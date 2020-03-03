Business News
Does Google’s $10B investment actually help the little guys?
(BUSINESS NEWS) Just like last year, Google says that investing in their own data centers and facilities will help create jobs and help local economies.
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, announced that Google is investing $10 billion in their offices and data centers across the United States this year. The investments will focus on 11 of the 26 states where Google already has a presence, including Texas and Oklahoma. Thousands of jobs will be created, as will many opportunities for local businesses. The investment in local communities will lead to money for schools and infrastructure due to taxes pumped into the economy.
According to Pichai, the plan is to double the workforce at the Boulder, Colorado site. The Hudson Square campus in New York City plans to double their workforce by 2028. A center will be opened in Mississippi to provide more customer support. California offices will be expanded. Along with new offices for Google, the company is investing in affordable housing in California.
Applause for technology companies
According to Progressive Policy, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, tops the list in domestic capital expenditures for 2018. Google also works with small business owners and start-ups to help provide more opportunities for Americans to grow their local economy. It is an exciting time for Google and its partners, because the company has created so many jobs and helped more people access technology. The companies that invest in tech should be applauded for their growth, because we all benefit. Never forget, no matter how much each local town benefits, Google benefits much more.
Google’s hype is a branding message
Last year, Google came out with the same type of message, that it was investing over $13 billion to provide jobs in the United States. I said this last year, and I’ll say it again, “I believe that Google is simply spreading their tentacles further and making us more dependent on what they have to offer.” Google’s hype is to promote their brand. They aren’t investing in local communities simply to provide jobs. This year’s $10B investment keeps their company ahead of the pack. The message is to make us forget how many profits will be generated from the investment.
Walmart+ is hoping to step on Amazon Prime’s toes
(BUSINESS NEWS) Walmart+ wants to be the next Amazon Prime, but they’ve definitely got their work cut out for them. Their previous attempts were not quite successful.
If at first you don’t succeed, then try and try again. Walmart, still bruised from its latest experiment with JetBlack, is ready to get back into the fight for online sales. While we don’t know a whole lot about the service and what it will offer Walmart+ is an obvious attempt to capitalize on the trend of membership services and a complete in-home experience.
What Walmart is best known for is having very nearly what I need at 2 am at a price I don’t mind. Got the late night munchies? Well, you could hit a gas station, but you’re really paying for the convenience and if you drive another mile, you can get diapers while you’re out, have twice the popcorn, and a family sized twizzlers to top it off (Seriously, if you’ve never had twizzlers and popcorn, go right now. It’s ok, I’ll still be here when you get back).
The point is that Walmart’s biggest draws are convenience and availability. Next day or even same day delivery can be fast, but not ‘put it in my hand now’ fast. If Walmart+ is dead set on being the next Prime, we could see more synergy with brick-and-mortar locations much in the same way Prime offers exclusive pricing to members shopping at Whole Foods. I would also expect to see them leverage their consistently low prices to make the choice between two baskets easy.
With Prime, we also get all sorts of digital goodies such as music, tv shows, movies, and tie-ins with TwitchTV, which I really just have for the free in game exclusives. Walmart+ could do something similar, but without an existing infrastructure, I have a hunch it’ll be clunky. Teaming up with (or buying outright) RedBox for streaming or the hottest game for exclusive in game content could be the key to getting folks in the door with what I like to call “Free stuff that I like to forget that I’m technically paying for.”
Let’s not forget that Walmart just finished experimenting with marrying technology and commerce with JetBlack which we covered here. My hope is that they’ll use the venture as a learning opportunity to fine tune Walmart+, removing barriers of entry for shoppers in the areas of technology, interface, and payment methods.
Walmart has a well traveled trail to follow but if they don’t find their own identity, they will be doomed to stay trapped in Prime’s shadow and eventually wither. I’m most asking for them to reinvent the wheel, only that they give me a good reason to use theirs over Amazon’s.
CEO at Softbank lands in hot water with multiple serious accusations
(BUSINESS NEWS) Softbank investment arm CEO gets accused of attempted extortion and other unethical behaviors in order to move into his current position.
Despite its cuddly-sounding name, it appears that SoftBank, a large multinational holding company, may be run by some seriously hard-edged executives. Last week the Wall Street Journal reported that a top executive, Rajeev Misra, may have grappled his way to the top by waging a cutthroat campaign to sabotage his rivals.
In 2017, Misra became the CEO of SoftBank’s investment arm, Vision Fund, which is the largest tech-focused venture fund in the world and pours billions into startups. Misra landed the job just a handful of months after former COO Nikesh Arora, who appeared to be the clear heir to SoftBank’s founder, Masayoshi Son, failed to snag the top position and left the company.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Arora, as well as former CFO Alok Sama, were primary targets of Misra’s efforts to clear his path to the top. Sama left the company in 2019 after negative new stories damaged his reputation – news stories Misra is accused of leaking.
The Wall Street Journal was tipped off by insiders “familiar with internal dynamics” who accuse Misra of coordinating smear campaigns against two of his rivals. This included negative media stories, an orchestrated witch hunt by shareholders, and a botched attempt at sexual blackmail.
The most salacious story alleges that Misra hired Italian businessman Alessandro Benedetti to lure Arora into a hotel room with multiple women. The hotel room was reportedly wired with cameras which would capture compromising photos that Misra would later use to blackmail Arora. The scheme was a bust, as Arora declined to be lured into the “honey trap.”
Supposedly Misra also paid Benedetti $500,000 to leak negative news stores to media outlets about Arora. Misra says the money he paid Benedetti was for an oil investment. The Wall Street Journal also reported that Misra hired a law firm to help “unnamed SoftBank shareholders” accuse Arora of unethical behavior and attempt to oust him.
SoftBank denies the allegations, calling them “a campaign of falsehoods” that has apparently been on their radar for a number of years. Misra “did not orchestrate a campaign against his former colleagues,” according to a spokesperson for the company. The Wall Street Journal’s use of anonymous sources begs the question – is this accusation of a smear campaign just a smear campaign? We may never know the truth, but stories like these do little to soften stereotypes of the dog-eat-dog world of investment bankers.
And these internal dramas are only some of SoftBank’s worries. Vision Fund has evoked criticism for its reckless investments, particularly after WeWork failed to make its first public offering and flagrant spending on Uber, which has so far failed to return on investment. It appears that Vision Fund has mostly spent itself after a couple of rough quarters and large operating losses. SoftBank is currently working to generate new funds, with activist shareholders keeping a hawk eye on them and demanding more transparency.
How your business should prepare for the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) right now
(BUSINESS NEWS) As COVID-19 continues to spread, how can you prepare your company for potential disaster? It’s pretty simple and cheap too.
Okay, the Coronavirus (dubbed COVID-19) has gotten a lot of people spooked, and that makes sense. After all, although the World Health Organization (WHO) hasn’t dubbed it a pandemic, COVID-19 is close to fitting the definition of pandemic as outlined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s scary, I know. But before we dive into the rest of the article, it’s worth knowing that the CDC also asserts that most average Americans actually have a low risk of catching the virus (as of February 28, 2020, that is).
Still, whether you’re at a high risk or not, it’s worth being prepared just in case things do go south.
In the case of COVID-19 spreading further, the CDC says: “Widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the United States would translate into large numbers of people needing medical care at the same time.” In other words, it would really start cutting back on grouping people together in things like schools, conferences and work – which can leave a lot of questions about the future of your income.
Even if this worst case scenario never comes, having a company plan can help ease anxieties that are sure to accompany news of COVID-19. So, how do you prepare?
Stay Up to Date
Look, there’s a lot of misinformation and panic out there. It’s easy to fall down the rabbit hole of extremes on either end – both with people asserting that nothing is going wrong as well as the kinds of people who are already prepping their apocalypse bunker. Your business needs to be smarter about it.
Check on trustworthy sources like the CDC and WHO and shut down any spread of misinformation you see around the office.
Keeping up to date will also let you know ways to best prepare your office for the spreading virus. Research of COVID-19 is ongoing and we’re still waiting on skilled professionals to figure out exactly how it spreads and what risks the virus poses. Be prepared to make changes as needed.
That said, there’s one caveat: don’t go crazy trying to keep up to date. If you find yourself refreshing Google every couple minutes in the hopes there will be a new update, you might need to take a step back, get some fresh air and try to stop obsessing over the virus.
Consider Conference Plans
Traveling can increase the risk of employees catching the virus, especially in areas where outbreaks have already occurred, so it’s worth using tools like this COVID-19 tracker to keep an eye on future conference destinations. I’m not saying to cancel all your conference plans, but stay vigilant, y’all!
Rework Remote Work
If the time does come that your employees can’t meet in the office anymore, you’ll want a plan for what to do then – and it’s worth sharing this plan to your current employees. After all, if you’ll have to let people go, it would suck to be broadsided with that news in the middle of an outbreak.
That said, there’s always remote work available. And in the case of a quarantine situation, it might make a good solution. It’s one that’s happening in China already – the workforce is already utilizing digital tools to adapt to the virus. If you’re going that route, just make sure you prepare your employees for this situation too. Remote work brings its own challenges, like potential isolation, so it’s worth getting people ready early.
Plus, having a concrete plan can help reduce current anxieties about the virus.
Small Health Initiatives
Sure, we might not know exactly how COVID-19 spreads, but we can still promote good health practices in the meantime. Make sure your office is stocked up on hand soap, for instance. Encourage employees to stay home if they’re sick and, to incentivize this, consider being more lenient on sick day caps or offer the chance to work remotely instead to minimize the risk of something spreading through the office.
Not only can these and other small pushes for a healthier environment actually keep your company from getting sick, it also provides people with something to do. Powerlessness can increase anxieties about COVID-19; a proactive approach can help ease the fears.
These are just a few potential ideas for making an emergency plan for your company – if you’re still worried, I’d recommend taking a look at what other companies are doing. Even if you’re in a low risk area, there are still steps to be taken to reduce anxiety surrounding the virus.
And remember, before you panic, look to credible sources. Your fears might not be as pressing as you think.
