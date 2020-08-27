Business News
Is the gig up for Uber and Lyft?
[BUSINESS NEWS] As Uber and Lyft face lawsuits in California, will they be able to continue to operate?
Ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft have faced plenty of criticism over the years, from crossing picket lines to increasing city congestion, but one of the major critiques of these companies is how they pay their workers–and it’s starting to come to a head.
See, recently, Uber and Lyft have been locked in a legal battle with California about whether or not they need to classify their workers as employees. These companies threatened to leave California as a result, prompting a pause on the legal orders, but what could this mean for the long-term?
Employees vs. Contractors
Before we dive into that, though, here’s a quick refresher on Uber and Lyft’s current employment structure.
Like many other sections of the growing gig economy, ride-share workers from companies like Uber and Lyft are typically classified as contractors, rather than employees. This means workers are left without benefits like health insurance and overtime, and are unable to apply for unemployment–which is especially tough given how badly COVID-19 has impacted many drivers’ incomes.
Now, these companies will be quick to retort that their drivers prefer this system, often citing the flexibility contractors have to choose their own schedules. In fact, according to one Lyft spokesperson: “drivers do not want to be employees, full stop.”
I’m sure that statement has nothing to do with the fact that, in general, those who work for employee-based ride-share and delivery platforms tend to be better compensated.
The future in California
There is a chance companies like Uber and Lyft could leave California, but given how much money is made in the state, this course of action seems more like a threat than an actuality.
There’s a possibility these companies will lay off current drivers in order to comply with the court order while still managing their profits.
But it’s currently looking like these companies might need to pivot to a franchise model. In this scenario, a company like Uber would license their brand to a third party fleet, putting the responsibility of official employment (and the costs that come with it) on another company.
Whatever is decided, it will be interesting to see how ride-share companies fare–and what it will mean for their workers.
Business News
How and why Walmart is thriving right now
[BUSINESS NEWS] Once again, Walmart shows their might as a one-stop shopping giant, even during the pandemic.
Love it or hate it, Walmart is a formidable player in the U.S. retail sales game, and during the pandemic, their sales have continued to grow. Here’s how they did it and what other retailers can learn during the dark days of COVID-19 and beyond.
Walmart has always had the knack to appeal to a broad buyer base, with a seemingly bottomless well of inventory and bargain prices. Cheap and plentiful goods are part of the formula, along with options for ecommerce. In 2020, online shopping is where it’s at, due to safety concerns. Walmart has seen a massive increase in online sales–a 97% increase, in fact.
Staying home was a recommendation, then a mandate, and is now a recommendation once more. Infectious disease experts, doctors, and scientists agree that less interaction with people and fewer outings, coupled with vigilant mask-wearing in public and hand washing, will help keep us safe and prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19. For people of a certain age and/or with compromised immune systems whose risk of a COVID-19 case being fatal, it’s imperative.
People began to make fewer trips to fewer places in order to stay safe. Thus the rise in online shopping makes sense. Because they already had an online shopping system set up, Walmart easily transitioned to providing more online sales, where customers could choose to pickup their orders or have them delivered.
Being a modern day trading post of sorts, a one-stop shopping spot, also helped bolster Walmart’s sales during COVID-19. Why risk going to three or four different stores when Walmart has groceries, cooking and gardening supplies, games, electronics, jigsaw puzzles, plus bath and beauty goods? Not to mention the extra time it takes to disinfect all the packages when you get home; it makes more sense for most people to only stop at one place. This time saved by going to one store (in this case, Walmart) instead of driving around can also help save your sanity.
Affordability, availability, and familiarity are key pillars of the Walmart formula for success. Easy is the magic word. Cheap is another word with extra appeal to the millions of people in the U.S. who’ve lost their full or part time jobs or have seen their hours/clients reduced since the shutdowns began in March. Stretching a dollar is the in-demand skill we all need to cultivate now, and shopping at inexpensive stores like Walmart is one way to do this.
For these reasons, Walmart’s second quarter sales surged as people began receiving their stimulus checks. Now, as most people have already received and spent their stimulus money, Walmart’s sales are slightly falling off again, though they are still strong. Their business model is working for consumers who need convenience and affordability.
Another factor in Walmart’s 2020 success is their massive inventory of in-demand items. I’m not even talking about the water and TP hoarders. As Americans stayed home longer, people sought ways to entertain themselves, set up remote workplaces for the adults and study areas for children and college students. People needed to exercise and cook more. Even jigsaw puzzles were nearly impossible to find online or in stores by the time early May rolled around.
Walmart’s sales of electronics boomed during this period: TVs and computer sales skyrocketed early on. As quarantine remained the order of the day, more people cooked at home more often, and cooking supplies also kept moving off the Walmart shelves and out of the warehouses. Many started working on their yards and gardens, and Walmart once again was there to accommodate.
Cooking and yard items still remain popular as people are realizing that they will be continuing to spend more time at home. People brightened their days and fought off boredom and the heat with inflatable pools for them, their kids, and their pets, or maybe bought bread pans, a pressure cooker, or lawn chairs.
Like many massive corporations, Walmart has had its share of scrutiny. They have been a problematic presence for a long time. However, they have always been able to reach their audience with low prices and a wide range of available items. These same factors have helped push their sales during 2020, and will likely continue to do so, especially if the government decides on issuing a second stimulus check to aid U.S. workers.
Business News
Clearview AI sued by ACLU for allegedly violating Illinois residents’ rights
[BUSINESS NEWS] Clearview AI is getting sued by the ACLU, and they’ve hired the top free speech lawyer in the country to come to the rescue.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing Clearview AI in Illinois state court for violations of the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act.
In a statement about the suit on their website, the ACLU writes that “[this] lawsuit is the first to force any face recognition surveillance company to answer directly to groups representing survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, undocumented immigrants, and other vulnerable communities uniquely harmed by face recognition surveillance.”
Clearview AI is the start-up behind a controversial new facial recognition software that scrapes the web for public photos of human faces in order to generate “faceprints” which can be used to search for and identify anybody – in all likelihood, including you – with a single picture. The ACLU is just one of several entities who have a bone to pick with the company. Facebook, Youtube and Google have all also filed cease-and-desists against Clearview’s appropriation of their users’ images.
But Clearview isn’t going down without a fight. They’ve hired renowned free speech attorney Lloyd Abrams to argue that it would be a violation of the First Amendment for the government to interfere with Clearview’s work (as if civil liberties are a game of UNO, where you can just play a “reverse” card when you get in trouble).
Lloyd Abrams is virtually synonymous with First Amendment law in the US, and his defense could set a groundbreaking precedent for the wild, mostly-lawless frontier of data harvesting. Essentially, he plans to make the case that courts cannot legally exert influence over the ways that people search for public information. But as Alfred Ng wrote for CNET.com, “[the First Amendment] says nothing about private businesses, like Twitter and Google, which can set up ground rules for their sites and services. Because it doesn’t cover private business, arguments that Twitter and Facebook violate the First Amendment by ‘censoring’ posts also often fall flat.”
Note that Clearview AI does not provide a public service – it’s available to law enforcement and private corporate clients only. In other words, it uses your pictures without your consent and doesn’t give you permission to even see how your pictures are being used.
But Abrams isn’t all too concerned with human rights. Rather, he prefers to simply commandeer the rhetoric for his pro-corporate agenda. He made that explicit in a column that he penned for the Boston Globe earlier this year, praising Citizens United as a victory for free speech. “No speech is as protected under the First Amendment as political speech and no political speech is as important as speech advocating whom to vote for, or against, for president,” Abrams wrote.
As the saying goes, data is the new oil – Abrams appears to be arguing for the equivalent of deregulating the fossil fuel industry.
Business News
Google pushes back against Australian Government regulations
[BUSINESS NEWS] Google claps back at the Australian government with an open-letter to Australian consumers, opposing the proposed News Media Bargaining Code law.
Google made a power move by communicating directly to Australian consumers with a pop-up on the Google search home page. The open letter to Aussies is the latest in response to Australia’s push to pass a law that would require Google and Facebook to pay media publications for their news content.
News media companies have suffered in many markets with the fall of print media and rise of online news, affecting the companies’ ability to collect ad revenue. The Australian government says that Australian news outlets have been impacted even more acutely by the coronavirus pandemic, with over one hundred local papers in the country laying off reporters and either stopping printing or closing entirely.
Google’s open letter to Aussies, penned by the Australia Managing Director, Mel Silva, warns that the rule would unfairly advantage big media industries by requiring Google to share data to help them artificially boost their rankings. This would jeopardize the quality of search results and possibly even user data, claiming “There’s no way of knowing if any data handed over would be protected, or how it might be used by news media businesses.”
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the watchdog that authored the proposed law, says the open letter contains inaccuracies. They claim that Google would not be required to share any additional use data with the media unless it chooses too, and would also not require Google to start charging for its free services like Search and Youtube.
Of course, it is any company’s prerogative to communicate directly with its customers, even its non-paying customers. But if this communication is effective in wielding the power of Google’s millions of Australian civilians to counter the government’s regulations, it behooves Aussies to leverage Google to understand the facts and verify Google’s claims against the text of the regulation.
The decision to highlight bellicose language like “at risk” and “hurting” to describe the effects of the law, without explaining the proposed law itself, is a clear attempt to manipulate an emotional reaction from users by painting the law as a threat to free services, rather than an attempt to protect a healthy democracy.
The spread of misinformation online is threatening democracies around the world, and Google should take a hard look at its role in that.
Google published a more detailed blog post on the matter on May 31, entitled “A fact-based discussion about news online.” The post essentially claims that Google Australia doesn’t gain that much revenue from news searches (only 10 percent!) so how could it possibly be ‘taking’ that money from the media? Furthermore, 2018 Google searches accounted for 3.44 billion visits to Australian news publishers – at no charge to the publishers! That’s a lot of clicks! Can’t you feed your kids with them clicks, Aussie news monsters?
This is not the first time Google has made political noise. In 2018, Google displayed Youtube notices about an EU copyright proposal and in 2014, closed Google News in Spain entirely over a similar dispute as Australia.
In the end, the question remains – in Australia, the US, and elsewhere – whether tech giants like Google and Facebook should hold outsized market control of paid advertising online.
But the lengths Google is currently taking to undermine this governmental action is a testament to just how far this company has come in 22 years. In 1998, Google’s founders Sergey Brin and Lawrence Page published an academic paper from the Stanford computer science department entitled “The anatomy of a large-scale hypertextual Web search engine.” Yes, that search engine was named Google.
The paper describes a novel approach to enhance the effectiveness of a large-scale search engine in the early days of the internet. In addition to an apropos search result example for the term “Bill Clinton,” the paper comments on paid advertising.
In Appendix A: Advertising and Mixed Motives, the authors assert that a conflict of interest could arise when a high-quality search result is counter to the goals of a paid advertiser. They conclude that “advertising funded search engines will be inherently biased towards the advertisers and away from the needs of the consumers.” In 2019, paid advertising accounted for 70.9 percent of Google’s revenue.
Sure, the internet of 2020 is not the beloved wormhole of yesteryear, when the online world was mostly made of blogs, games, and community forums. Google has grown with the times (or even ahead of them), as any smart tech company should. So perhaps holding 2020 Google to a 1998 standard is unfair.
Nonetheless, I leave you with the authors’ conclusion to the advertising discussion from their original concept: “…we believe the issue of advertising causes enough mixed incentives that it is crucial to have a competitive search engine that is transparent and in the academic realm.”
Transparency isn’t outdated, is it Google?
