Apple hopes to be less dependent on China, is moving factories to India
(BUSINESS NEWS) After many years of producing iPhones in china Apple is making some changes to move their factories to India and open markets there as well.
Apple is making moves to shift large chunks of its iPhone production to India from China. According to the Indian Economic Times, the company is planning to produce $40 billion worth of iPhones over a span of five years via Taiwanese contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn.
While plans have been in motion since last year, the additional development comes on the heels of the coronavirus outbreak which disrupted tech company supply lines in China. The strategy will lessen Apple’s dependence on China as a base of operations.
“India isn’t a big market for Apple as the company sells only a fraction of its total output in India. It is actually looking at India as a base to manufacture and export, essentially diversifying its production out of China,” an official informed the Indian Economic Times.
According to the report, Apple currently sells $1.5 billion worth of smartphones in India as compared to its $220 billion worth of product sold in China where the company is the one of the top investors in the country. Apple directly and indirectly employs approximately 4.8 million people in China.
It’s safe to say India is hoping to stake out a larger portion of global exports. IDC, a market research firm, reported Apple held a 38% market share of global handset exports in 2018-2019. The closest competitor is Samsung is a 22% share.
Indian government officials are expecting companies to begin applying soon once guidelines for a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme take effect August 1st. A source close to Apple’s plans has commented how the PLI scheme still needs work. “There are some problems with some of the clauses. For instance, valuing the entire plant and machinery already in use in its plants across China and other places at 40% of that value and the extent of the business information sought under the scheme are some of the irritants,” said the source.
Uber finally requires drivers and riders to wear face masks
(BUSINESS NEWS) Uber has now decided to make drivers and riders wear face masks in order to ride, some think this may be too late, the virus has spread. At least they did it.
Uber has announced that the company will be rolling out a plan to require drivers and riders to wear face coverings. On Sunday, CNN reported that executives approved the policy, but it isn’t completely rolled out. As part of the plan, Uber is developing technology to ensure drivers are wearing face masks before accepting trips. Uber’s head of safety communications Andrew Hasbun told CNN “Uber is focused on safety and proceeding with caution.” Although Uber has asked riders to stay home when they can, many drivers are still providing much-needed ride-sharing services. Is this new policy too little, too late?
Uber and its COVID-19 response
On April 9 Uber’s VP of Safety and Insurance Gus Fuldner posted this announcement on the Uber website:
“Drivers and delivery people are providing essential services around the world, from helping essential workers get around to delivering meals to people staying home. As they help our communities through this crisis, helping them stay safe is our priority.
Last week, we began shipping disinfectant sprays to some drivers. And beginning this week, we are distributing millions of ear-loop face masks to active drivers and delivery people around the world.”
Uber has been aware of the need for safety supplies for almost a month, but they are just now implementing policy to require face coverings. Uber has recommended that drivers disinfect their car and encouraged “riders and drivers to take steps to protect themselves.”
Will Uber’s policy stand up?
Early in April, the CDC began recommending that people wear face masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The guidelines were fairly vague and issued as an additional public health measure to reduce widespread transmission of the virus, but many businesses and municipalities jumped on the bandwagon and issued executive orders for citizens to wear face masks in public. Austin’s local order included face coverings be worn during rideshares. Still, many people aren’t wearing face coverings in public. One Oklahoma city, Stillwater, had to revoke its mandate for face coverings after some businesses were threatened with physical violence and subjected to verbal abuse.
Recently, Governor Abbott released orders that would allow businesses in the state to reopen. Although face masks are recommended, they are not mandated. Abbott made it clear that his executive order supersedes any local order, but there are those that disagree. According to Abbott, Texas citizens cannot be fined or punished for not wearing face coverings, even if local orders mandate it.
It will be interesting to see how Uber’s policy stands up in the face of the American public.
Amazon VP resigns via spicy letter calling the company chickensh*t
(BUSINESS NEWS) Amazon has been through the ringer for its treatment of workers, the VP Tim Bray has had enough and praises the protestors by name.
On Friday, VP and Distinguished Engineer at Amazon Web Services, Tim Bray, quit the company in solidarity with whistleblowers fired from the company for organizing protests among warehouse workers. During the coronavirus pandemic, essential Amazon workers have walked out to protest the company’s worker treatment including benefits, better pay, and better protections in the workplace.
In a personal blog post titled “Bye, Amazon” Bray announced his departure and explained the situation where several employees circulated a petition outlining their demands were singled out under the flimsy guise of “repeatedly violating internal policies.”
Bray explains his decision to leave after voicing concerns through the proper work channels. “That done, remaining an Amazon VP would have meant, in effect, signing off on actions I despised. So I resigned,” he said.
Bray went further to reveal the names of the terminated employees. “The victims weren’t abstract entities but real people; here are some of their names: Courtney Bowden, Gerald Bryson, Maren Costa, Emily Cunningham, Bashir Mohammed, and Chris Smalls. I’m sure it’s a coincidence that every one of them is a person of color, a woman, or both. Right?” He lists the phrases used to describe the firing:
- “Chickenshit.”
- “Kill the messenger.”
- “Never heard of the Streisand effect.”
- “Designed to create a climate of fear.”
- “Like painting a sign on your forehead saying ‘Either guilty, or has something to hide.’”
Amazon workers staged a May Day Strike on Friday while Bray was spending his last day on the job. Warehouse workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 across the country, prolonging the closure of at last one warehouse in Kentucky.
Bray believes warehouses workers will continue to be treated like “crap” because of the power balance between them and their employer. He closes out his post by stating “any plausible solution has to start with increasing their (warehouse workers) collective strength.”
Employers, follow Kroger’s example of paying for COVID-19 testing
(BUSINESS NEWS) After months of essential workers asking, businesses are starting to ramp up protections for their essential employees, but is it enough?
With COVID-19 changing the economic landscape, there are many heartwarming stories of businesses making tough decisions to help their employees. Ally Financial not only moved all their workers to remote work, but instituted financial assistance and a more robust health insurance coverage. Senior employees at Gravity Payments agreed to pay cuts to ensure other employees didn’t lose their jobs.
Of course, every situation is unique – not every small business can afford to take on these additional costs. But there is something that should be done no matter what, and that’s ensure your employees are safe during this crisis. While many can do that by pivoting to remote work, there are lots of employees deemed essential who cannot work from home – and many of them are getting shafted.
In fact, essential workers are dying, with people falling ill after going to their low-paying jobs that they can’t afford to lose.
In response to these risks (as well as an outbreak at one of their locations) Kroger, the largest grocery store chain in the U.S, just announced they are taking steps to try to reduce risk.While it’s appalling that it has taken so long, the change is a step in the right direction. The new mandates include providing masks to all employees, increasing store cleaning and providing tests for all employees.
Kroger is far from the first to try to institute new policies for aiding essential workers during the pandemic, but many attempts from big corporations have been deemed lacking. In fact, workers from companies like Amazon, Walmart and Target organized a “sickout” on May 1 to strike against low pay and subpar measures for workplace safety.
With stay at home orders starting to relax in many areas, it’s important to keep essential workers protected, especially as foot traffic might very well increase over the next couple weeks. We’re likely not out of the woods yet, with doctors warning about a second wave of COVID-19 that could be on the horizon, and essential workers are on the front lines.
While many businesses might be dragging their feet on protecting their workers, though, there are still ways you can help. Continue washing your hands regularly, avoiding close contact with employees and using cloth mask coverings when going out to avoid spreading the disease.
