month series of ups and downs. Not only was the job totally different from my last one, but the company itself was highly disheveled and aimless.
Not only was it out of sorts, but the company had zero warm and fuzzy extras I had been so accustomed to. To start, there was absolutely no company culture – something I thrive on. There were no amenities like a fancy pool table or swings, which was totally fine, but alongside this and many other factors, I quickly learned how ill prepared the owner was to make the office a nice place their employees were excited to work.
The management was awful, and the owner was even worse, turning down ideas only to, weeks later, proclaim them as his own. The environment was hostile and there was no time to get to know my co-workers. But in the end, the nail in the coffin was that there was no direction at all – from the owner, management, or co-workers.
When I finally realized that I was burned-out and that my needs weren’t being met, I took an introspective look at myself and asked, “what’s wrong with me?” and after thinking long and hard, I had a moment of clarity. This wasn’t 100% my fault. In fact, it was the fault of the company I worked for.
Now, it may sound like I’m complaining (and to a degree, I am), but my point really is that if you’ve burned-out on a job, and your needs aren’t being met, you’re definitely not alone.
To further illustrate my point, I’d like to bring up Fredrick Herzberg’s dual-factor, motivation-hygiene theory. This theory primarily focuses on motivation and hygiene-related needs in the workplace and how they relate to job satisfaction. Herzberg found that satisfaction and dissatisfaction are in no way tied together and, in fact, are completely independent of one another. This means that it’s entirely possible to be satisfied and dissatisfied in the same job, at the same time – something leadership and management are not always prepared to understand or address.
Moss explains the difference between hygiene and motivational needs. She describes hygiene-related needs as things like “salary; work conditions; company policy and administration; supervision; working relationships; status and security.” On the other hand, she defines motivational factors as pertaining to “challenging work; recognition for one’s achievements; responsibility; the opportunity to do something meaningful; involvement in decision making; and a sense of importance to the organization.”
She explains that much of the time, employees don’t even recognize when the organization they work for has good hygiene, like Apple who has an excellent company culture and freebies for days (I know this from my own personal experience working there). However, when a company has bad hygiene, like what I described earlier, employees typically notice pretty immediately. Frivolous as it may seem, as humans, we’re creatures of comfort. If we’ve been comfortable for a certain period of time, and something related to that comfort is suddenly taken away, that can have a major affect on the employees’ happiness and willingness to push forward. Likewise, feeling unappreciated and underutilized can have the same effect.
As a matter of fact, burn-out can be directly correlated to situations when pre-supposed features in our daily work lives are removed or are missing. For instance, my first startup supplied coffee to all of its employees. If that was suddenly taken away or it didn’t exist at all, there would have been a lot of noise – especially form our coffee-guzzling sales team. The company knew how important this was and took every effort to make sure they gave us coffee.
From there, they raised the bar even further, asking the team what kind of coffee they wanted. This is exactly what it takes to keep employees happy and to prevent them from reaching “burn-out”. Again, it may all seem totally innocuous and low-priority, but from a leadership perspective, they knew perks like this were exactly why their employees liked their job.
Now, you’re probably wondering what it is business owners can do to learn more about burn-out and how they can combat it. The answer: employers should prepare and align themselves with employee needs. There are a variety of ways to figure out what it is your employees want, including surveying them.
Christina Maslach, social psychologist and professor emerita at the University of California, Berkeley, has been studying burn-out for 25 years and is now seen as the foremost authority on the topic. She offers surveys for employees and employers-alike, such as the Maslach Burnout Inventory and Professional Quality of Life Scale.
Aside from that, look at your employees as actual people. Ask yourself what reasonable steps you should take to make your employees happy in their job as well as whether or not you’d be happy in their shoes. If the answer to the second question is “no”, you probably have some serious research and thinking to do.
If you’re an employee, you’re not off the hook yet. You have some homework, too.
What do you need to be happy in the workplace? I challenge you to make a list of your must-haves and to seriously consider whether you’re settling for less.
This article was first published here in December 2019.
4 ways data visualization can help new online marketers (and 3 mistakes to avoid)
(MARKETING) Data visualization has become an important part of any marketer’s job, despite being somewhat new to the scene. Here’s why, and some quick tips to help you avoid failure.
You’ve got enough to worry about
When you first enter the online marketing world, especially as a new entrepreneur, managing a new campaign can seem intimidating. There are hundreds of potential variables and metrics to consider; modern technology makes it possible to pull tons of new data from even basic user interactions, but when you see that data all at once, it becomes almost impossible to make sense of it. Data visualization is a relatively new trend, focused on providing this information in a more intuitive, visual way.
At its most basic, data visualization is an automated process that converts numerical information into visual information, such as translating a complex web of statistics into a straightforward series of charts and graphs. According to data visualization experts at datapine, data visualization “offer(s) a more dynamic approach to presenting data compared to the rigid, linear nature of Powerpoint or the numbers-without-a-story approach of Excel.”
But what is it, exactly, about data visualization that’s so beneficial?
How data visualization helps new online marketers
These are just some of the most important benefits:
- Data consolidation. First, data visualization gives you the ability to consolidate complex patterns of data, sometimes collected over many years or across many different dimensions, into singular, all-in-one projections. If you can combine these visual aids into a single dashboard, this factor of consolidation increases further, making your job as a data analyst or marketer that much more streamlined.
- Identifying high-level trends. Next, visualizing data in simplified shapes and constructs helps marketers identify high-level trends they may miss when scrutinizing individual figures. For example, it’s one thing to look at a series of alternating numbers and make a guess about how they relate to each other, and another to take a step back and see a linear growth pattern develop over several bars in a graph. Visuals, especially ones that incorporate shapes and colors, give you the 10,000-foot view, which you can’t see getting lost in the weeds.
- Time savings. Using data visualization software saves you time as well. Rather than consulting multiple individual sources, or sorting through individual data points on your own, you can take a glimpse at your projections at a distance, forming a conclusion relatively quickly. The more time you spend involved in data visualization, the easier it will become, and your efficiency will grow even further.
- Communicating data more efficiently. Finally, data visualization isn’t just for you. It will also help your clients, partners, teammates, and bosses understand your work better. Think of it as a communicative tool that helps you translate the fruits of your labor to outside parties in a more efficient, apparent way.
Top 3 mistakes to avoid
However, data visualization isn’t perfect. When you use it, you’ll need to be wary of these three critical mistakes:
- Ignoring fine data points and outliers. One of the biggest mistakes people make in data visualization is ignoring fine data points and outliers. Visuals help you identify high-level trends, but high-level trends don’t always tell the full story. For example, your “average” user might spend a minute on each page of your site, but that doesn’t tell you about the polarization between users who bounce almost immediately and users who stick around indefinitely.
- Becoming over-reliant on visual projections. Visual projections are nice, but if you become over-reliant on them, you’ll lose your ability to see data on a ground level. You may end up forgetting what data points feed into what charts and graphs, or you may start neglecting certain data points altogether. It’s important to use visual projections as a tool to help you understand your data, not as a total replacement.
- Neglecting qualitative factors. Most data visualization programs rely on quantitative inputs to make their projections. Quantitative data is good—it’s objective, it’s measurable, and it’s easy to categorize—but it isn’t the only type of important data you’ll need to consider. Qualitative data should be just as big a part of your marketing efforts. Qualitative data doesn’t rely on numbers, but instead relies on qualitative inputs from your target audience, such as open-ended survey responses or forms of user feedback. If you grow too accustomed to quantitative data visualization, you could end up neglecting these important forms of data.
No matter how you look at it, data visualization is a growing trend, both in popularity and importance. As we gather more data, it becomes increasingly necessary to understand that data and interpret it correctly. Visualization makes data more approachable for a wider range of business owners and marketers, and once you understand and compensate for its few weaknesses, it becomes an indispensable tool for growth in any industry or application.
This editorial was first published here in August 2016.
