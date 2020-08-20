Business News
Google pushes back against Australian Government regulations
[BUSINESS NEWS] Google claps back at the Australian government with an open-letter to Australian consumers, opposing the proposed News Media Bargaining Code law.
Google made a power move by communicating directly to Australian consumers with a pop-up on the Google search home page. The open letter to Aussies is the latest in response to Australia’s push to pass a law that would require Google and Facebook to pay media publications for their news content.
News media companies have suffered in many markets with the fall of print media and rise of online news, affecting the companies’ ability to collect ad revenue. The Australian government says that Australian news outlets have been impacted even more acutely by the coronavirus pandemic, with over one hundred local papers in the country laying off reporters and either stopping printing or closing entirely.
Google’s open letter to Aussies, penned by the Australia Managing Director, Mel Silva, warns that the rule would unfairly advantage big media industries by requiring Google to share data to help them artificially boost their rankings. This would jeopardize the quality of search results and possibly even user data, claiming “There’s no way of knowing if any data handed over would be protected, or how it might be used by news media businesses.”
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the watchdog that authored the proposed law, says the open letter contains inaccuracies. They claim that Google would not be required to share any additional use data with the media unless it chooses too, and would also not require Google to start charging for its free services like Search and Youtube.
Of course, it is any company’s prerogative to communicate directly with its customers, even its non-paying customers. But if this communication is effective in wielding the power of Google’s millions of Australian civilians to counter the government’s regulations, it behooves Aussies to leverage Google to understand the facts and verify Google’s claims against the text of the regulation.
The decision to highlight bellicose language like “at risk” and “hurting” to describe the effects of the law, without explaining the proposed law itself, is a clear attempt to manipulate an emotional reaction from users by painting the law as a threat to free services, rather than an attempt to protect a healthy democracy.
The spread of misinformation online is threatening democracies around the world, and Google should take a hard look at its role in that.
Google published a more detailed blog post on the matter on May 31, entitled “A fact-based discussion about news online.” The post essentially claims that Google Australia doesn’t gain that much revenue from news searches (only 10 percent!) so how could it possibly be ‘taking’ that money from the media? Furthermore, 2018 Google searches accounted for 3.44 billion visits to Australian news publishers – at no charge to the publishers! That’s a lot of clicks! Can’t you feed your kids with them clicks, Aussie news monsters?
This is not the first time Google has made political noise. In 2018, Google displayed Youtube notices about an EU copyright proposal and in 2014, closed Google News in Spain entirely over a similar dispute as Australia.
In the end, the question remains – in Australia, the US, and elsewhere – whether tech giants like Google and Facebook should hold outsized market control of paid advertising online.
But the lengths Google is currently taking to undermine this governmental action is a testament to just how far this company has come in 22 years. In 1998, Google’s founders Sergey Brin and Lawrence Page published an academic paper from the Stanford computer science department entitled “The anatomy of a large-scale hypertextual Web search engine.” Yes, that search engine was named Google.
The paper describes a novel approach to enhance the effectiveness of a large-scale search engine in the early days of the internet. In addition to an apropos search result example for the term “Bill Clinton,” the paper comments on paid advertising.
In Appendix A: Advertising and Mixed Motives, the authors assert that a conflict of interest could arise when a high-quality search result is counter to the goals of a paid advertiser. They conclude that “advertising funded search engines will be inherently biased towards the advertisers and away from the needs of the consumers.” In 2019, paid advertising accounted for 70.9 percent of Google’s revenue.
Sure, the internet of 2020 is not the beloved wormhole of yesteryear, when the online world was mostly made of blogs, games, and community forums. Google has grown with the times (or even ahead of them), as any smart tech company should. So perhaps holding 2020 Google to a 1998 standard is unfair.
Nonetheless, I leave you with the authors’ conclusion to the advertising discussion from their original concept: “…we believe the issue of advertising causes enough mixed incentives that it is crucial to have a competitive search engine that is transparent and in the academic realm.”
Transparency isn’t outdated, is it Google?
Clearview AI sued by ACLU for violating the rights of Illinois residents
[BUSINESS NEWS] Clearview AI is getting sued by the ACLU, and they’ve hired the top free speech lawyer in the country to come to the rescue.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing Clearview AI in Illinois state court for violations of the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act.
In a statement about the suit on their website, the ACLU writes that “[this] lawsuit is the first to force any face recognition surveillance company to answer directly to groups representing survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, undocumented immigrants, and other vulnerable communities uniquely harmed by face recognition surveillance.”
Clearview AI is the start-up behind a controversial new facial recognition software that scrapes the web for public photos of human faces in order to generate “faceprints” which can be used to search for and identify anybody – in all likelihood, including you – with a single picture. The ACLU is just one of several entities who have a bone to pick with the company. Facebook, Youtube and Google have all also filed cease-and-desists against Clearview’s appropriation of their users’ images.
But Clearview isn’t going down without a fight. They’ve hired renowned free speech attorney Lloyd Abrams to argue that it would be a violation of the First Amendment for the government to interfere with Clearview’s work (as if civil liberties are a game of UNO, where you can just play a “reverse” card when you get in trouble).
Lloyd Abrams is virtually synonymous with First Amendment law in the US, and his defense could set a groundbreaking precedent for the wild, mostly-lawless frontier of data harvesting. Essentially, he plans to make the case that courts cannot legally exert influence over the ways that people search for public information. But as Alfred Ng wrote for CNET.com, “[the First Amendment] says nothing about private businesses, like Twitter and Google, which can set up ground rules for their sites and services. Because it doesn’t cover private business, arguments that Twitter and Facebook violate the First Amendment by ‘censoring’ posts also often fall flat.”
Note that Clearview AI does not provide a public service – it’s available to law enforcement and private corporate clients only. In other words, it uses your pictures without your consent and doesn’t give you permission to even see how your pictures are being used.
But Abrams isn’t all too concerned with human rights. Rather, he prefers to simply commandeer the rhetoric for his pro-corporate agenda. He made that explicit in a column that he penned for the Boston Globe earlier this year, praising Citizens United as a victory for free speech. “No speech is as protected under the First Amendment as political speech and no political speech is as important as speech advocating whom to vote for, or against, for president,” Abrams wrote.
As the saying goes, data is the new oil – Abrams appears to be arguing for the equivalent of deregulating the fossil fuel industry.
Adding Wish products to your inventory could keep your small shop open
(BUSINESS NEWS) Online retail giant Wish moves to push products through small businesses in the US since a UN shipping subsidy was cut. Could piggybacking e-commerce afford retailers a lifeline in pandemic America?
The $11 billion e-commerce purveyor of dollar-store value tchotchkes, Wish, was built on the foundation of cheap shipping subsidies. The Universal Postal Union (an arm of the UN that governs international shipping rates) previously provided a subsidy such that any package weighing less than or equal to 4.4 pounds could be shipped more cheaply from China than within the United States. But on July 1, the subsidy was eliminated and shipping costs doubled overnight.
Since January 2019, 36,000 small businesses in the United States and Europe have partnered with Wish to stock their items. In return for putting a few kitschy knick-knacks on their shelves, they get access to Wish’s 80 million active users. These users are generally low-income folks who either can’t afford or refuse to shell out the $119 per year for Amazon Prime membership, which affords customers oft-discounted goods and free shipping. Wish saves on operating costs for warehouses and workers, and consumers save money on the back end.
Wish hopes to increase their small business partners to 100,000 businesses by the end of 2020. That goal is ever more important given the subsidy cut that now disincentivizes their initial model. If customers want the same low-price goods they have grown used to, they will now have to pick up their parcels from a local retailer that Wish is bundling and funneling orders through. These partnerships – though they may water-down the quality of offerings by small retailers – provide an innovative solution for small business that have struggled to survive closures and capacity restrictions since the coronavirus outbreak took off in the US.
Granted, the world will keep turning without services like Wish. The website is the ultimate data-collecting scam. You can’t enter the website without logging in, and once you do, you have to select your age range and the gender you’ll be shopping for: women or men (Can’t I shop for everyone, including those in between and outside the binary? Get with the program, Wish!) Can’t they figure out my shopping habits by spying on me through cookies like everyone else?
At least they offer 10% off during your first three days of shopping! AND 50% off if you login 7 times in your first month! How’s that for a predatory shopping experience?
But I digress. If capitalism has taught us anything (as much as it pains me to put this in writing) it’s that America cannot rely on the government for nimble, holistic solutions that support the shared interests of public health and economic health. At least not for this particular public health crisis during this administration, if not always. Instead, we consistently rely on the private sector to offer us innovative solutions to our daily frustrations: transportation access (Uber/Lyft), grocery shopping (Instacart), affordable prescriptions (GoodRx), job hunting (LinkedIn/Indeed), and more. What makes this different?
Small businesses have suffered deeply from this pandemic and subsequent recession. Metlife and the US Chamber of Commerce conducted a poll of small businesses published on July 29, which found that 70% of respondents are worried about long-term financial hardship due to closures, and 58% worry about permanently closing. Retailers could pivot to set up e-commerce solutions to their brick-and-mortar woes, but the barrier to entry using that technology costs time and money that owners may not have as they fight for PPP loans, rent forgiveness, and negotiating interest rates.
The United States practically guarantees affordable manufacturing can only be imported from Asia. And so long as capitalism guarantees there will always be a class of consumers surviving on the lowest margins of our society, there will always be demand for cheap goods. Every purchase matters for a small domestic retailer to stay open and afloat. If the flow of these goods through American small businesses offers owners a way to keep their doors open and low-income consumers a way to keep purchasing – even if only by small tokens of increased foot traffic and impulse buys – it’s worth it.
Instead of letting people go, company retrains staff for new roles
(BUSINESS NEWS) Ad tech company Mediaocean prioritizes employment in a crisis, and as a result saves jobs while bolstering business capacity. An example for all.
When times are tough, layoffs are often employers’ first line of defense of their bottom line. Human capital is by far the most expensive in-house cost, and is an obvious solution to immediate, large-scale savings.
However, human capital, despite its terribly misleading name, is in fact, comprised of humans. Humans are people with individual needs like employment, but are also people with skills and the ability to learn new things.
That’s why Mediaocean sought to find creative ways to keep all of its employees employed when the coronavirus pandemic moved business online. The New York City ad tech company sent employees to work from home on March 16. After roughly a week of analysis and a company-wide hiring freeze, Mediaocean discovered that 23 of their nearly 1,000 current employees had job functions that would be rendered obsolete during remote work.
Rather than furlough or layoff these workers, Mediaocean retrained all 23 employees for different roles. The company worked with the employees to assess their skills and interests and match them with areas of need in the business. For example, the office receptionist Brandon Stewart moved to customer experience and support and is also serving as an assistant to Stephanie Dorman, Mediaocean’s SVP for Client Services.
Although the company was financially impacted by the downturn in the economy, the software company did see an increase in customer support tickets as more of their clients moved online as well. There was an increased demand that could be met by training those 23 employees.
Of course, the process was not as simple as reassigning employees to new tasks. After the careful process of skill and interest matching – an essential step to ensure buy-in – each had to be trained in their new area of work.
Some were able to complete task-based work that required little oversight, but more training would be needed when those tasks were completed. Furthermore, some areas like customer support require months of experience and training for employees to be fully autonomous in those roles.
Instead, they were able to train new additions to this team to conduct ‘triage-level’ work, where a script and FAQ sheet were sufficient to get customer support tickets started and direct their issues to the correct team. As a result, experienced customer support specialists save time and effort, and customer needs are satisfied in a more efficient and customized manner.
Many companies have reacted quickly to the economic impact of the pandemic by laying off swaths of employees and assuming or requiring that remaining employees will pick up the slack of lost staffing. The solution is an obvious answer to the problem of saving money.
Mediaocean identified a different problem: the need to keep people employed. In as little as three weeks, Mediaocean preserved jobs, re-trained employees, and responded to increased consumer demand. In the process, only one of those 23 employees decided to leave the company rather than be reassigned.
Of course now imagine how many people would still be employed if employers priorities were centered on their people, and not just their bottom line.
