Business News
Patreon sets sight on creating in-house video feature to lure from YouTube
(NEWS) The Patreon core audience is new content creators and business owners, so in-platform videos are on the way to help to combat competitors.
As an avid YouTube watcher, I get the benefit of being suggested by the Google god’s algorithm some amazing upcoming creators. It never fails that when you click on a newer, but growing, content creator on the video platform, they have a Patreon to help with their “start-up” costs. This applies to business owners as well for marketing their brand, product, or services.
Typically, as creators grow on YouTube and sponsorship payments along with AdSense starts to build, they ditch Patreon, but the company has realized their core consumer, and is making an in-house video product as we speak!
Along with launching a podcast called The Creator Economy, CEO Jack Conte confirmed the new addition by saying, “We already host podcasts, and now we’re starting to host video as well.”
The Creator Economy podcast will focus less on Patreon creators and more on the tech/business side of content by interviewing people such as the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, and a managing partner at Atelier, Li Jin. Jack says,
“We want to attract the most awesome, forward-thinking, curious people who are building for the creator economy to Patreon,” he says. “We want those people to hear how we think about the world, and our vision, and what we want to build, and what we believe in, and who we are.”
The podcast will be free to access on all platforms and will be released episode-by-episode seasonally, with currently 12 seasons in the works.
On the other hand, focusing on video, Conte says, “We’re building a video product….so in terms of how we’ve approached our strategy, and what exactly is it is that we’re building, we’re building the horizontal architecture for any creator, no matter their medium, or no matter the upload format, to be able to build a business around their work.”
At this time, there doesn’t seem to be more details, but we know it’s a sure-fire way to host and share video on the Patreon platform itself. The company is heavily aware of the dominance of YouTube creators using Patreon for a short stint, but they look to break away from this reliance to be able to stand on their own. The platform also has an integration with Vimeo, which may dissipate when this feature launches.
The excitement surrounding the addition of the product is building, and we’ll keep our eyes and ears open for more updates to come.
Business News
Rivian IPO pops off in anticipation for new EVs: How are people reacting?
(NEWS) Rivian Automotive, the highly anticipated EV manufacturer backed by big wigs like Amazon and Ford, opened the flood gates for their IPO.
Rivian Automotive, the highly anticipated EV manufacturer backed by big wigs like Amazon and Ford, opened the flood gates during the kickoff of their IPO. At a market valuation of $86 billion and with shares up 29% by end of day, Rivian ended up being one of the biggest IPOs of the year.
Shares were priced at $78 pre-opening, then popped over 50% to an open of $106.75 per share. The implied valuation was $91 billion at opening, beating out the market cap of Ford at $77 billion and right now General Motors at $85 million, though Tesla is still the EV king at $1 trillion.
Even through the excitement, Rivian still has not established a full business model and expects no more than $1 million of revenue in the 1st quarter. In addition, they aren’t sure the impact of the global chip shortage and port issues on production.
Still, Amazon’s stake in Rivian is worth $17 billion as the two formed an alliance to provide EV fleet vehicles that run on renewable energy for delivery. Amazon even has exclusive rights to the battery-electric delivery vehicles for up to 4 years with an ongoing right of first refusal afterwards. Amazon’s current bill has racked up 10,000 vehicles to be delivered over the next 10 years with at least 10,000 being delivered in 2022.
Besides the fleet, Rivian’s most well-known product is its highly anticipated fully electric pickup truck R1T that has almost 56,000 preorders. They are also releasing a 7-passenger EV SUV named R1S coming in December. Rivian is looking to take on a market not-yet-tapped when it comes to EVs and focus on those who enjoy adventure, the outdoors, and off-roading vehicles. To match their market, the automaker plans to place charging stations near state or national parks, trails, campsites, and more.
A former Rivian executive accused the company of having a “toxic bro culture,” and after they terminated her employment there, she said it cost her “millions of dollars in unvested equity on the eve of the company’s IPO.” Consumers react from a similar place, comparing Rivian’s frat-style to “nerdy” GM and that their drink-of-choice would most certainly be trendy kombucha in comparison to the elegance of other EV brands like Lucid and Tesla.
Besides the jokes, one has to admit that as the EV race heats up, it allows for necessary competition in order to move markets, improve products, and employ people in a long-term, growing industry.
Business News
As if being on Zoom couldn’t be worse, they’re now testing ads
(BUSINESS) We already dread Zoom call meetings on our calendars, but now the platform is testing ads, even after sales jumped 169% during the pandemic.
It’s been said that “nothing in life is free.” Then it should come as no surprise that Zoom is rolling out an advertising program to its individual users who don’t pay for access to the platform’s products and services. According to a blog post by Janine Pelosi, Chief Marketing Officer of Zoom, the platform will be showing ads to basic-level users in “certain countries” on the browser page that is shown when the meeting ends. Ads won’t be shown during the meeting itself, but showing ads to basic tier users is a definite shift in their service.
Zoom during COVID-19
Zoom started in 2011, but it wasn’t until the pandemic that Zoom became one of the most popular video platforms. Its mission is to “deliver happiness by bringing people together.” In 2020, the BBC reported that sales jumped 169% in the quarter from the previous year. Zoom turned a profit of $27 million in one quarter of 2020, more than it had in its entire previous financial year. Even with all its profits from the pandemic, ads will help support investment in the basic-level platform to keep providing users with the capability to connect with friends, family, and colleagues.
Zoom Privacy Policy
After some privacy issues last year, the platform is careful to explain its stance on the advertising program. According to their Privacy Statement, content from the meeting or webinar will not be used to determine ad content. Users will be able to access a link that takes them to a cookie management tool to manage the ads they are shown.
Based on other platforms that started out offering basic services free, it’s likely that Zoom will continue to develop its advertising policy to add more ads to its interface. There are other video platform options that still offer free, no-ad services, though that may also change in the future.
Again, nothing in life is free, but it was nice while it lasted!
Business News
An anti-wage discrimination law has employers excluding CO residents
(BUSINESS) The Equal Pay for Equal Work Act (EPEW), a law that cracks down on wage discrimination, has employers concerned about hiring workers from CO.
The pandemic changed how many companies view remote work. As the talent pool expanded, it meant businesses had to be concerned about where their employees are working as much as how they are working. Complying with state laws can make it more difficult to hire out-of-state talent. The Equal Pay for Equal Work Act (EPEW), a Colorado law that cracks down on wage discrimination, has employers concerned about hiring workers from the Centennial State.
What is the EPEW?
The EPEW took effect on January 1 and the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act applies to businesses with at least one employee in Colorado. The EPEW outlines steps to help businesses achieve gender pay equity. Employers must disclose compensation and benefits in “each posting for each job.” The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment issued this Interpretive Notice & Formal Opinion (INFO #9) to help employers comply. However, rather than simply list salary and benefits in job postings, many employers are simply refusing to consider candidates from Colorado.
Are jobs really excluding candidates from Colorado?
ColoradoExcluded is a website created by Aaron Batilo to track companies that are refusing to post salary ranges to avoid violating the EPEW. IBM, Hallmark, and Shutterfly are just 3 well-known companies on the list that have job listings that exclude Colorado employees. While some of these companies may have updated their listings now, it’s worth examining whether your job listings would meet the standards of the EPEW, regardless of where the job will be done.
Employers, just post a salary range already
Posting salary range filters out those professionals who might decline an offer that was too low. You and job applicants can focus on the interview instead of worrying about the financial aspect of the arrangement. Let’s face it – regardless of what people say they want out of their career – many are in it for the salary, though your success is not defined by the money you make. Sharing salary ranges can ensure fair pay for new hires just as much as veterans in a field.
Take that detail out of consideration by posting the salary range. We could all use a little more trust these days.
