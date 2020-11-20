Business News
End of unemployment benefits spell disaster without plans to replace them
(BUSINESS NEWS) If Congress doesn’t agree on a stimulus extension, December 31st could be a massive “cliff” for millions of unemployed Americans
If you’re still employed, chances are you know someone who has been furloughed or laid off as a result of COVID-19. Unemployment benefits from the CARES Act have cushioned the economic fallout from the pandemic for millions of Americans who are currently jobless. As someone who was furloughed from my 9-5 at the beginning of quarantine, I was extremely relieved to discover that the government had a plan for myself and others in my shoes.
However, without an agreed upon plan from Congress, these benefits are set to expire at the end of the year. This inaction would make unemployed Americans exceedingly more vulnerable to poverty and eviction. So, what’s the deal Congress? Why are y’all dragging your feet?
Here’s what you have to know about the current state of things:
- Since the end of July, when extra unemployment benefits (aka the “extra $600) expired, most unemployed people are only making about half of their wage
- According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are about two unemployed workers for every open job (yikes!)
- Over 10 million people are collecting pandemic-related unemployment benefits in America – and another 345,000 filed new applications last week – this isn’t “getting better”
- After December the federal ban on evictions will be lifted, meaning we will most likely see a massive spike in unhoused individuals and families
All of this is happening as the holiday season approaches and a third wave of COVID spikes across America. As it gets colder in many places, many businesses that made it through the first waves are expected to close and, subsequently, their workers are expected to be laid off.
Everything is coming to a head on December 31st. If Congress doesn’t get its act together and agree on what a pandemic relief extension needs to look like, the American people will undoubtedly experience a very dark and depressing winter and spring.
Jean Kimmel, an economics professor at Western Michigan University, states that: “A society that already was becoming increasingly unequal will just become even more unequal [without benefit extensions].” Because COVID-related unemployment disproportionately affected America’s gig and low-wage workers, as well as women and People of Color, the failure to extend benefits would only further exacerbate the economic inequality in our country, which isn’t good for anyone.
Let’s hope our politicians can put aside their differences for the sake of the general public. Fingers crossed.
Business News
“Run it Hot” policy expected under Biden administration
(BUSINESS NEWS) A new policy plan has been announced, and it places more responsibility on government rather than the underemployed.
President-elect Joe Biden has a plan to get the United States back to work in a post-COVID-10 world—and the policy focuses on jobs, not skills.
Hailed as the “run it hot” policy, the Biden administration plans on keeping with the current Federal Reserve policy of stimulating the economy by any means necessary, creating enough demand to pull people into work. This runs in contrast to the “skills gap” policy, which conjectures that people who’ve been thrown out of work won’t be re-employable unless they take it upon themselves to learn new skills in growing industries. Current Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled his support for the Biden administration stance, promising to let unemployment fall much further than in the past before raising interest rates.
“If we don’t have enough jobs for workers, it doesn’t matter how many skills they have. They are going to be underemployed,” said Jared Bernstein, an adviser to Biden who had previously been his chief economist, “Historically, skill arguments have been used to avoid invoking government or Federal Reserve interventions… Basically: ‘It’s not the economy’s fault, it’s their fault.’ And time and again, that’s been proved to be wrong.”
How much of the policy Biden will be able to implement, however, is up in the air. The government has already spent $3 trillion this year on pandemic rescue funds, with more possibly on the way. The administration would have to get congressional approval to enact its vision to full effect, and while the Democrats have control of the House of Representatives, two runoffs in Georgia will determine which political party gains control of the Senate. Should Republicans retain control of the upper chamber, they may veto any further spending plans.
So far the virus measures passed by congress have helped millions. By expanding unemployment benefits, the administration has managed to keep several working households afloat while businesses remain closed due to the coronavirus. According to Cecilia Rouse, who served under President Barack Obama on his Council of Economic Advisers, this will pay dividends when the pandemic has passed.
“We’re a largely consumption-based economy, so when I buy something, I’m creating a job for somebody else,” said Rouse, “I still think there’s a lot of room there for spending and economic assistance being part of the economic support and actually creating jobs.”
We’ll have to wait until January to see what form of the policy will take effect in the U.S., but changes are inevitable with a new incoming president—domestically and abroad.
Business News
Driverless delivery startup raises half a billion dollars to transport local goods
(BUSINESS NEWS) Science fiction gets closer to becoming part of modern day as driverless delivery gets widely funded (pulled by big company names too!)
A future with driverless delivery just got one step closer to becoming a reality.
Nuro Inc., based out of Mountain View, California, recently raised a staggering $500 million in it’s Series C funding round according to a company blog post. The round was led by T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Management & Research Company, LLC. and Ballie Gifford. Existing investors in the four-year old startup, including the SoftBank Vision Fund 1 and Greylock also participated as well.
The amount raised isn’t surprising given the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and higher demand for contactless delivery. Nuro Inc. already partners with big retail names such as Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, and Kroger’s. The organization said that the recent round of funding will help the company use it’s second-generation R2 self-driving vehicles.
“We now know that our industry, self-driving local delivery, will not only make it easier to buy groceries, hot food, prescription drugs, and other products, but will also positively impact local economies, and serve low-income communities living in food deserts,” co-founder and CEO Jiajun Zhu said in the blog post. “And during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned that contactless delivery of goods — the service R2 provides — can help reduce the spread.”
This past February Nuro received an exemption from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration allowing the use of its R2 vehicles to be on the road, becoming the second autonomous vehicle to receive a driverless testing permit in California. The company also started road testing in Houston and Phoenix, with public deliveries currently available in Houston. During the pandemic R2’s have been delivering food, water and medical supplies to patients and doctors in hospitals and care facilities.
“When we started Nuro, my co-founder Dave and I set out to build a team that would apply its core expertise in robotics to develop products that can free us to use our own time on the things and people we value most.” Zhu said, “With this latest round of funding securing a long runway of future technology development and commercialization, we at Nuro could not be more excited about what the next 4 years will bring.”
Business News
World’s biggest trade deal? Here’s what you should know
(BUSINESS NEWS) In the wake of COVID-19 and its economic effects, China has spearheaded an enormous trade deal. But what are the implications for us?
After 8 years and much wrangling, China and 14 other countries have signed the world’s largest trade deal: The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The deal will create an Asia-Pacific free-trade bloc bigger than the European Union and the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
During Sunday’s virtual event from Hanoi, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called it “a ray of light and hope amid the clouds” of the economically devastating pandemic. Others call it a coup for China that makes the country an even bigger dog in the region.
Here’s what you should know.
Who’s in it?
Fifteen countries: Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. India pulled out because of concerns about cheap Chinese goods entering the country.
Just how big is it?
RCEP covers a lot of money and a lot of people. Some numbers:
- It covers nearly 30% of the world’s population (2.2 billion people).
- The combined GDP of members is $26 trillion.
- About 28% of global trade flowed through member countries in 2019.
- The Brookings Institution projects it to add $209 billion a year to world incomes and $500 billion to world trade by 2030.
What’s in it?
Provisions address tariffs, import-export regulations, intellectual property, and more. Unlike the E.U., there are no environmental protections or provisions for labor rights.
What’s the goal?
The main aims are boosting trade by lowering tariffs while healing the devastating economic ills caused by the pandemic.
It also means cutting red tape by letting companies export products within the bloc under a standard set of regulations, another cost cutter.
The deal “will play an important role in building the region’s resilience through inclusive and sustainable post-pandemic economic recovery process,” members said in a joint statement.
What about the impact on the U.S.?
The United States is not included. President Donald Trump, who has often sparred with China, pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2017, making U.S. involvement a non-starter.
However, U.S-based multinational companies that have subsidiaries in or a supply chain involving member countries could reap lower costs.
It’s a big deal, but is it a Big Deal?
Maybe. Maybe not. Some analysts see it as “so unambitious as to be largely symbolic,” says The Economist. But others call it “an important building block in a new world order, in which China calls the shots all over Asia.”
What’s next?
Nine nations must ratify it before it kicks in, which could be tricky, says BBC.com. China isn’t exactly the most popular country in the region.
As for the U.S., it’s possible RCEP will spur the U.S. to join the TPP’s successor, the even longer-named Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). But China isn’t exactly popular with American voters, either, so it remains to be seen whether the Biden administration will see it as a priority.
