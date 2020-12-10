Business Marketing
What you can learn from a peek behind the YouTube algorithm curtain
(BUSINESS MARKETING) YouTube has revealed a bit of the data driving their algorithm and reach for video distribution – aspiring YouTubers should take note.
Algorithm and reach are two words we hear bandied about whenever social media is the topic of conversation. They both pertain to getting your content, your brand, your message out to your target audience. YouTube can be quite a star-making platform, as long as your content reaches the right people – and enough of them.
Google owns YouTube, and the common wisdom says that getting noticed on YouTube means getting noticed by Google. They will give you brownie points in a way, for using their platform, so that your page, your content, your brand will rise through the ranks of the complicated SEO web if only you can use YouTube effectively. Now they are telling us how.
Social reach is essentially the number of unique views your content has, how many people/accounts have seen it. In theory, the more people who see your content, the more customers, fans, sponsors, or followers you will attract. Reach and algorithm are related, because we are led to believe that, along with quality content, the algorithm drives reach.
- If your video is getting lower views and click-through rates, try changing the title and thumbnail. While on some platforms, editing a post can mean the death of reach, YouTube assures us this is not the case with their platform. A punchy or helpful new title and thumbnail may attract more people to click on and watch your video. As people begin to interact with your post differently, the algorithm responds to how people are interacting with the new look and title, a phenomena that could go in either direction.
- Subscription feed numbers are not a primary driver of the algorithm. Older, inactive subscribers will likely not be shown the video, and therefore their inactivity will not count against users.
- A video’s search rank is based on a combination of things, such as how many people using the same search words have viewed it, and how long they stayed on your channel, and how much of the video they watched. They try to put the videos you are most likely to watch in front of you. Relevance to searcher > overall number of views.
- Returning viewers and analytics will be launched soon. These analytics will help video content creators see how many returning visitors they have and how many new viewers they are reaching.
- Subscriber count is overall a poor indicator of who will actually watch your videos, based on the data the YouTube team has compiled. There are a lot of factors, but subscriber count is not the end all be all by any means.
- While there is a limit of 3 uploads before YouTube turns off notifications that the video is live, notifications only go out once a video is published. Therefore, batch uploading, either leaving them unlisted or scheduling the videos for later publishing will not have an impact on the notifications and algorithms.
- Publishing videos/titles/keywords in more than one language can impact reach, unless your audience is also bilingual or multilingual. Best practices, as recommended by YouTube, would be to create a channel for each language you are going to publish in. The only reason is to appeal to a target audience in each language. If half of your viewers only speak one language, they will be less likely to engage with a video in the other language anyway, which could have an unintended effect of monolingual audiences tuning out.
- Is there a target number of times, or threshold, that videos have to be viewed in order to start getting recommended to more people? While some video content creators may notice older videos begin to get more views and reach after a seemingly random amount of time, this does not mean that YouTube is showing them to more people after a target number of hours watched or number of views. Instead, it’s possible that a video may contain content that is suddenly of interest to the general population of viewers, or that newer subscribers or viewers are checking out your previous videos because they are curious and like the content that brought them to you.
These insights, as presented in this video from Rachel from the YouTube Search and Discovery group, are useful and helpful, even if they don’t definitively explain how their algorithm works. If anything, it points back to the fact that content is still king, and if you are producing quality content and uploading them with intention (and relevant keywords), your channel should continue to grow.
Not everyone or every brand will shine on the YouTube platform, and not every viral video is what we may interpret as good quality. Continue to consider your target audience and where to find them on YouTube. Be sure to watch and engage with other content as well, because that also may bring someone to your page. Decide on a strong consistent content strategy, keep plugging away at it, and don’t give up.
8 of Your Algorithm Questions ANSWERED!
Hello Insiders! Today we’re answering 8 of your questions about search and discovery.Check them out and leave your comments and questions below!————-…
7 simple tips to boost your customer loyalty online
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Without a brick-and-mortar store, building rapport and customer loyalty can be a challenge, but you can still build customer loyalty online.
With many businesses – both big and small – operating online, there are less opportunities for building those face-to-face relationships that exist in brick and mortar stores. According to smallbizgenius, 65% of the company’s revenue comes from existing customers.
It’s important to keep in mind the different tactics at your disposal for increasing customer loyalty. Noupe recently released a list of actionable tips for increasing this loyalty. Let’s examine these ideas and expand on the best.
- Keep your promises – Stay true to what you’ve agreed to, obviously contractually, but stay true to your company values as well. Even if you feel you’ve built a good loyalty where there is room to take a step back, don’t rest on your laurels and be sure to remain consistent. If you’ve provided a good experience, keep that going. The only change that should happen is in it getting better.
- Stay in communication – In addition to the ever-so-vital social media platforms, consider creating an email newsletter to stay in touch with your customers. Finding ways to have them keep you in mind should be at the front of your mind. By reaching out and being friendly, this will help retain their business.
- Be flexible with payments – No, don’t sell yourself short, but consider installment plans for pricier items or services. This will help customers feel more at ease when their wallet’s health is at stake.
- Reward programs – Consider allowing customers to accrue loyalty points in exchange for a freebie. The old punch card method is still an incredibly popular concept, and is a great way to keep people coming back. The cost associated with giving something away for free will be minimal in comparison to loyalty you receive in order for the customer to get to that point. Make sure that what a customer is putting in is about equal to what they’re getting out of it (i.e. don’t have a customer spend $100 in order to get $1 off their next purchase). If all of this proves successful, this can eventually be expanded by creating VIP levels.
- Prioritize customer service – A first impression is everything. By prioritizing customer service, you can help shape the narrative of the customer and how they view your business. This splinters off into them giving good word of mouth recommendations to friends and family. Be sure to keep positive customer service as the forefront of your mind, as giving a bad review is just as easy – or even easier – as giving a good review.
- Value feedback – Allow customers a space to provide their feedback, either on your website or on social media. Find out what brought them to you and gage how their experience was. Be sure to thank them for their feedback and take it into consideration. Feedback – both good and bad – can be vital in helping shape a business.
- Avoid laziness – Stay sharp at all times. Don’t treat all customers as nothing but currency. Include personalized touches wherever you can. This will make all of the difference.
Marketers, check it out: YouTube Premieres gets huge makeover
(BUSINESS MARKETING) YouTube Premieres is getting its biggest overhaul since 2018 – here’s what’s different and how you should use it for your videos!
YouTube Premieres – the function that allows creators to generative hype around a video before it goes live – just got 4 new features. Now you can utilize new tools to captivate viewers and grow your subscriber base.
What does YouTube Premieres 2.0 have to offer?
1) Live Redirect
Now creators can connect a live stream to an upcoming video premier. This means you can generate excitement and engage your subscribers prior to unveiling your new content. Just like how we experience televised concerts, events or sporting matches, now you can host a pre-show, interviews, Q&A’s and more before redirecting traffic to the main video. I find this feature especially exciting, as the creative possibilities are truly endless.
One thing to note is that you can only set up Live Redirects between videos from the same channel.
2) Premiere Trailers
Now you can include a pre-recorded trailer for your premier! Trailers are a fantastic instrument for generating hype, especially if a follower clicks on your page before the video is scheduled to start – and you might want to consider making trailers regardless, as the alternative display is a static thumbnail.
Premier Trailers have to be between 15 seconds and 3 minutes long.
3) Expanded Countdown Themes
Were you hoping for more countdown display options for directly before a video premiere? You’re in luck! After countless users complained that the only countdown option that the streaming platform offered often didn’t aptly reflect their content, YouTube listened and worked their magic. Now, there are 10 new designs for countdown themes. Regardless of your content’s mood, tone and occasion, you’ll be able to find the perfect theme for your video.
4) Schedule Premieres on Mobile
Now you can schedule Premieres using the YouTube mobile app! Creators can upload a video from their mobile device and schedule it at the same time, making it perfect for streamlining phone-based content.
Though you need at least 1k subscribers to be eligible for the Live Redirect and Trailers features, YouTube hopes the features can soon be available to more creators.
What entreprenuers can learn about branding from trendy startups
(BUSINESS MARKETING) What’s the secret of focused startup branding, and how can you apply it to large enterprises?
Think of your favorite brand. Is it the product they offer or the branding that you love? Exactly – brand ethos reigns supreme, especially with those trendy, aesthetically-pleasing startups (I never thought Glossier had good makeup, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t visit their website once or twice a month).
So let’s break it down.
Co-founder of Red Antler – a company that assists startups in creating successful branding – Emily Heyward believes in a few branding truths.
Firstly, you have to make sure not to market your brand as a single product or experience. Doing so, she says, will pigeonhole you and thus truncate your ability to expand and offer new products and services (she gives MailChimp, known almost exclusively for email marketing, as an example).
What Heyward does say to do is instead market an idea. For example, the brand Casper (one of Antler’s clients) markets itself as a sleep company instead of a mattress company. By doing this, they kept the door open to eventually offer other products, like pillows and bedding.
Heyward states that this “power of focus” is a way to survive – with countless other startups offering the same product or service, you have to position your company as offering something beyond the product. Provide a problem your customer didn’t know they had and offer an innovative solution through your product.
Ever used Slack, the app-based messenger? There were other messengers out there, so focus of Slack’s branding is that regular messaging is boring and that their app makes it more fun. And customers eat it up.
How can this logic apply to mid-to-large enterprises? How can you focus on one specific thing?
Again, placing emphasis on brand over products is essential – what is it about what you offer that makes your customers’ lives better? It’s more cerebral than material. You’re selling a better life.
Another thing to remember is that customers are intrigued by the idea of new experiences, even if the product or service being offered is itself not new. Try not to use dated language that’s colored by a customers’ preexisting feelings. Instead, find an exciting alternative – chat solutions are desperately trying move away from the word “chat”, which can bring to mind an annoying, tedious process, even though that is in fact what they offer.
Broadening the idea of focused brand ethos to a large company can be difficult. By following these tips and tricks from startups, your company can develop a successful brand ethos that extends beyond your best product or service.
