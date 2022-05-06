Business News
Age discrimination lawsuit filed against Chinese company that hires Americans
(BUSINESS) Taiwan’s iTutorGroup Inc. is under fire for alleged age discrimination practices during hiring, including American tutors and applicants.
The EEOC filed suit against iTutorGroup in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York for age discrimination for how iTutorGroup processed online job applications. According to the lawsuit, iTutorGroup’s software was programmed to automatically reject female applicants over the age of 55 and male applicants over the age of 60. The EEOC alleges iTutorGroup violated federal laws.
What is iTutorGroup?
iTutorGroup, Inc. hires thousands of American tutors each year to provide online tutoring to students around the world. The iTutorGroup is based in Taipei, T’ai-pei, Taiwan. According to Crunchbase, Ping An, an insurance holding company, acquired the company in 2019. Ping An is a Chinese company. Although neither company is based in the United States, because they recruit employees from the U.S., these companies are subject to The Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 (ADEA).
How the EEOC views age discrimination
The EEOC attempted to reach a settlement with iTutorGroup prior to the lawsuit being filed. The ADEA prohibits employers from discriminating based on age. The EEOC’s position is that age discrimination is unlawful, even when technology automates the process. According to an EEOC press release, EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows said, “This case is an example of why the EEOC recently launched an Artificial Intelligence and Algorithmic Fairness Initiative.”
What businesses should know
Not only is the EEOC seeking back pay and liquidated damages for over 200 applicants who were denied jobs, but they are also seeking “strong injunctive relief” (fines) that will prevent discrimination in the future. Don’t think this is a unique case…In 2019, Facebook settled age discrimination lawsuits for only showing job ads to younger candidates. The takeaway is that businesses cannot use technology to get around age discrimination laws. Check your software to make you are not discriminating against applicants over 40. The EEOC is watching.
Gender discrimination is still out there, even blatantly in job descriptions
(BUSINESS NEWS) Surely after a century we have learned half the population can work just the same as the other half right? “Women don’t do well here”
Suzanne Lucas, Evil HR Lady reported a job description post for a hospitalist from Ascend Medical that said, “women don’t do well here.” The posting was taken down once it was brought to Ascend Medical’s attention, but it does beg the question how something like that was allowed to get through two organizations. First, Ascend Medical didn’t proofread what was posted; then, ZipRecruiter’s algorithms didn’t catch the obvious gender discrimination.
Gender discrimination in job descriptions is against the law.
One hundred years ago, Congress ratified the Nineteenth Amendment, giving women the right to vote. Federal law addressed gender discrimination in the workplace under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. For 56 years, it’s been illegal to discriminate against women in employment.
It’s difficult to imagine anyone of any generation currently in the workplace who doesn’t understand gender discrimination. Unfortunately, discrimination still exists in the workplace. The Ascend Medical posting might have been a fluke, but Pew Research estimates that over 40% of women experience discrimination in the workplace based on gender.
Pew Research reports that women get passed over for important assignments, based on gender. Many women earn less than the man doing the same job. Women believe that they get less support from senior leaders because of gender. Women are three times more likely than men to experience sexual harassment on the job.
How can gender equality in the workplace be improved?
Hiring managers have to do better when it comes to writing job descriptions. Workers need to talk about gender inequality and address it with HR or other managers. Evaluate the jobs in your business and look for gender bias. Do you expect the women in your office to answer the phones and plan the parties? When you promote, are you looking at the strengths of your workers, not their gender? Are you offering training and mentoring to all of your employees?
The gender gap has been a thing for decades. I’d like to think that many businesses are doing better. But as the Ascend Medical job posting demonstrates, we still have a ways to go.
Flexibility brings productivity: 9-to-5 workdays are no longer the norm
(BUSINESS) Doing away with 9-to-5 workdays in a cubicle can work wonders for a team’s productivity. This is no longer a dream, but today’s reality.
As we’ve seen in recent years, many of the old concepts about work have been turned on their heads. Many offices allow a more casual dress as compared to the suit and tie standard, and more and more teams have the option of working remotely. One of these concepts that have been in flux for a bit is challenging the norm of 9-to-5 workdays. Offices are giving more options of flex hours and remote work, with the understanding that the work must be completed effectively and efficiently with these flexibilities.
Recently, I got sucked into one of those quick-cut Facebook videos about a company that decided to test out the method of a four-day workweek. This gave employees the option of what day they would like to take off, or, it gave employees the option to work all five days of the week, but with flex hours.
Despite the decrease in hours worked, employees were still paid for a 40-hour workweek which continued their incentive to get the same amount of work done in a more flexible manner. With this shift in time use, the results found that employees wasted less time around the office with mindless chit-chat, as they understood there was less time to waste.
The boss in this office had each team explain how they were going to deliver the same level of productivity. The video did not share the explanations, but it could be assumed that the incentive of a day off would encourage employees to continue their level of productivity, if not increase it.
This was done with the goal of working smarter, rather than harder. Finding ways to manage time better (like finishing up a task before starting another one) helps to stay efficient.
During the trial, it was found that productivity, team engagement, and morale all increased, while stress levels decreased. Having time for yourself (an extra day off) and not overworking yourself are important keys to being balanced and engaged.
There is such a stigma about the way you have to operate in order to be successful (e.g. getting up early, using every hour at your disposal, and using free time to meditate).
Let’s get real – we all need a little free time to check back in with ourselves by doing something mindless (like a good old-fashioned Game of Thrones binge). If not, we’ll go bonkers.
Flex hours and remote working are not all about having time to do morning yoga and read best-seller after best-seller. Flex hours give us the time to take our kids to and from school and comfortably wear our parenting caps without fear of getting fired for not showing up to work precisely at 9 AM.
9-to-5 workdays are becoming dated and I’m glad to see that happen. So many people run themselves ragged within this frame and it’s impossible to find that happy work-life balance. Using flex options can help people manage every aspect of their lives in a positive way.
Buy With Prime: Amazon is extending prime benefits to partner merchants
(TECHNOLOGY) Amazon Prime makes online shopping a breeze with one-click purchases and fast delivery. Now, benefits are expanding to 3rd party sites!
One-Click shoppers, meet “Buy with Prime,” the new online payment choice Amazon Prime shoppers can use, even when they’re not shopping on Amazon if the company they’re shopping with has the Buy with Prime experience added to their store.
In a press release dated April 21, Amazon promises that ease of use will be “a new way for merchants to grow their stores.”
“Allowing merchants to offer Prime shopping benefits on their own direct-to-consumer online stores is an exciting next step in our mission to help merchants of all sizes grow their business—whether on Amazon or beyond,” said Peter Larsen, Amazon’s vice president of Buy with Prime. “With shoppers purchasing directly from merchants’ online stores, Buy with Prime will allow merchants to build customer relationships and brand loyalty while offering conversion-driving benefits like fast, free shipping.”
Pricing for merchants will be based on a service fee, a payment processing fee, and fulfillment and storage fees that are calculated per unit. There are no subscription fees and merchants can cancel at any time. According to their press release, for merchants already using FBA, Buy with Prime can be added to their online store within minutes because their inventory is already stored in Amazon fulfillment centers. For those not already using FBA, Buy with Prime is invite-only, but merchants can sign up on an interest list.
If they choose to Buy with Prime, Prime members get the added bonus of paying with a brand they trust already, and there’s less hassle because they use the information already stored in their Amazon account. On top of that, if they’re using Buy with Prime, Prime members won’t pay shipping, one of the great Prime perks. E-commerce sites let Amazon take care of order fulfillment, and Prime users can track their Buy with Prime orders just like they do with other Amazon shopping experiences.
According to the press release Buy with Prime is designed to work with most online stores. “Prime set the bar for a shopping experience customers trust, including convenient and fast shipping,” said Troy Cox, Senior Vice President of Product at BigCommerce. “As one of the top eCommerce platforms collaborating with Amazon to add Buy with Prime, extending these benefits to our merchants will help elevate their online shopper experiences, build brand loyalty, and power them to grow and scale.”
Buy with Prime gives consumers another reason to pay the yearly Prime subscription, DTC merchants another way to provide goods to their customers, and Amazon one more step to world e-commerce domination.
