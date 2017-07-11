The industries in Indeed’s top Fortune 500s of 2017 might surprise you

Top 50

Indeed recently released their annual list of the top 50 best Fortune 500 companies to work for in 2017, which offers some valuable insights into how firms with a large talent demand attract and retain employees at scale.

Through the list, we can find several valuable trends and insights.

Tech toppers

As expected, tech-focused employers rule the roost. In addition to Salesforce taking the top spot, Facebook came in fourth, Google came in fifth and Apple tied for 8th place.

Across the top 50 list, we see Microsoft, Viacom and Cisco make appearances as well.

These types of companies seem to excel at the intersection of inspiring work and fantastic perks. The companies treat the employees well while also offering thrilling projects and great rewards to self-starting employees.

Flying high

Airline also made a strong showing in the top ten, with Southwest Airlines and JetBlue taking the second and third spots, respectively. Delta and American Airlines also made appearances in the top 50.

Both of the top airlines maintain a mission to bring a sense of positivity or humanity back to the in-flight experience, and the workplace culture is a similarly positive place for the uplifting mission to thrive.

Airline companies also look for ways to connect with employees at all levels, to hear what they have to say as consideration for the company’s direction.

Energetic entries

Energy companies occupied a substantial amount of the list. CenterPoint Energy and DTE Energy took the 6th and 7th spots at the top of the list.

Dow Chemical Company, Chevron, Exelon and Baker Hughes also make appearances.

Financial gains

While banks and financial services companies don’t crack the top ten, the industry itself has the largest presence on the list. With 11 total companies spanning traditional banks, retirement investing firms and insurance companies, you have to wonder how they all do it.

The answers here are pretty diverse.

Banks like Capital One and Discover seem to be taking pages from the Silicon Valley playbook, focusing on leveraging data and disrupting a traditionally stodgy industry. Those in the service sector, like USAA and Edward Jones, believe that business in personal, and they strive to bring customers into a thriving, caring and communal environment.

Play like a champ

In short, the keys to winning the talent competition are exciting work, a focused mission that breed a positive culture, and some sweet perks to go along with it.

