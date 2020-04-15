Business News
Giant corporations and a gig economy do not mix
(BUSINESS NEWS) Gig economy workers look to corporate leadership for compensation and protection while they risk their lives on essential services.
Many Americans are suddenly being forced into a Sophie’s Choice: continue to work out and about in public where demand for work is high, or stay home, stay healthy, and stay safe from contracting or spreading the coronavirus. While the internet seems to be convincing many people that the easy choice is to stay home and deal with the boredom and monotony of indoor life, the decision is more complicated for gig workers who rely on in-person business for their income.
Instacart shoppers are no exception. The popular app – which essentially allows customers to send a stranger out to run their grocery errands for them – has seen a sharp increase in demand as Americans across the country are hunkered down at home, committed to self-quarantine to stop the spread.
On March 23, Instacart Founder and CEO Apoorva Mehta announced plans to bring on an additional 300,000 shoppers to meet the increasing customer demand. The announcement included healthy and safety guidelines for shoppers, a promise of in-store cleaning products and safety supplies to be distributed to shoppers in North America.
But some workers are frustrated that Instacart is not doing enough to protect its current shoppers. When shopper Laura Richey began showing early symptoms of the virus, she immediately sought medical advice and stopped working on the app. Richey told Rolling Stone that despite submitting overwhelming evidence that she was instructed by doctors to get a COVID-19 test and quarantine for at least 14 days, Instacart is not paying up.
Instacart Shoppers and the Gig Workers Collective initiated a strike demanding PPE (personal protective equipment), hazard pay (an extra $5 per order and defaulting the in-app tip amount to 10%), and expansion of pay for workers impacted by COVID-19.
Amazon employees staged a walkout of a Staten Island warehouse after Amazon decided to keep the warehouse open even after one confirmed and multiple suspected cases of COVID-19. Amazon implemented daily temperature checks for employees before they enter the warehouse, staggered shifts, and spaced out break room chairs. The workers who staged the walkout only wanted the warehouse to be closed and sanitized, and to be paid while it happened.
While it may not be a simple decision to weigh the risks of exposure with the risks of closure, gig workers are forced to rely on large corporations to make decisions in the best interests of its workers. The protections these leaders choose to provide will be a testament to corporate priorities and whether we can rely on private sector innovation to save business while saving lives.
Uber wants new worker classification for ‘flexibility,’ probably from the law
(BUSINESS NEWS) Uber wants to change the definition of “employment”. Surprise…it’s not great for gig-workers though they claim it’s for worker flexibility.
Get your ponchos ready, Uber’s making waves. Again. For the (potentially) worse. Again.
At first I thought it was making so many headlines because the name’s much more fun to say than its pink counterpart’s (sorry, it’s true), but my goodness, they’ve been…so…consistently nose-wrinkling.
Their latest ‘Mm.’-inducing showing is asking legislators to reclassify their drivers as a new kind of employee.
Pump the brakes. What?
Uber’s big mad because the state of California won’t let them scrape by with not providing certain benefits to its employees, and that’s what they are, and they’re asking Congress to provide what they call a combination of flexibility and protection in a new classification for independent contractors…with benefits, I suppose.
“We believe our laws should protect all workers, not just one type of work — and rather than restricting independent work, we should strengthen the protections and benefits afforded to it,” said Uber Spokesperson Matt Wing.
And on the surface, that sounds great, because Matt Wing is good at his job.
The main issue here is that company policy and people policy is different.
For instance: I as an individual don’t need a law to tell me that loading a cart full of mangoes and flan from Fiesta Mart and then just running straight out the door never looking back as I stuff my face like an animal is wrong despite how very very very right it would feel to do so. Stealing is bad.
Companies as companies however DO need laws telling them not to put deadly chemicals into paint, to let consumers know exactly what’s in their corned beef, to not let warehouse interiors be built as to dump workers over crumbly railings and into Joker-esque vats of dangerous chemicals. Because otherwise they will not do it. And the graves of a lot of people over the centuries stand testament to that fact.
Uber’s resistance to classifying its workers as employees has nothing to do with protecting flexibility. Uber’s a flexible job in that due to the flood of people in need of money, your natural disposability means the company doesn’t need individual drivers to be held as accountable as a regular 9-5er. Doesn’t sound that great.
As a writer, I have ACTUAL flexibility because I can produce as easily at 3AM on a Monday as I
can at 7:00 PM on a Saturday, from any location with decent wi-fi, and I don’t have to pretend to
not hate anyone leaving foundation stains on my property to do so consistently.
An Uber driver can hardly make the same boast…especially right now considering all the traffic we’re not seeing. Anywhere. As such, Uber’s claims about flexibility being a big perk fall rather flat.
The gig economy HAS redefined a lot of things about employment. Work clothes, work equipment, levels of respectability, et cetera.
What hasn’t changed is how much money flows upwards to a very few, rather than outwards. Nor has the phenomenon of dissatisfied workers feeling helpless and stuck changed. Nor has the equally troubling phenomenon of companies squashing legitimate consumer complaints.
Kids, if someone is getting super rich off your labor, that means they can afford to treat you nicely. There’s no excuse. But since they usually won’t unless mandated to do so…the law has to step in.
There’s no reason for Uber to ask that their drivers be classified as anything but the company money makers they are. In common parlance we call those ‘Employees’.
I believe Uber needs to fasten its seatbelt and accept that to be the case in legal parlance as well.
Send mass two-way communication with AlertMedia
(BUSINESS NEWS) With so much information changing so quickly, you need to keep your people informed. This is where AlertMedia steps in for easy mass communication.
Odds are, you’ve used a new messaging app since the coronavirus outbreak.
Communication and workflow platforms are now widespread since the COVID-19 pandemic forced employees across the world to work from home. Most likely you’ve tried one or two. Apps like Zoom (even with it’s host of security problems) are seeing a surge in daily users and companies are turning to one app in particular for urgent, mass messaging: AlertMedia.
AlertMedia uses cloud-based software for its internal two-way mass communications ranging from texts, to notifications, to phone calls. Business can inform large numbers of staff concerning location closures, financial assistant programs, or other internal matters. Employees can also contact managers with questions and concerns.
As interest surges, AlertMedia has raised $15 million through Series C funding (or the raising of capital through the sale of preferred shares) made largely possible by current investors Next Coast Ventures, JMI Equity, and Silverton Partners. Brian Cruver, AlertMedia’s founder and CEO, announced the startup’s annualized recurring revenue increased over 25% from $16 million to $20 million throughout March. Combined with the newest funding, AlertMedia’s value has increased from $120 million to an approximate $250 million.
Cruver founded the startup in 2013 after the tragedies of the Newton school shootings and Boston Marathon bombing. Cruver saw how the incidents, along with natural disasters and terrorist attacks, create need for companies to quickly and efficiently communicate with all employees.
AlertMedia offers additional services like an emergency hotline, wellness checks, and lone worker monitoring. They currently have 2,000 corporate clients such as Greyhound Lines and Kawasaki Motors.
Communication is vital during a crisis especially a country wide virus. These startups are not only providing the tools to make that happen, but experiencing a sector boom which may change the way we work and communicate looking down the road.
‘Who would take advantage of a pandemic to permanently reduce someone’s salary beyond that pandemic?’
(BUSINESS NEWS) Coronavirus-related downsizing may be necessary, but trash talking laid off employees is not. Grant Wahl deserved better treatment than that.
The recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak has put a spotlight on employer-employee relations as companies aggressively tighten budgets and layoff millions of workers across the globe.
But where do we draw the line between necessary, albeit painful layoffs to stay in business and ruthless devaluing of worker contributions to protect the bottom line?
Sports Illustrated soccer writer and podcaster Grant Wahl tweeted that he was fired without severance on April 10. Wahl – a New York Times best-selling author and award-winning journalist – has written for SI since 1996.
The conflict between Wahl and leadership at Maven, which purchased SI from Meredith Corp. last year, began publicly when Wahl posted some unflattering reviews of Maven’s leadership on Instagram on April 5.
Wahl complained that SI was attempting to force a permanent salary reduction; non-rhetorically asking, “Who would take advantage of a pandemic to permanently reduce someone’s salary beyond that pandemic? Maven and James Heckman would.”
The conflict quickly became a he-said/she-said fiasco when Heckman sent an internal memo to SI immediately following Wahl’s firing. Heckman claimed Wahl did not volunteer for a salary reduction like the rest of his top-tier salaried peers, and furthermore diminished his contributions to that of a casual staff writer who “infrequently [wrote] stories that generated little meaningful viewership or revenue” for a whopping $350k annual compensation.
As a result, Heckman announced SI “decided to direct what would have been this person’s salary into additional severance pay and health benefits for those laid off who need it the most” (read: deserve it the most).
Maven has projected a $30 million budget shortfall this year as a result of the COVID-inspired recession and the resultant disruption of virtually every major sporting event in the United States including the cancellation of the NCAA March Madness tournament, the suspension of the remaining NBA season, and postponement of the 2020 MLB season.
While layoffs and belt-tightening have become abundantly necessary during this time, the world is watching how large corporations handle the matter. Although Wahl may not be a sympathetic character griping about a 30% salary reduction on six-figure compensation, firing an employee after more than two decades of service without so much as a polite thank you, at a minimum, is not a good look.
Wahl tweeted a thank you message to the SI world with an important reminder to keep things in perspective: “I’m one of 16 million Americans who have lost their jobs in the last three weeks.”
While the reminder is sobering, this does not mean that all workers who remain employed need to grovel at the feet of their employers for their merciful benevolence. The argument that one should be grateful to have a job at all in tough times does not give corporations license to strong arm employees into enduring whatever working conditions it deems necessary to stay in business, including permanent salary reduction.
