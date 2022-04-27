Opinion Editorials
Try out these mantras to help you cope with post-pandemic anxiety
(EDITORIAL) Are you being faced with anxiety? Here are a few things to try that may help you manage this stressful time.
Life is stressful. Yeah, okay, that’s stating (and probably understating) the obvious, but it’s worth talking about the anxiety that this new normal has brought with it. Whether you have anxiety disorder or you’re just generally anxious because of all the changes, it’s worth talking about ways you can cope, beyond the usual advice of “exercise, eat healthy, get sleep.”
I mean, yes. Try to do that too. But we’ve got some mental techniques that might help. Mantras, if you will, could be helpful when coping with the stress of this situation that just seems too tough.
“I made it through something before.”
It can be really easy to get swept up in the powerless feeling that comes along with something this big and out of our control. As an individual, you might not be able to turn the tides of the world or the effects it’s having on daily life, but you do have control over yourself. And human beings are tough. Even if we don’t feel like it.
One way to remind yourself of this power is to remember a time you overcame another obstacle. Whether it’s something big (like unemployment or the death of a loved one) or a smaller challenge (like getting a bad grade or losing something you treasured), visualize not just the problem, but how you got through it. Remember the strength and patience you had in overcoming it.
Then, take another deep breath and let yourself feel comforted by the knowledge that you’ve done hard things before. You can do them again.
“I couldn’t have planned for this.”
If you’re like me, it can be easy to get stressed out over unplanned occurrences. I prefer to plan in advance for things – especially big changes – and as someone who moved to a brand new city right before the pandemic blew up, well, all my plans went out the window. Sure, you might not be trying to make it in an entirely new environment during this upheaval, but chances are, some of your plans have gotten waylaid as well.
This is why it’s important to remind yourself that you couldn’t really have planned for this. Think about it – a few years ago, would this ever have entered into your five-year plan? Absolutely not! You planned for a pandemic-free future, which was perfectly reasonable. If your anxiety is stemming from the feeling that you “could have, should have” done something differently, take a deep breath and remind yourself that it’s not your fault.
Then, take another deep breath, and let yourself feel comforted by the knowledge that something of this scale changing your plans does not reflect your skill or value as an individual.
“This, too, will pass.”
It can be really hard to visualize the ongoing post-pandemic changes, so it’s worth taking another deep breath in the face of this uncertainty.
Then, take one more deep breath and be comforted by the knowledge that while it’s challenging now, it won’t always be this way.
Anxiety often leaves us trapped in uncertainty and fear. If these phrases don’t work to ease your worries, it’s worth keeping an eye out for something that will. At the very least, we can all benefit from taking a moment of pause when we’re feeling anxious and continue to remind ourselves that although it’s a scary time right now, we’re going to make it through.
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
Leave a Reply
Opinion Editorials
We all need get over our glorified addiction to being busy
(EDITORIAL) America runs on Dunkin’? More like America runs on burn out and caffeine for steam. We all need to get over being busy, here’s how.
We’re all so busy
The day starts at 7:30 with coffee and a quick dog walk. A shower and oatmeal later, and email gets checked. News is read. Social media is managed. Work begins with a start as the phone is stacked on top of the tablet, thrown into a bag, and rushed to the office.
Email is checked again, fires are put out, calls are returned, and work conversations are had. Meetings commence, and set for the next few days, more tweets go out, and more emails are written, as we all hoard tabs in our browsers. The day ends, and we drive home, check email again, eat dinner, play with the kids, Instagram them, check email again, Facebook for a bit, work out, email some more, then go to bed.
This is a relatively standard day for the modern professional. Sound familiar? We sure as hell sound busy, right? It’s true, we are. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? It depends.
Being busy is an addiction, plain and simple, and our culture is just looking for the next hit. Be it a time saver or a shiny app, most people brag about how they are just oh so busy. For years, bragging about being busy has been a social commodity, with people getting “oohs” and “aahs” when they proclaim they’re so busy they only get three hours of sleep.
No more.
The glorification of being busy is being rejected by the masses, slowly but surely. I’m not convinced that the 4-hour workweek is the answer, nor am I convinced that bragging about working 80 hours a week is anything other than a sign of an inability to prioritize and manage tasks properly, but I am convinced that the glorified addiction to being busy can be broken.
But it’s tough.
I’m one of those people that are busy all the time. If I have an extra 30 seconds in a line at the store, I’ll check my email. When I’m waiting in the doctor’s office and don’t have an internet connection, I’m nose-deep in a book. If I’m waiting for an image to upload on Facebook, I’m diving into my feed reader, and when I’m on hold, I’m most certainly tweeting. I’m guilty of being busy, and I was born that way. I don’t see it as a bragging right, I’m just a toe-tapper and always on the go.
So how does one break free? There are millions of articles on productivity that you can Google or read here, but here’s how I’ve been breaking free from being addicted to being busy:
- Waiting in lines, I chat up people around me instead of hiding behind my phone. Being aware of my surroundings has reminded me that networking happens everywhere, not just online.
- I no longer work without breaks – I walk around, I make a personal call in the afternoon, I go outside and gather my thoughts without distraction. This has boosted my productivity tremendously.
- I shame myself when I tell others that I’m “busy,” rather I now try to say that I’m doing well and am excited about the projects I’m involved in. It leaves a much more positive impression in peoples’ minds than a veiled complaint about my chaotic schedule.
- I say no. We’re all told to never miss an opportunity and to say yes to everything, but last year, I resolved to never knee-jerk agree to anything, rather, I always thank someone for the opportunity and vow to put serious thought into it. And then I do. Most of the time, I end up saying no, because it doesn’t serve anyone for me to be stretched too thin.
What have you done to reject the glorification of being busy and actually work productively and make time for family and friends?
Opinion Editorials
Phrases that intelligent people never use in conversation
(EDITORIAL) There are phrases that intelligent people simply don’t use, and avoiding them can help improve your communication skills instantly. Don’t get caught using one of these phrases!
It’s easy to say things that offend people in today’s world. With Christmas on the horizon, every business is struggling to know how to wish others a happy holiday season, no matter which holiday they celebrate. It’s not about being politically correct, but about respect. But it isn’t just the holidays when you need to be aware of what you’re saying to someone. Every day, we have the opportunity to either uplift someone or to put one of our feet in our mouth. We get so focused on what we are going to say next, that we forget to listen to the other person. People with a high degree of emotional intelligence understand that to navigate relationships effectively, you need to focus on the other person and watch what you say. Inspired by Dr. Bradberry’s list, we ask you to think about these phrases and the underlying implication.
“You look tired”
“You look tired.” When someone is tired they can appear unappealing, and they probably know that they don’t look or feel good. A better way to say something is just to ask “Is everything okay?” If they want to answer, it gives an opening. If not, they’ll say something like, I’m fine, which lets you drop the subject.
“Whatever you want”
“It’s up to you” or “I don’t care” or “whatever you want” do not encourage conversation. Think about it, when you ask for someone’s opinion, you really want to know what they want. If you really are indifferent, it’s okay to say that, but you might add “have you considered this option?” or give some input without taking sides.
“You look great today”
“Wow, you look great today” or “You’ve lost a lot of weight.” You get the idea. First, I’m of the opinion that this could easily cross the line in a professional setting. Second, when you include the word “today,” it implies that in the past they didn’t look so great. Avoid references to the past. “You look fantastic” is a great compliment, without the quantifier of the past.
“You always…”
“You always” or “You never” are equally bad phrasing. Rarely, is someone always the same way, so these qualifiers put someone on the defense right away. Instead, try a softer approach, like “you seem to have this problem often” or “I’m feeling like you don’t often” and see if that opens the door to improved communication.
“I’m sorry that you’re upset.”
“I’m sorry that you’re upset.” This one is my pet peeve. I would like to eradicate the word sorry from the vocabulary when it comes to apologies. To me, this sounds as if you are saying that you’re sorry the other person is angry instead of taking accountability for your own actions. Instead, try “I apologize for upsetting you.” It completely changes the tone of the conversation.
Intelligent people are highly aware
Active listening is one sign of high emotional intelligence. Social awareness helps you avoid those awkward moments where something comes out wrong and it’s misunderstood.
Just take a few seconds before opening your mouth to be aware of what you’re saying and to whom. It will help you build stronger relationships and get a more positive response when dealing with strangers.
Opinion Editorials
Decoding the 12 most popular phrases in job descriptions (hint, red flags!)
(EDITORIAL) It seems as if many employers just copy and paste job descriptions. Here are 12 red flag phrases to look for when applying.
Guest editorialist, Shannon Grounds, is a Digital Marketing and Creative Director located in Austin, TX. She is also the Producing Artistic Director of Shrewd Productions, a feminist theatre company.
Applying to jobs can be stressful, but it becomes even more of a season of uncertainty when every job description is riddled with red flag phrases – you know the ones. But they’re almost so popular that you feel like you HAVE to put up with them. Then, worse, you hear them repeated in the interview in such a robotic manner that it makes you swallow the snide remark you really want to say and internally eye roll. Are you wondering what these popular phrases really mean? We’ve been around the block enough to know, so keep your eyes and ears peeled during your job hunt – it could save your career.
Popular Phrases in Job Postings, Decoded:
- “Fast-paced environment” – We are understaffed.
- “Roll up your sleeves” – See #1. Also, although we hired you as an Accountant, you will be expected to design our website, run all social media accounts, and serve as a receptionist. That’s cool, right?
- “Lots of room for growth” – You will be paid as little as possible.
- “We work hard and play hard!” – We all work 60-hour work weeks and are alcoholics.
- “We have a foosball table and/or beer on tap” – It’s a hard-core dude-fest up in here. Total sausage factory. However, please apply if you are a hot woman in your twenties.
- “Work-life balance” – We read somewhere that employees like that and have no scruples about lying in a job description.
- ”Hit the ground running” – We have no onboarding process. We may not even have a job description. We don’t know what we want, but we want it fast.
- “Matrix reporting environment” – You will have at least 3 bosses who will not agree on what your job should be. You will also be responsible for the work of employees over which you have zero authority. Good luck with that.
- “Great environment with a fun team!” – Get ready to pretend you are excited about whatever made-up engagement activities Tammy in HR came up with because it’s mandatory!
- “Competitive Compensation” – a free pizza party once a month is compensation, right?
- “Seeking an energetic…” – We want someone young. Real young. So green they have no knowledge of labor laws or standard working environments, so we can exploit the crap out of them. Are you over 30? Gross.
- “Remote option available” – You can work 1 day per month from home, and we will judge you for it.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials16 hours ago
We all need get over our glorified addiction to being busy
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
4 things to remember when the future is looking bleak as an entrepreneur
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
10 career hacks for every ambitious woman
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
9 ways to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive at work (and outside of it)
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
10 career hacks for every ambitious man
-
Business Entrepreneur6 days ago
6 simple self-care tips to keep any busy entrepreneur or freelancer sane
-
Business News1 week ago
Use these tips to motivate your team to reach peak performance
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Avoid the dreadful stack, and instead conquer busy-work as it comes
Pingback: How to stimulate your brain, and develop your skills with Virtual Assembly
Pingback: Press mute when you're sobbing on a Zoom (and other COVID mental health observations) - The American Genius
Pingback: Wanting office holiday parties? Consider skipping the virtual party this year
Pingback: How to keep your business partner on your same page during COVID-19