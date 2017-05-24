JobTrack is the CRM job seekers should capitalize on

Job searching isn’t always rainbows

Searching for a job often feels like a job in itself. JobTrack makes the process of searching for a job less overwhelming and more fun.



The “CRM for job seekers” equips you with tools to manage all the applications, documents and relationships involved in your job search.

Organizing your search

As you scour the web and dig deep into your professional networks, you don’t have to stack up a bunch of tabs with all the opportunities you come across. Instead, you can save job postings with the JobTrack for Chrome extension, then use JobTrack’s Import feature to automatically add them to your list. The platform is integrated with Indeed, Glassdoor, Dice, Monster, and AngelList to make your search even more seamless.

All the jobs you save are added to JobTrack’s clean, intelligent web-based tracker.

You can then organize job opportunities by location, status or company to get a holistic view of your job search.

Track your personalizations

Once you start setting up interviews, it’s important to remember what you told this company in particular — that means reviewing your resume, cover letter, portfolio, and whatever else you included in your application. Maybe you need to review the numbers for a project you mentioned in one app, or practice a skill you’re a bit rusty on that you included on another app. With JobTrack, you can track all the different versions of your resumes and cover letters so you’re totally prepared before each interview.

Keep names in order

Networking can be particularly difficult to manage. Often you just have a pile of business cards and InMail conversations that, if handled correctly, could lead to potentially awesome opportunities. JobTrack lets you add contacts from target companies and keep notes of your interactions with these key people. This way you know who to follow up with and no contact slips through the cracks.

Job searching confidant

Like your own personal assistant, JobTrack sends you reminders at every stage of the job search process to keep you engaged, motivated and proactive, and provides you with important statistics about how your job search is progressing.

JobTrack knows the average job seeker uses multiple devices to browse opportunities — especially in the tech world. The platform lets you add jobs to your tracker straight from your phone or tablet, then come back later to apply.

