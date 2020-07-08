Business News
American Express’ cash back program helps members support small businesses
(BUSINESS NEWS) Between now and September 20th, AMEX is providing $50 in credits to their cardholders to support local businesses.
It’s no secret that coronavirus has been nothing short of devastating for small businesses. Even with the Small Business Administration (SBA) offering financial relief in the form of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), many small businesses are still struggling to keep their doors open. So far, the numbers have been astronomical — to the tune of some 100,000 small businesses closing down permanently, according to a report from the National Bureau of Economic Research — and they’re expected to continue to rise as the pandemic drags on.
With that in mind, American Express has come forward with their own disaster relief program of sorts. Between now and the 20th of September, the credit card company will be offering a cash back rewards incentive for their cardholders. The program is fairly simple and straightforward: for every $10 (or more) that you spend at a small business, Amex will give you a $5 statement credit on your account. This can be repeated up to ten times, for a total of $50 in rewards. Not bad, huh? But the question remains: what’s a mere $50 in the grand scheme of things, and will it actually help out small businesses in the long run?
Well, first and foremost, $50 is no small chunk of change. For most of us, it’s a fairly decent perk, especially since it requires us to do what we would have done anyway (shop at local businesses). Whether you feel like getting takeout from your local mom-and-pop restaurant, you’re going to pick up a few groceries for dinner tonight at your corner market, or you need to take Fido in for a checkup at your neighborhood veterinary clinic, these activities all count toward the reward program. You’re literally getting paid for shopping locally. Easy peasy.
And secondly, historic data does prove that these incentives do work. Amex rolled out their first small business reward program back in 2010, called Small Business Saturday®, as a response to the mass consumerism of Black Friday. In 2015, the SBA decided to get in on the fun and joined forces with Amex, sponsoring the program. Even better, a study from 2019 revealed that a whopping $19.6 billion was funneled back into local economies thanks to the initiative. So while “just” $50 may not seem like much, it adds up to impressive numbers when seen from a more macroscopic perspective.
This isn’t the only program that has Amex’s name standing behind it, either. The company is also the driving force behind the Stand for Small program, which unifies larger businesses who are offering their own helping hand to smaller businesses. Whether you’re looking for assistance in managing your expenses, or you’re in need of help in growing your online presence, the Stand for Small program was designed to help make this possible. Large names like Amazon and eBay are included in the ranks that have rallied behind Stand for Small, lending clout to this program.
So what’s a little extra $50? Is it worth it to you? Sure, the intentions of some of these companies may be somewhat less than magnanimous — there’s no arguing that there’s something in it for them, as well — it doesn’t change the fact that in an economy that’s been crippled by COVID-19, they’re actually doing something instead of just sitting there idly and waiting for someone else to take action.
That, at least, has to be worth something. And if you’re wanting to get your hands on a share of the cool fifty bucks courtesy of Amex, they’d like to remind you that you do need to enroll in the rewards program no later than July 26. If you don’t, you may miss out on your opportunity to help keep small businesses afloat (while also enjoying an extra $5 in your pocket here or there), courtesy of American Express.
Macy’s is taking drastic steps to not close its doors
(BUSINESS NEWS) Macy’s has felt the same blow as many other companies have this year. In an attempt to stay open, they are taking gamble with shifting their business strategy.
Over the last 6 months we have seen industry titans start to fall by the wayside. Companies that have dominated our marketing lives for decades are failing at adapting to the pandemic world. Names like J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus Group, & Pier 1 Imports have all succumbed to marketing uncertainties and ever mounting debt. Some companies, like Macy’s, however are taking a gamble and holding on with their fingertips to what’s left.
Macy’s department stores, just like the other names mentioned before, have taken a monstrous hit this year due to the lack of foot traffic during the pandemic. A quarterly loss of $3.5 billion was reported back in May. However, the company is using these monumental changes to adjust their direction. President Craig Johnson relayed that the future is going to be different but that these decisions should not have been seen as a surprise given the circumstances.
New directions upfront include making radical changes to their staffing and holdings. Starting with letting go 3900 employees that are currently in corporate and management positions so that they can save cash and push for the next step: a focus on personalized online marketing and increasing its digital business.
In the meantime, things are beginning to slowly recover as stores have started reopening. As long as things remain on the same course nation-wide, the company expects a “gradual sales recovery”. These tactics will hopefully lead to a correction in their share prices that have taken an utter nose dive in the past months.
Is this a good direction?
The leadership of Macy’s is banking on one key factor, that there won’t be another shut down while they adjust to their new business normal. If that happens then they will most likely go the same way as their brethren. This might be something that an entrepreneur would want to keep in mind but I would say that you should pay attention to where you are. Texas at the moment is suffering from prolonged affects of the pandemic. Some other major cities are also having issues. If you’re looking to make a decision for your business, definitely take geography into account.
Square shores up losses by withholding money from small businesses
(BUSINESS NEWS) Square is losing money like many other companies due to COVID-19, but their way of padding this loss doesn’t seem fair or friendly to their small business customers.
Another month has started and as we sift through information on our television or computer screens, one thing in general is consistent. Everyone is struggling and it’s showing in their choices. We’ve seen company after company close their doors forever and many are small businesses. The affect the pandemic has had on smaller business is severe, but the affect that larger businesses are making on them is starting to cause an uproar.
The pay service, Square, has pulled some legal yet disturbing shenanigans lately. A growing number of small business owners have started reporting that the company has been withholding up to 30 percent of each transaction since May. This has caused major issues with some of the aforementioned smaller companies as they’ve had to start laying people off, taking out loans, missing mortgage payments, and stoping growth plans because they aren’t getting the money that they earned.
Withholding portions of transactions is a legal aspect for any payment company. In fact, Square has long made the vast majority of its money by deducting 2-4 percent of a purchase in fees from each transaction. However, the jump up to possibly 30 percent was unprecedented until the pandemic for the most part.
Square announced that the reserves were applied only to “‘risky’ sellers, such as those that take prepayment for goods or services deliver at a future date, sell goods or services more prone to disputes, or operate in an industry that historically receives higher chargeback rates than others,” and the intention was to protect everyone involved with the transaction. One does notice however, that the companies who are noticing this increase in withholdings are the ones that weren’t hit particularly hard by the lockdowns. So then where is the money going to and is it all legal?
As you can imagine, the San Francisco company has been hit pretty hard by this pandemic as their main form of business is in-person sales. The assumption from this is that they are using legal means to possibly pad their own cushion while they wait for sales to get back to some kind of normal. Square announced last month in a financial report, that it had swung to $106 million in losses for the quarter and that it was going to increase cash it had on hand by 290% to pad future losses. So we know exactly where the money is going.
What we may want to ask though is if the legal right to withhold payment is justified when they are spreading out the pain of the pandemic to people who were previously unaffected?
Supreme Court okays trademarking for ‘generic’ name URLs
(BUSINESS NEWS) Generic name trademarks have helped to stave off monopolies of broad products and services, but the Supreme Court just ruled that generic company names like Booking.com, can now be trademarked.
For years, The United States Patent and Trademark Office has denied rights to names termed as “generic.” This was previously used to prevent generic terms from monopolizing a section of the market. It has prevented many companies from doing that as well.
However, as we move into the 21st century we begin to see things that may not be so cut and dry. As usual life gets messy and things are far more grey than they previously have been.
Recently, the US Supreme Court ruled that website names are eligible for a change to the previous trademark rules. The website that pushed for this privilege first, Booking.com that is owned by Booking Holdings Inc., argued that they needed this ruling to stop consumers from following copycats down a rabbit hole and away from their business.
The decision, heavily weighted at 8-1, gives Booking.com, nationwide legal protection against competing companies trademarks.
A remark released later by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Supreme Court states, “We have no cause to deny Booking.com the same benefits Congress accorded other marks qualifying as nongeneric.” An argument quoted from the decision continues as since, “‘Booking.com’ is not a generic name to consumers, it is not generic.”
This stance, taken by the majority, exemplifies a firm position on the rights of the individual companies’ abilities to identify themselves as they see fit.
The lone dissenting vote coming from Justice Stephen Breyer who argued that he fears that this decision “will lead to a proliferation of ‘generic.com’ marks, granting their owners a monopoly over a zone of useful, easy-to-remember domains.”
Honestly, if you can’t come up with your own domain that either incorporates, but doesn’t copy, or gets your point across without being too generic, you may need to hire a PR person.
This move forward from the Supreme Court opens up a lot of possibilities for people to be creative with their businesses. If generic and simple names will be the norm, then people will have to think outside the box in the future. Bring on the challenges.
