The future of Google Fiber

Uh, oh

It seems like fiber may not be the way of the future anymore. A recent report from Wired revealed that the Google Fiber division is continuing to shrink and send loads of employees to various other departments.

Fiber deficiency

It all started last October when then CEO of Google Access Craig Barratt announced their hiatus from expansion plans, then stepped down from his position.

This prompt resignation did not ensure Google Fiber’s bright and shiny future.

Our writer Felix Morgan reported on the event at the time, ensuring that although this seemed like a very public death for the company’s divion, they were not planning on disappearing completely. The reason for the temporary halt in expansion is for the company to re-evaluate their business structure, which may but probably will not include the service.

Tangled fiber

Though fiber seemed to be the saving grace of widespread internet, Google has realized that it may not be the cheapest or even the most efficient way for a wireless future.

Plus, a new method could have fewer obstacles from physically setting up services.

For those living in cities that have the technology, you may have forgotten how long installation took because you are too busy enjoying free internet. Former CEO Barratt stated that the restructuring plan would focus on “newer technology and deployment methods to make super-fast internet more abundant.” In other words, Google will further explore wireless technology. They have been testing new services since April however there is no official plan to announce just yet.

To those without Fiber already

For cities already equipped with Google’s service, they are not disappearing. Google is even continuing to develop the service in cities where they have already started.

Sorry Los Angeles, Portland, San Jose and Dallas. The hope is that Google’s new plan will come soon and be more widespread than fiber.