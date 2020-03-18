Business News
Facebook sues Namecheap for allegedly deceptive domain names
(BUSINESS NEWS) Facebook is suing Namecheap for protecting their clients. Facebook claims deceptive practices; Namecheap counters Facebook has no right to this information.
In a classic, “Do as I say, not as I do” move, Facebook is accusing Namecheap of allowing deceptive practices, despite their own troubling history of deceptive practices (according to Namecheap’s reply). Facebook is suing Namecheap and Whoisguard, its identity protection agency, for allowing people to register names too similar to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
Despite Facebook’s being in hot water for giving away too much information to political entities and other advertisers, and not shutting down fake accounts for years now, they are angry at domain registration site, Namecheap, for being deceptive. It’s a bit of Facebook living in a glass house, yet obliviously, litigiously throwing stones.
Since October 2018, according to Facebook, they have been trying to get Namecheap and Whoisguard to reveal the identities of domain name owners who’ve set up websites including instagrambusinesshelp.com, facebo0k-login.com, and whatsappdownload.site.
Are those names misleading? I’m sure they are meant to be. Setting up a website that is similar to a large brand is a real jerk move. It falls in the sketchy zone, for sure, but MIND YOU, I’M NO LAWYER. Are these websites illegally capitalizing on the Facebook trademark? Or are they expressing free speech?
To a layperson like me, it seems like Namecheap and Whoisguard’s clients are skirting the rules a bit. Namecheap claims to shut down domains and websites daily for trademark infringement, but the complainant has to follow the same protocol in reporting them as everyone else. Facebook needs a court-ordered subpoena in order to get Namecheap’s customers’ names.
Namecheap employs Whoisguard to protect their customers’ identities, and they have no intention of handing them over to Facebook. They’re not taking the accusations lying down. In their official response, “Namecheap believes our customers have rights just like large corporations, and we stand firm against any company or entity that insists on invading privacy without due process.”
Namecheap states that Facebook needs to clean their own backyard of privacy breaches and deceptive practices before going after anyone else.
Hey Pot, meet Kettle. You can’t have it both ways.
While many companies expect to slow down, Amazon ramps up hiring
(BUSINESS NEWS) Amazon has reacted to the Coronavirus outbreak by offering 100,000 jobs to help support people who need them, along with Amazons own ramped up labor.
The Covid-19 outbreak has stressed supply chains across the nation, even the behemoth Amazon. Online shopping has increased, stressing warehouse suppliers and delivery services. Amazon’s Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations, announced on March 16 that Amazon would be opening 100,000 jobs in the U.S. to ramp up labor as its current team tries to support the thousands of Americans forced to stay home.
Full and part-time positions available.
Clark reports that the open jobs start at $15/hour or more. In the United States, Amazon is adding $2/hour in increased pay through April to support hourly workers who are providing essential support to allow people to self-quarantine. According to the Amazon jobs website, workers can start in as soon as seven days. No previous work experience is required. Amazon is encouraging people in the food and entertainment industries to apply and work until previous employers can take them back. The job interviews are being handled virtually, rather than in-person to avoid travel and unnecessary contact.
The jobs are available in fulfillment and delivery centers across the United States. In Texas, there are positions open in Fort Worth, Lubbock, San Marcos and Austin. If you’re interested in applying, learn more at Amazondelivers.jobs. Search your community to know what opportunities are available.
Amazon says it supports its team
Amazon is taking all recommended precautions to protect its team. Workers who can work from home are doing so. Obviously, shoppers and warehouse workers can’t work from home, but Amazon has bumped up its cleaning schedule of all facilities. Workers who are placed in quarantine will receive up to two weeks of pay. Hourly employees are being given unlimited unpaid time off through the end of March to deal with any issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazon looks to lead the charge of getting through this hard time instead of the many other companies that will have to throttle down.
COVID-19: Open letter to employers struggling with sending staff home or not
(BUSINESS) Employers making decisions right now are in an impossible situation, but not trusting your team, or halting hiring are huge mistakes. You can do better.
There is an evolving list of Austin tech employers making the rounds in response to a nation of workers making changes in their home to sanitize their lives, and wondering how they can possibly do the same in an office. Employers are in the impossible situation of having to scramble logistics and deploy a fully remote workforce for the first time in our nation’s history.
May this article serve as an open letter to ANY employer making difficult business decisions right now:
In the tech industry, it’s totally possible to send everyone home. And for massive companies, it’s possible to take any potential financial hit. But for those companies that aren’t Google, this is nerve-wracking. It’s an untested time, there are no case studies for this. Sure, companies like Auttomatic are famous for having a fully remote workforce, but what do companies that have always worked on-site do?
I’ll tell you what my mentor, and our company founder told me – we trust.
Easier said than done, right?
Nope. If you can’t trust your workforce, what does that say about your hiring skills and your own leadership? It says you haven’t taken the time to build a workforce that you are proud of and trust, and further, that the managers you’ve hired aren’t being groomed in a way that allows you to trust them implicitly.
There is a fear that productivity will take a hit, and that’s certainly a risk, but I can tell you based on our current site traffic, that your company is already slightly less productive than they were a month ago as employees grapple with the same new realities you’re having to.
You can deal with this by being transparent and leading, or you can hide at home while your employees worry they’re literally going to die or kill someone they care about.
For any company that has told employees that they can go home if they WANT to, there is an unfair burden put on that employee to decide whether or not they want to raise their hand and risk be punished later for not being a team player. “If you feel like going home” is too subjective and honestly, a cop out – be clear and either send everyone home, or express the reasons they should or should not work remotely.
Additionally, now is not the time to shut down your hiring pipelines, in fact, right now is the exact time you need to fire up your efforts, because remote work is going to reveal a lot about your team, and some folks are going to shine more than you ever knew they could. You’re going to be wildly proud. Some managers are going to reveal themselves to be your next generation of high quality c-suite executives. But in this sink or swim scenario, some are going to sink and you need to have a deep roster to pull from. If you don’t keep that pipeline full, your sinkers could drag your whole company down.
We recognize sending staff home isn’t realistic for all companies, and literally impossible for others (semiconductor manufacturers can’t send a clean room and manufacturing equipment home, but their marketing team has no business being on-site right now). When a publicly traded company’s stock plummets, there are precise protocols in place for how to react, but even the biggest companies don’t have tested protocols in place for a literal global pandemic.
Communicate openly, honestly, and frequently, no matter what you do.
And in the concise words of the person *I* look up to professionally, it’s time to trust. Don’t let COVID-19 hold back the quality leadership that lives inside of you. You can do this.
COVID-19: Are we sending our workers into a viral petri dish?
(BUSINESS) This remains an impossible situation for everyone involved, but COVID-19 has people nervous about going anywhere but home.
Because you have a pulse, you already know what’s on everyone’s minds – COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged all gatherings in America of more than 50 people to be called off through April.
While that currently exempts employers, it feels like an inevitability at this point given that most employers have more than 50 people in a building at any given time.
And it’s a logistical nightmare. Making sure employees can work from home means equipping them with hardware (laptops/desktops), stable VPNs, and authentication tokens to make sure the company and their clients’ information is all protected. Some companies have literally asked employees to go through hand washing training. Others are repeatedly sending out CDC guidelines on hygiene.
But what plagues minds is that there is no end date in sight. Some, like the CDC, have set their sights on May 01, but we all know that can change. So employers are stuck wondering when business can go back to normal, not just from a sales perspective, but from an operations perspective.
Regardless, thousands of employees are in offices right now as I write this, nervous and afraid to speak up (overnight, job security became iffy for so many). Make no mistake – even employers that are using their best judgment to keep the company afloat are afraid, not just from a business perspective, but from a personal health perspective.
The startup culture perks and creature comforts like beer taps, cereal bars, snack baskets, ping pong tables, bean bags, and bathroom toiletries are all now seen as items that hold on to COVID-19 germs until the next person touches any of the perks.
People are walking through their office lobbies wondering if the person that walked in seconds before them just sneezed into the air, leaving an infected cloud for the person behind them.
Everyone is trying to keep their hands sanitized, but with COVID-19 living on surfaces anywhere from 3 hours to 3 days, people are nervous in offices, bathrooms, lobbies, and common areas.
From the front door keycard which could be contaminated, to the front door handle, to the elevator buttons, handrails, walls, chair backs, desks, drawer pulls, files, keyboards, screens, smartphones, tablets, break room surfaces, refrigerator doors, sparkling water cans, snacks, bathroom doors (and locks, and faucet knobs, and weird floss picks in an open container), it’s all fair game for this nasty virus.
The ramifications of keeping hundreds of people in a building for an 8 hour day are obvious – it may not be a 250-person gathering in the main room, but with hundreds of people in and out of the building in a day, there is a problem, even when creatively problem solving (like spacing workers out more to observe “social distancing”). You can see how even the cleanest of places becomes a viral petri dish.
“Am I a carrier? Am I spreading it? Or did I just pick it up?” the constant thought cycle permeates so many minds. People look around in fear anytime someone coughs or even sniffles, no matter their job title.
There is no clear answer here, but with a workforce often self-isolating at home, there are uneasy feelings of people in offices right this very moment. Some companies simply aren’t ready to pull the trigger on sending people home, and others literally can’t due to the nature of the work. We’ll have to see where this all ultimately takes us as a national work culture.
We have all had to rethink how we live. Now, we have to reconsider how we work – surfaces need to be sterilized, hygiene needs to be practiced by all, and nationally, you’re watching everyone realize exactly how many surfaces we all encounter in a single day.
