Amazon workers fight for better COVID-19 conditions
(BUSINESS NEWS) Amazon workers organize locally, nationally, and globally in an attempt to get Jeff Bezos’ attention to gain safe working conditions at warehouses.
While Amazon claims it has taken serious measures to increase facility cleanings and encourage social distancing measures at its fulfillment centers, workers nationwide feel the tech giant’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been inadequate.
Workers have complained that Amazon has maintained standard work procedures such as fulfilling an hourly pack rate to meet customer demand, which can be used to track and reward (or demote) worker performance. Employees claim the metrics don’t allow them time to practice safe sanitary practices like visiting the bathroom to wash their hands after sneezing or coughing. They also raised concerns about standing meetings, where workers are gathered shoulder-to-shoulder to receive updates.
Many workers have also lodged concerns about lack of transparency regarding confirmed cases at their warehouses. Multiple walkouts have been staged after confirmed cases were reported and the warehouses continued operations. Workers believe their managers are not disclosing the real number of cases.
The following is a non-exhaustive timeline of employee unrest at Amazon, and some of the company’s reactions.
- March 13: Two Amazon HQ office workers are diagnosed with COVID-19.
- March 16: Amazon announces effort to hire 100,000 additional employees and qualifying employees will receive increased pay of $2/hour in the US, Canada, the UK, and EU countries.
- March 17: Amazonians United NYC write a post on Medium petitioning for coronavirus protections from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. As of this writing, 5,210 workers from around the world have signed this petition.
- March 18: Workers at the DBK1 warehouse in Queens, New York, receive confirmation that a worker has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This is the first confirmed case at an Amazon warehouse.
- March 29: Two workers are diagnosed with COVID-19 at the EWR4 warehouse in Robbinsville, New Jersey.
- March 30: At least a dozen workers walk off the job at EWR4 in Robbinsville. Workers at Staten Island JFK8 warehouse stage an organized walkout led by Chris Smalls. He is fired later that day.
- March 31: Whole Foods workers organize sick-out demanding “guaranteed paid leave for employees who isolate or self-quarantine instead of coming to work; reinstatement of health care coverage for part-time and seasonal workers; hazard pay for coming to work; and the implementation of policies to facilitate social distancing between workers and customers.”
- April 1: A third confirmed case of coronavirus is announced to workers at the DTW1 warehouse in Romulus, Michigan. A handful of workers walkout.
- April 3: Chicago workers stage walkout after a colleague tests positive for COVID-19 a week earlier, demanding the facility be closed and sanitized.
- April 7: Amazon pilots disinfectant fogging, mandates social distancing, temperature checks, and masks throughout shifts.
- April 10: Amazon fires UX designers and outspoken members of Amazon Employees for Climate Justice Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa. A warehouse operations manager from Hawthorne, California dies of COVID-19, the first reported death at Amazon.
- April 13: Amazon says 100,000 jobs have been filled and another 75,000 will be added. Amazon encourages workers from especially impacted industries like hospitality, restaurants, and travel to apply.
- April 14: Amazon confirms firing Bashir Mohamed, a Minnesota worker who had also been calling for safer work conditions.
It is unclear exactly how many employees participated in each of the walkouts. It is unlikely that a protest by even 300 workers of the nearly 300,000 Amazon employees would have a major impact on production, or Amazon’s practices, for that matter.
But their efforts are gaining traction. New York Attorney General Letitia James, Senator Bernie Sanders, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have all made public statements denouncing Amazon’s treatment of its workers. Attorney General James is considering legal action for Chris Smalls firing.
Amazon has made significant efforts to use its resources as a positive force in the pandemic. The Amazon coronavirus blog tracks its charitable efforts, including donating laptops to Seattle students for remote learning and opening a Neighborhood Small Business Relief Fund in Seattle, among many other charitable moves. Though commendable, how a corporation treats its workers reveals a fundamental truth about its priorities.
According to Forbes, Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $145.1 billion. Amazon recorded $280.5 billion in revenues and a record $11.5 billion in net profit in 2019.
One New Jersey warehouse worker has been on unpaid leave since March 13. Rachel Belz told Yahoo! Finance that she elected to stay home when at least 12 workers at her warehouse tested positive for the coronavirus, fearing exposing her son and parents to the deadly virus. “Money is a renewable resource – they’re not.”
Instead of letting people go, CEO retrains staff for new roles
(BUSINESS NEWS) Ad tech company Mediaocean prioritizes employment in a crisis, and as a result saves jobs while bolstering business capacity. An example for all.
When times are tough, layoffs are often employers’ first line of defense of their bottom line. Human capital is by far the most expensive in-house cost, and is an obvious solution to immediate, large-scale savings.
However, human capital, despite its terribly misleading name, is in fact, comprised of humans. Humans are people with individual needs like employment, but are also people with skills and the ability to learn new things.
That’s why Mediaocean sought to find creative ways to keep all of its employees employed when the coronavirus pandemic moved business online. The New York City ad tech company sent employees to work from home on March 16. After roughly a week of analysis and a company-wide hiring freeze, Mediaocean discovered that 23 of their nearly 1,000 current employees had job functions that would be rendered obsolete during remote work.
Rather than furlough or layoff these workers, Mediaocean retrained all 23 employees for different roles. The company worked with the employees to assess their skills and interests and match them with areas of need in the business. For example, the office receptionist Brandon Stewart moved to customer experience and support and is also serving as an assistant to Stephanie Dorman, Mediaocean’s SVP for Client Services.
Although the company was financially impacted by the downturn in the economy, the software company did see an increase in customer support tickets as more of their clients moved online as well. There was an increased demand that could be met by training those 23 employees.
Of course, the process was not as simple as reassigning employees to new tasks. After the careful process of skill and interest matching – an essential step to ensure buy-in – each had to be trained in their new area of work.
Some were able to complete task-based work that required little oversight, but more training would be needed when those tasks were completed. Furthermore, some areas like customer support require months of experience and training for employees to be fully autonomous in those roles.
Instead, they were able to train new additions to this team to conduct ‘triage-level’ work, where a script and FAQ sheet were sufficient to get customer support tickets started and direct their issues to the correct team. As a result, experienced customer support specialists save time and effort, and customer needs are satisfied in a more efficient and customized manner.
Many companies have reacted quickly to the economic impact of the pandemic by laying off swaths of employees and assuming or requiring that remaining employees will pick up the slack of lost staffing. The solution is an obvious answer to the problem of saving money.
Mediaocean identified a different problem: the need to keep people employed. In as little as three weeks, Mediaocean preserved jobs, re-trained employees, and responded to increased consumer demand. In the process, only one of those 23 employees decided to leave the company rather than be reassigned.
Of course now imagine how many people would still be employed if employers priorities were centered on their people, and not just their bottom line.
Insurance companies aren’t paying restaurants what’s in their coverage
(BUSINESS NEWS) In shocking consistency with pernicious moral corruption, insurance companies are refusing to pay restaurants for coronavirus disaster claims.
Restaurants are moving to sue insurers or pressure their local legislatures to get their insurance companies to payout on business interruption caused by the coronavirus. Many insurers are refusing to pay clients thanks to convenient exception clauses for viral outbreaks that were instituted after the SARS outbreak in 2003.
Some insurance companies that lack the exception are still refusing to pay out clients claiming that government-mandated absence of customers does not amount to physical damage to the restaurant property.
Restaurants across the country were forced to either close their doors entirely or adapt their service to to-go only as stay-at-home orders forced closure of dine-in service to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus starting in March.
Some restaurateurs are looking to state officials to protect their businesses from the blatant negligence of these insurers. U.S. Representative Mike Thompson (D-California) introduced a bill in mid-April to force insurers to pay their clients regardless of any virus exception clauses, as have several other states. Others are looking to litigation to resolve the dispute, although the efficacy of that strategy is grim as the already-sluggish court system is also effectively shut down for the same reasons.
Renowned Chef Thomas Keller – owner of the eponymous restaurant group which includes world-famous Napa Valley restaurant The French Laundry – says his insurance was supposed to cover “civil authority shutdowns” including due to pandemics but insurers have told him and others those instances are not covered. Furthermore, the WHO and CDC statements that the virus may live on surfaces for hours to days constitutes a “dangerous property condition,” which should also be covered by insurance, according to an article Keller wrote for NBC. And yet, the insurer is refusing to pay.
The government-mandated shutdown of dine-in service has highlighted the important role that restaurants play in local economies. Closing restaurants – and not just Michelin-rated ones – not only affects customers’ enjoyment of great food and beverage, but also employment for millions of hourly workers, purveyors, vendors, and farmers, among others.
Make no mistake that it is a moral imperative for both our collective citizenry and our civic leadership to do what it takes to protect the lives of its citizens and minimize the impact of this deadly virus. And yet that task need not be mutually exclusive to protecting the financial security of the service and hospitality sector – one that is core to healthy communities.
According to a CNN Business report The American Property Casualty Insurance Association claims that retroactively rewriting policies “could put the insurance industry at risk.” Insurance companies exist to protect individuals and businesses from unanticipated disasters. If anyone in this economy should be taking a hit for the impact of closures – it should be the insurers, not restaurants and their workers.
Facebook faults free follower data for dark web distribution
(BUSINESS NEWS) Facebook has given many a headache to most of it’s users, but not as bad as this one. 309 million users have had profile information sold on the dark web.
The next online privacy breach was always inevitable. With the majority of the country under stay-at-home orders in the midst of the pandemic, social media sites like Facebook are used as a primacy source of communication between friends and family. The more personal information available online, the higher the risk to users’ privacy.
This past week Cyble, a cybersecurity intelligence firm discovered 309 million Facebook user profiles were listed for sale on the Dark Web. The company purchased the database for £500 or USD $540, a ridiculously small price for Facebook users’ unique ID.
The records contained full names, email addresses, phone numbers, relationship status, age, and timestamps of past connections to Facebook. While no passwords were exposed, the data is more than enough to launch spear-phishing campaigns via texting or email. Scammers could trick victims into handing over other confidential information under the pretense of familiarity. They know your name and contact info, surely they’re legit, right?
Cyble hasn’t confirmed how the breach happened, however it’s speculated the records may have been collected by “scraping” users’ publicly shared data, or alternatively that hackers targeted API, Facebook’s third-party developer, which had access to user IDs.
In the past Facebook risked user privacy by selling data to third-party app developers for alleged marketing purposes. This most recent incident is more sinister in nature.
Protecting your data depends on your account passwords, not only on Facebook, but across all online accounts. Each account should have a unique password as a data breach on one website can put all accounts using the same password at risk. For those having difficulty managing complex passwords, Komando has listed helpful tips here.
Additionally Facebook accounts can be secured with two-factor authentication (Settings > Security and login). In the event credentials are hacked, a 2FA system will keep your account from being hijacked.
Amazon workers fight for better COVID-19 conditions
Instead of letting people go, CEO retrains staff for new roles
Avoid these pitfalls when starting a robotics business
Google Assistant gets some much needed ease of use updates
SBA data breach released tons of new applicants’ data
I just got furloughed. Now what?
Will COVID-19 break the internet?
The neuroscience of respectful leadership – preventing professional disrespect
34 places to find open remote jobs available now
Mantras to help you cope with COVID-19 anxieties
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
