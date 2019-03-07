Business News
A job seeker’s guide to SXSW – prep tips, hacks, & shortcuts
“You won’t find a job this year at SXSW,” said Sarim Q, better known as tech.romantic in NYC. “The jobs will find you – that’s just the nature of the festival turned beast, that engulfed half a million attendees last year from all over the globe.”
Sarim is a creative coach for those in the tech, art, and entrepreneurial spaces. In his lighthearted style, he shares strategy to ambitious individuals looking to get the most returns for their creativity, giving advice on the challenges of technology, marketing, networking, monetization, and productivity. Having run his own digital agency, and consulted with startups and global firms, he offers a professional approach to personal pursuits.
And today, he is offering insight into how to get a job while you’re at SXSW this year. He has experience and offers all of the shortcuts so you can avoid wasting your time like everyone else does. The following is in his words:
I’ve written this article and put together resources so that you can navigate the harmonic chaos, with knowledge of ALL the events, escaping with a plethora of business contacts and lining up your next awesome gig. Keep reading to find a list with 2000 contacts of the biggest companies & names attending SXSW, and a list of events that representatives of these companies will be attending and speaking at.
Why network at SXSW? What makes SXSW such a good place for networking?
Although SXSW was originally founded to spread Austin’s music scene across the world, it quickly evolved, bringing in a massive influx of entrepreneurs, technologists, and businesses. In fact, for the first time in 2010, SXSW Interactive (the business/tech side of the festival) surpassed the attendance of the music festival, and with continued growth has made itself a tech and entrepreneurship hub.
This means that if you’re looking for a job, you have a set of unlimited businesses to pitch to, creatives to learn from, and new friends to make.
Last year, the majority of conference registrants were split equally between large businesses and startups/small businesses. The main reason for coming was to find new business opportunities (60%) of respondents. Although only 10% came specifically to hire talented people, I’ve experienced that a large number of companies are open to hiring through this medium, especially if you play your cards right.
What do I need to do to get hired?
Contrary to the common belief, you don’t need one of those fancy badges to speak with decision makers. However, you will need to work on your image (both digital and physical) to make an impression on the people you meet. And you’ll most likely be waiting in line from time to time.
Where to find your match:
To figure out where your new employers are, you must know your own talent.
This is important because SXSW is fragmented into three main tracks (Interactive, Film, and Media) which are broken down further into their specific fields. Each of these fields has its own keynotes, speakers, sessions, and PARTIES.
The companies you want to work at will be present at their related events. Now you can both plan to meet a specific company ahead of time, but also be in a position to discover new companies that are similar in nature.
For instance, if I’m an aspiring movie director, I might plan to visit one of the various Film & TV Industry Sessions. After a long day of shaking hands and swapping names, you might retire to one of the Film Vision Screening Sections or one of the Art Installations.
Or if I’m a Virtual Reality developer, you know I’m attending the VR/AR/MR sessions and going to the Interactive Opening Party.
Every innovative company under the sun will be attending SXSW. To make things easier for you, I’ve painstakingly created a spreadsheet with the events held by the top companies (a lot of Big Four), their representative, and even their social profiles.
So onto what was promised, the huge list of business contacts & events at SXSW.
Notice: By using this list you agree that some information may be dated or incorrect and not to abuse the privilege of having this information by contacting them repeatedly or without good reason. Now that you’ve promised not to spam anyone and only reach out one time to the individuals where you are qualified to work, here is the full list.
Also, because I love you all – here’s a list of all the companies that will be at the trade show. There are about 300 companies, take your pick and make sure to look at the advice below to stand out from the crowd.
Lastly, here’s a list of events/sessions by field:
- Blockchain & Cryptocurrency
- Brands & Marketing
- Cannabusiness
- Cities, Government & Politics
- CLE
- Coding & Development
- Design
- Entertainment Influencers
- Entrepreneurship & Startups
- Esports Industry
- Experiential Storytelling
- Film & Tv Industry
- Food
- Future Workplace
- Game Design & Development
- Game Marketing & Community
- Health & Medtech
- Intelligent Future
- Making Film & Episodics
- Making & Marketing Music
- Media & Journalism
- Music Industry & Culture
- Social & Global Impact
- Sports
- Style & Retail
- SXSW Gaming
- Tech Industry & Enterprise
- Touring & Live Experience
- VR/AR/MR
How to stand out!
You may have guessed that you’re not the only one looking for a job this SXSW season. Companies, especially at the trade show booths, may speak with a 100 excited candidates a day. How on earth will they remember you? No worries, with my tips – you’ll stay on their minds all the times.
1. Prepare your digital identity to showcase your talent & creations.
This is an obvious one – potential employers and other creatives you meet are going to want to see what you’ve built. That’s what the whole festival is about, creation. It’s time to deploy your side apps, to upload that pet film project, and publish that latest blog post. Make sure to tie it to a central location like a website or a resume, or even a profile. I know we’re only a day away (darn procrastination) but this truly is important if you want to stand out. Get this done tonight before you go to any parties.
2. Update your social profiles, make resumes.
SXSW has played a part in the origination and development of many types of social media (Twitter, Foursquare, Meerkat) because of their powerful concentrated effects within the community. Almost everyone you meet will have a Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter account. It’s actually a huge opportunity for anyone looking to create an audience.
Make sure your profile is up to date, with posts showing what you’re up to, and throw on some pictures of your beautiful self.
Make sure to exchange social information with everyone you meet, not at the outset, but after establishing an in-person connection.
3. Pre-meditated and impromptu research.
Now I’ll give you a secret from the tech.romantic playbook. An interaction is made meaningful between two people when there’s a connection. From a company’s perspective, that might mean having knowledge about their latest innovations, projects – etc. They came to SXSW for these conversations. It’s up to you to research what they’re interested in, and then bring it up in conversation.
Earlier, I gave you a list of all the companies at the trade show and job market. That’s a great place to start. But in actuality, you’ll be attending all these events and seeing companies from all over who’s attendance you couldn’t have predicted. This is where impromptu research comes in.
Stand off to the side and look these companies up – have something to talk about. Tie your own experiences and knowledge to what they’re working on. It’s really that simple.
Bonus SXSW tips, just for you.
So you’ve read this far. I’m impressed with your ability to pay attention, young jobhopper. I hope I’ve helped you in your quest to find new work. Here are some last minute bonuses and tips that you should keep in mind.
1. You’re at SXSW to have fun. So have fun.
I know the topic of this article was to find a job at SXSW, but if you’re intent on doing that in every interaction, you might miss out on the serendipity and vibrancy that the festival brings. Take time in your day to learn about others and experience the culture as it is. Sometimes that ends up being more meaningful than any paycheck.
2. You’re not going to meet everyone.
Even if you were the Flash zipping from exhibit to exhibit, you wouldn’t be able to go to all the sessions and meet all the companies. You should try and prioritize based on your interests, and attend events to learn something you’ve always wanted to learn. Don’t bother going to the events that might be hit or miss (subjective to what you like). Most people only attend for a weekend (the film part of the festival is busiest opening weekend), so target based on your goals and desires.
3. There are just as many affiliated events and opportunities.
There are a huge amount of SXSW parties going on during the festival. Don’t just get caught up attending the sessions (without a pass you’ll be waiting hours for popular ones). If you want a more intimate setting, you can scope out parties, oftentimes these will be sponsored by a big company. More than that – everyone representing the company should be there. Talk about access.
As a prize for reading this far, here’s an official Austin vendor list for the parties that will serve food and drink, with addresses and times.
The events also have a ridiculous amount of free food and drink, and everyone for the most part has let their guard down. Have some fun, you deserve it.
Business News
With Toys ‘R’ Us gone, who’s winning the toy business now?
(BUSINESS) As Toys “R” Us days are behind us, who is reaping the benefits of their absence?
I used to love Toys “R” Us as a kid. Not because i went there often but mostly because the idea of a store that carried all the great toys (I was an avid trading card game player) was so awesome as a kid. Going was a real treat. Now, in the post Toys “R” Us world, you may be asking – where are people buying toys.
Unsurprisingly, there are retailers all over the place jumping to fill formerly Giraffe territory. Finimize did a little year to year comparison, and based on their poll, it looks like everyone’s favorite online retailer Amazon has taken a good 4% increase.
This follows the trend of Americans taking shopping online over brick-and-mortar retailers. (Also, Amazon was the king of toy sales in 2017, anyway) Both Wal-Mart and Target of course picked up new customers – and given that both are using in-store pickup and online ordering more and more, I suspect that will continue to grow. What may be surprising is the increase in toy purchases at Kohl’s and Macy’s.
Kohl’s selling toys is probably a great way to indulge parents who procrastinate in buying toys, given that Toys “R” Us wont’ be open late and last-minute. Macy’s has always been a popular place to buy everything, although department stores have their own set of troubles to deal with going forward in the future. (FYI – Macy’s and JCPenny are the two major competitors given that Sears is mostly out of the picture)
What’s missing from this poll, interestingly, was Party City’s attempt to open ToyCity after Halloween. The Party City Holding Co. didn’t report favorable results for the temporary ToyCity stores, but seems to suggest some positive possibility for the selling of toys.
If you are thinking about holiday Toy shopping already (even though it’s Febuary) – you will likely see similar retailers for the next year. My predictions? Amazon will continue to dominate, and department stores will be mid-level, I’m not super optimistic given current projections about JC Penny and Macy’s – even with some optimism. Target and Wal-Mart are huge retailers, but if they expand their online offerings and some good price differentiation, they may perform more strongly.
An alternative place to buy also exists in local toy shops. There is something to be said about a more interactive and welcoming setting where people can look and feel toys before purchasing.
Also, TToys “R” Usmay be looking at coming back – and although toy makers are skeptical, keep your eyes on this comeback.
Business News
Become an intrapreneur where you work instead of quitting
(INTRAPRENEUR) There is an overwhelming amount of power hiding inside of every company, and the intrapreneur is the key to unleashing it.
Unhappy at work? Get in line. According to Forbes, only 19% of Americans are satisfied with their jobs. Maybe your boss is a blockhead. Maybe the pay is lousy, or the work is unfulfilling. Whatever the reason, you’ve been binge-reading The American Genius and you’re wondering if it’s time to submit your resignation and start your own business.
Not so fast! Before you bid sayonara to a steady paycheck, consider a middle way: the path of the intrapreneur.
Broadly defined, an intrapreneur is any employee who takes risks to solve a problem. Instead of building a new venture from the ground, intrapreneurs utilize resources that already exist within a firm to create innovative offerings, programs, and policies.
Intrapreneurs experiment.
They inspire teams. When they fail, they try again. And here’s the kicker: They are happier, more focused, and more fulfilled at work. Downstream, this can lead to increased job security, promotions and raises.
So maybe it’s time to stop thinking of yourself as a wage slave and start thinking of yourself as a budding intrapreneur. Write a pitch, develop a strategy, build consensus by inviting your coworkers to critique your idea. If you can bring a viable solution to the table, you’ll be hailed as a hero.
Even if your plan stalls or fails, there’s a good chance that you’ll be recognized and rewarded for leaning in. Good, bad, or incompetent, your boss needs help. She has quarterly objectives and quotas to meet, and if you can create value that supports your manager, your team, and the company as a whole, you will quickly become indispensable.
As Sir Richard Branson noted, “While it’s true that every company need an entrepreneur to get it underway, healthy growth requires a smattering of intrapreneurs who drive new projects and explore new and unexpected directions for business development.”
Branson’s Virgin Group is one a handful of prominent companies, along with Google, 3M, and IBM, that have formalized intrapreneurial practices. Perhaps the best-known example is Google’s “20 percent” rule, a policy that permits employees to spend up to 20 percent of their time working on original, self-initiated projects they believe will benefit the company.
Of course, employees are only half of the intrapreneurship equation. If managers want to unleash the power of intrapreneurs, they need to create a culture where risk-taking is tolerated—within limits—and creativity is encouraged. This begins with better job descriptions and more strategic pay structures, but it might extend to include flexible teams, role switching, and collaborative professional development.
Whether you’re a boss or worker, intrapreneurship has the potential to unlock opportunities for growth and success.
Not sure how to get started?
Brainstorm with your team to identify a sticky problem and draft a plan to solve it. Recommend a concrete first step, something that can be accomplished in less than one week. Now, get to work!
Business News
The top 5 reasons to reject a job offer
(CAREER) Don’t make a mistake and accept a job offer you’ll regret – here’s what to look out for.
Given the current economy, job seekers have the upper hand in 2019. If you’ve been searching for a job, getting an offer can be a huge relief.
So why would you consider turning a job down?
Here are five reasons that you may want to rethink accepting a job offer, even if you’re desperate:
1. The job interview process is less-than-professional.
You can get a good idea in the interview process about how the company is run. You should expect professional communication, on-time appointments and good interview questions and answers. If something feels off, it could be that the company just isn’t in a good place to hire people. Expect that the hiring MO is how things are run internally. It’s not always that way, but it can be a good warning sign.
2. The salary isn’t what you’d hoped for.
Maybe you can live with the salary because the benefits make up for it. But if the company refuses to negotiate, it could be a red flag that they feel like they hold all the cards. Their stance on salary may not change once you get to your first performance review. It’s likely the company will continue to lowball you, giving you small raises, no matter how much work you perform.
3. The offer seems too good to be true.
On the other hand, getting an offer with more benefits than expected and a huge salary that seems out of line for your industry can also be a red flag. Why are they offering to pay you more than average? It could be because the job duties aren’t what they’re advertising. They may expect more of you than they’re willing to admit. Do some digging before you hire on.
4. You have concerns about the company culture or office environment.
During your interview, you should have asked questions about your managers, the office and company culture. If it doesn’t feel like it’s going to be a good fit for you, listen to your gut. Don’t work for a company that will stress you out mentally, physically and emotionally.
5. The commute is way too long.
Test the commute before you accept a job offer during the morning and afternoon when you’d be getting to work and getting home. You may not want to tack on an extra hour or more each way to your day.
If you’re looking for a job and want some great advice about beefing up your cover letter and resume, read Ask a Manager. Alison Green has some great columns about standing out in the interview process professionally while making sure the you’re getting the information you need to make a good decision.
A job search should end with you finding a position that suits you and is a good fit for both you and the company. Even though you may be feeling the pressure, it pays to really take your time and make sure that you’ll be happy with the company for a few years.
You shouldn’t feel stuck in a job just to get a paycheck. You may not get your dream job, but you should be taking steps toward career fulfillment.
A job seeker’s guide to SXSW – prep tips, hacks, & shortcuts
Startup offers Kickstarter campaign analytics so you don’t fundraise blindly
How some women’s conferences reinforce systemic workplace sexism
Deepfakes can destroy any reputation, company, or country
With Toys ‘R’ Us gone, who’s winning the toy business now?
The case for using the Oxford comma
How right and left brain thinkers market differently
20 bullsh*t buzzwords that should be banned from tech forever
Red flags to look for when hiring a social media pro
For meetings that should be an email? There’s an app for that
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Social Media6 days ago
Red flags to look for when hiring a social media pro
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
The measure of success is more than just salary
-
Opinion Editorials7 days ago
Why entrepreneurs need minimalism too
-
Tech News7 days ago
This AI program wants to be your graphic designer
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
The fascinating future of technology in healthcare
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Is insecurity the root of overworking in today’s workforce?
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Ultimate list of Austin women who can speak at your tech event
-
Tech News1 week ago
Startup helps you optimize yourself based on your DNA