Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Google Docs now includes emojis and interactive reactions

Expressing emotions over text has never been easier with emojis. Now, Google Docs is following suit, allowing emojis and interactive features.

Published

person typing on google doc on computer

Google has been working meticulously to make various functions in Google Docs easier to access, and the latest adds more of an animated touch with the new emoji shortcut.

This new shortcut was announced recently through Google’s workspace blog, which shows how to access and insert emoji inline within a Google Doc. In order to find something specific, such as a frown or smily face, users can type the “@” symbol on their computer, followed by the word “frown” or “smile.” By typing “frown” or “smile,” the user will be able to pull up not only the frowning or happy emojis but also other related emojis to allow users to effectively choose the appropriate emotion, or to create a string of emojis similar to those used in texts.

There may be times when you aren’t sure exactly what type of emoji you want to insert. When that’s the case, you can simply type the @ symbol to pull up a full drop-down list of emojis to select from! You can click the arrow button in the top right corner of the drop-down list to view the emoji catalog available in Google Docs in its entirety.

In April, Google introduced the emoji reactions feature, and since then has announced that this will be an extension of it. This exciting new feature will allow users to react to a piece of text within a document as an emoji, making the sharing of Docs much more interactive. Sometimes emotions can be expressed without using words with emojis, this feature is perfect for those times when you just quite can’t relay an feeling or tone to the reader without a true facial expression to boot.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This shortcut has already begun being added to Workspace and Google accounts. Additionally, users on scheduled rapid-release domains will begin to see the function as early as September 12th.

In this article:,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Person looking at Google's AI Test Kitchen on laptop Person looking at Google's AI Test Kitchen on laptop

Tech News

Get sneak peeks at upcoming tech with Google’s AI Test Kitchen

Get a first look at upcoming tools and tech with Google's new AI Test Kitchen, a curated space where users can try out beta...

August 29, 2022
Pole with Big Data is Watching You sticker representing Google Pole with Big Data is Watching You sticker representing Google

Tech News

This free app alerts you when Google is collecting your data

We know that every keystroke and browse is being watched by Google, but this free app tells you exactly when.

August 26, 2022
person on google person on google

Business Marketing

How to spot spammy, seedy search ads on Google

Google is the #1 search engine and though their search ad offerings do work, they are hoping you will buy into ad hacking or...

August 26, 2022
Google homepage on computer representing AI-generated content. Google homepage on computer representing AI-generated content.

Business News

AI-generated content is against Google’s guidelines, so what now?

(BUSINESS) Google's Search Advocate, John Mueller, says that AI-generated content is against webmaster guidelines. What does mean for content strategy?

June 23, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.