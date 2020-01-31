Business News
Facial recognition lawsuit: Underdog Illinois vs. heavyweight Facebook
(BUSINESS NEWS) Illinois sued Facebook over facial recognition. The battle has raged for years, but finally there is a victor, The Prairie State wins $550m!
A few days ago, we discussed Google’s interest in artificial intelligence (AI) being regulated. The CEO’s comments on regulation came after a re-elected official of the EU, Margrethe Vestager, made it clear that one of her major initiatives would be to work on regulations in relation to the new, emerging tech.
In that article, we further discussed the EU crackdown and briefly covered how Vestager’s policy influence has affected US enforcement. Well, that’s exactly what’s happening with Facebook.
While regulations aren’t being addressed exactly, Facebook is being fined for what seems to be a lack of regulation, and perhaps even more important, privacy concerns.
Facial recognition software is on the rise, so it’s no wonder why Facebook wanted to include this tech in their platform, starting in 2010. The use case here was to aid in photo tagging. By using facial recognition software, Facebook users were being prompted to tag various people it thinks are your friends.
Now, Facebook does give the ability to turn this feature off. However, it was never obvious where the setting would be (something that’s becoming increasingly more common as Facebook adds new and “improved” features), and since Facebook had the feature on by default, without asking for permission, the fear of privacy concerns have amassed… to the point where a class action lawsuit was actually suggested by a federal judge in 2018.
This came after years and years of Facebook refusing the complaint’s legitimacy, arguing they did nothing wrong.
The case has actually been ongoing since 2015, but after the judge suggested a class action suit, many have come forward. It’s important to mention that this class action suit only affects those living in Illinois. It was argued that facial recognition software violated the state’s privacy law from 2008, the Biometric Information Privacy Act.
But today, after years of litigation and much back and forth, Facebook has decided to settle, giving a total of $550 million to the plaintiffs. It seems like they decided to settle due to the risk of a full-on civil lawsuit being far more troublesome than simply settling. After all, this suit could have resulted in billions of dollars in payments by Facebook, and who wants to pay that? So, rather than perusing the suit any further, Facebook opted to settle. They’ve since discontinued their facial recognition tagging, starting in August 2019.
Of course, the elusive statement Facebook made regarding why they settled shows that Facebook definitely did not want to deal with this case anymore. Facebook told Recode “We decided to pursue a settlement as it was in the best interest of our community and our shareholders to move past this matter.”
Of course, on the flip side, we live in a world of technology, and although this feature may have affected privacy, it also had its benefits. That said, As tech develops and evolves and, as larger companies like Facebook look to enhance their services and tools, and as users of various platforms increasingly become more and more nervous when such tech rolls out, we fully expect this to be just one of the many suits that will start to crop up in increasing numbers over the next few years.
Gender discrimination is still out there, even blatantly in job descriptions
(BUSINESS NEWS) Surely after a century we have learned half the population can work just the same as the other half right? “Women don’t do well here” – I guess not.
Suzanne Lucas, Evil HR Lady reported a job description post for a hospitalist from Ascend Medical that said, “women don’t do well here.” The posting was taken down once it was brought to Ascend Medical’s attention, but it does beg the question how something like that was allowed to get through two organizations. First, Ascend Medical didn’t proofread what was posted; then, ZipRecruiter’s algorithms didn’t catch the obvious gender discrimination.
Gender discrimination in job descriptions is against the law.
One hundred years ago, Congress ratified the Nineteenth Amendment, giving women the right to vote. Federal law addressed gender discrimination in the workplace under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. For 56 years, it’s been illegal to discriminate against women in employment.
It’s difficult to imagine anyone of any generation currently in the workplace who doesn’t understand gender discrimination. Unfortunately, discrimination still exists in the workplace. The Ascend Medical posting might have been a fluke, but Pew Research estimates that over 40% of women experience discrimination in the workplace based on gender.
Pew Research reports that women get passed over for important assignments, based on gender. Many women earn less than the man doing the same job. Women believe that they get less support from senior leaders because of gender. Women are three times more likely than men to experience sexual harassment on the job.
How can gender equality in the workplace be improved?
Hiring managers have to do better when it comes to writing job descriptions. Workers need to talk about gender inequality and address it with HR or other managers. Evaluate the jobs in your business and look for gender bias. Do you expect the women in your office to answer the phones and plan the parties? When you promote, are you looking at the strengths of your workers, not their gender? Are you offering training and mentoring to all of your employees?
The gender gap has been a thing for decades. I’d like to think that many businesses are doing better. But as the Ascend Medical job posting demonstrates, we still have a ways to go.
Worker badges track location, posture, potty breaks, and more
(BUSINESS NEWS) Workplace surveillance is becoming even more advanced, but at what cost? Why would a Humanyze need to know how long you use the bathroom?
Nothing says dystopian future quite like bosses using technology to spy on their employees’ every move. Except in this case, it’s not a dystopian future, because this practice is already growing more and more common. For instance, Amazon employees have reported having to pee in bottles because they’re so heavily monitored that a bathroom break would have been logged as “wasting time.”
The most recent development in this questionable surveillance practice comes from the company Humanyze, which was developed in the MIT Media Lab in 2011 and has already established a global presence. Humanyze has created a badge for employees to wear, which monitors everything from their location in the office to their posture.
On their website, Humanyze describes this as “science-based analytics to improve business process.” Essentially, their pitch is that the technology would allow companies to get a better grasp of what initiatives are working and where productivity is getting slowed down. But with average productivity already well below the 8-hour workday, it begs the question, will this really be used to improve workflow…or punish workers who aren’t up to par?
Now, Humanyze insists it fights for data privacy, pointing out that it doesn’t record conversations and anonymizes the remaining data. But not all companies are so generous. For instance, some companies have started to microchip their staff! These practices bring up questions of workers’ rights – shouldn’t people be able to work without Big Brother watching?
Furthermore, these potentially invasive technologies also dehumanize the workers. Humans are not machines; there are plenty of reasons why they might not act in the most “productive” fashion. A longer bathroom break could be the result of morning sickness, a chat with co-workers might be the perfect thing to clear writer’s block, and a phone call could be the result of a family member’s cancer tests.
Not to mention, everyone has different strategies for succeeding.
Look, maybe surveillance technology like Humanyze’s badges could be used to improve a workplace. In fact, it’s possible this tech could improve the lives of the workers themselves. But are the risks, like dehumanizing workers and collecting intimate data that could be stolen or sold, worth it?
GM’s new $3B commitment to Michigan means thousands of new jobs
(BUSINESS NEWS) GM is stepping up their electric vehicles investment with new factories and cars in the making. They are looking to the future and want to help build it.
On Monday, General Motors announced its $2.2 billion investment into its assembly plant located in Detroit-Hamtramck for the purpose of producing fully-electric SUVs and trucks. Additionally, the investment will go towards G.M.’s subsidiary, Cruise, for the development of a self-driving vehicle. Another invested $800 million will be used towards these future product launches.
The Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant will the be first fully dedicated to electric vehicle production under G.M., creating over 2,200 job opportunities.
The following day, Cruise backed up its parent company by unveiling Origin, an electric driverless, ridesharing vehicle. Deemed “production ready”, Origin is designed similarly to a train car complete with sliding doors and seats facing each other. Cruise CEO Dan Ammann stressed the importance of low cost and the vehicle’s anticipated operation capacity of 1 million miles. These kinds of production stats show the company’s serious intention to change transportation in our cities.
G.M.’s investment comes on the heels of earlier December promises to fund development for mass production battery cells for electric vehicles with South Korean partner, LG Chem. That venture was also granted $2.3 billion by both companies and its own assembly plant to be constructed near Lordstown, Ohio later this year. 1,100 new jobs are expected to come out of the investment.
One of the largest obstacles to electric vehicle manufacturing is the cost of battery packs, deterring many mainstream consumers from electric vehicles. G.M.’s long-term plan is meeting this challenge head-on by fully creating electric vehicles to compete with cost of their internal combustion counterparts.
In a December press conference, G.M.’s chief executive, Mary T. Barra, acknowledged the company’s huge push into electric vehicle development by aiming to sell one million vehicles worldwide by 2026. The reason? “G.M. believes in the science of global warming,” she said. Perhaps another equally lucrative reason is the future of transportation is shifting towards electric models, and G.M. intends to carve out its own territory in this developing market.
