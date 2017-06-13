You asked, they listened! Amazon + Apple for the win

Huzzah

A sort of peace agreement has been reached in the longstanding feud between Amazon and Apple. The American Genius has been tracking rumors that Apple would finally give up their resistance and let users stream the Prime Video app on Apple TVs.

It turns out the rumors were true, as Apple unveiled the new feature at last week’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose.

WWDC News

At the conference, where the company yearly reveals its latest software and hardware updates and newest products, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that “later this year” the Prime Video App would be viewable on Apple TV, allowing dedicated Apple hardware users to access popular hits like Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle that are only available through Amazon Prime.

The streaming service was added to Apple TV seemingly in response to consumer demand.

On June 5, Amazon tweeted: “You asked (a lot). We listened. Amazon Prime Video is coming to the TV App and all Apple TVs this year.”

Apple vs Amazon

Apple TV, which runs on apps rather than cable, will fail to satisfy if it isn’t fully stocked with popular content. On the other hand, Amazon was missing out on a chance to get their app off of tablets and iPhones and onto the big screens in living rooms.

The obvious win-win of such a situation had left us wondering what was the hold up.

Previously, Jeff Bezos said that the two companies had failed to agree on “acceptable business terms” for the partnership. In retaliation, almost exactly two years ago Bezos’ stopped selling Apple TVs on their site.

Back in action

While Amazon hasn’t officially indicated that they will resume selling Apple TVs, it seems likely that they’ll be more willing now that they stand to profit from Apple TV users who install the Prime Video app.

