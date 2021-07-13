Content creators, check out this big a*s guide to making money

How can you get your piece of that yummy, buzzy Content Creation Pie? You know it’s out there and want a taste of that paid creative life. Antler has put together a massive resource guide to the creator economy, listing 220 ways for content creators to get paid for what they do. You know, do what you love, love what you do, bring home the bacon (or seitan or whatever we’re eating these days).

It’s no secret that people are looking for inspiration in 2021 after *looks back at last year in disgust* whatever that was. We have seen this in “The Great Resignation,” as more and more former corporate employees, service industry workers, and others are leaving their jobs and careers in search of something they have more control over. Whether they felt undervalued working out in public despite the health risks last year or were forced into the gig economy through being furloughed, or merely decided there has to be a better way, people are leaving the traditional workforce in droves.

Add Gen Z to the mix, who, according to various sources, are not interested in traditional career paths or office jobs, most especially now. Perhaps they’ve heard the complaints of millennials who are priced out of the housing market in many cases, are underemployed, and have struggled with paying off increasingly large and unreasonable student loans. Perhaps it’s COVID-related, or maybe it’s simply that dewy innocence and glow of youth that has them yearning to become content creators instead of doctors, lawyers, and office workers. Times are a-changin’, as times always do. Maybe Gen Z and Millennials are onto something with this content creation

Content creation is in demand, and it doesn’t look the same as it used to. Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, YouTube, and apps like TikTok and Clubhouse have been in demand by marketers for tiny and enormous brands alike. Podcasts, blogs, and even website copy are all important pieces of the content creation puzzle.

Antler breaks down multiple ways to get paid and tools to use to spiff up your content creation in order to do so, in both a neato bandito graphic and a list for those non-visual learners. This article and graphic divide the ways to make content creation pay into five categories: Audience Curation, Audience Monetisation, Vertical Platforms, Community Management, and Creator Tools, with subcategories and links to resources for each. Talk about handy-dandy!

There are so many ideas here and ways for content creators to get paid! You should check it out, too, if you are interested in turning your passion project into paid work. It takes a lot of time and work to make an actual living doing this, but these tools can help you get started. It’s not easy to be a freelancer or start your own business from thin air, but if you can stick it out, keep learning and refining your craft, work hard at it, and maybe not quit your day job just yet, it’s possible.

Businesses and entrepreneurs need content creators to help their brand voices get heard and not drowned out in the sea of white noise that has become the internet. Many content creators are out here creating high-quality content (hi, y’all!) for a hobby or to fuel their passions for food, art, fashion, movies, music, what have you. Guess what? It’s time to get paid.