The many companies pre-ordering Tesla’s electric semi trucks
(BUSINESS NEWS) Tesla jumps into semi truck manufacturing and you might be surprised how many companies have already lined up to buy in.
Tesla, not just an innovator in developing the long distance electric car, is setting its sights on the semi truck market. UPS, along with Pepsi and Budweiser parent company Anheuser-Busch, have pre-ordered Tesla’s all-electric Class 8 heavy-duty towing vehicles. These orders may be a small fraction of these companies’ overall U.S. fleet of vehicles, but both orders indicate the beginning of a shift of industry thought towards fuel conservation for fleet vehicles.
Tesla’s foray into semi truck production has generated a lot of interest from huge brand players like Walmart as well as Canadian grocery store chain Loblaws, among others. The entry cost for reserving one of these vehicles rose from an initial cost of $5,000 to $20,000 as Tesla tries to keep up with the cost of production for the expensive vehicles. Upon the semi’s delivery, parent companies will owe Tesla $150,000 per vehicle.
So far, UPS has the largest pre-order of Tesla semis with 125 ordered, less than 0.001 percent of their total fleet. UPS already has a fleet of over 8,500 alt-fuel vehicles around the world, according to a company spokesperson. In order to fulfill a commitment to reduce the mailing company’s greenhouse gas emissions by 12 percent by the year 2025, UPS is continuing to research alternative ways of transporting packages.
Pepsi has a similar pledge to reduce their greenhouse emissions by 2030, starting with their 100 truck order (0.01 percent of their fleet) and a pledge of researching alternative fuel sources.
Tesla, however, is not without market rivals in the semi-truck manufacturing sector. According to Reuters, Navistar and Volkswagen are teaming up together to create a medium duty electric truck by 2019. Daimler AG, parent company to Mercedez Benz and Smart Cars, has already started distribution on a small batch of fully electric trucks in New York as of earlier in December.
Daimler and Volkswagen have already tried to edge in on Tesla’s market share this year alone, especially after Elon Musk called out the company on Twitter to pledge to spend more on their electric car manufacturing sector.
While there may be many questions of the nature of the Tesla semi, especially considering the long distance big rig drivers have to go to make their deliveries, there’s no question that a shift to greener energies will only help the planet–as well as these companies’ bottom lines.
How to use Amazon Prime to deliver goods to the homeless
(TECH NEWS) No cash on you? Use Amazon Prime to help the homeless instead. It’s a win-win.
Instead of hanging your head and mumbling that you don’t have cash or the time to stop and help a homeless person, pull out your phone and open your Amazon app.
A new Amazon delivery service available in select metropolitan areas may help you share the same happiness Amazon Prime gives you with someone who may appreciate the purchases even more.
The service, Amazon Prime Now, allows Prime members in designated areas to order and receive goods within two short hours. If you’re already an Amazon fiend, this feature will fulfill all your instant gratification shopping needs. (Well played, Amazon. You can take ALL of our money now.)
However, Prime Now can also be used for goodwill gestures, as discovered by YouTuber Rob Bliss. He’s used Amazon Prime Now to order things for homeless people he finds on the street. Here’s a video showing how he uses this speedy shopping tool:
It’s a fast and simple way to help someone in need without searching for an ATM to withdraw the cash you don’t often carry anymore.
To use Amazon Prime Now in this way, you’ll need a few pieces of information: The person’s name you are helping, the closest address to where they’ll be, and what the person needs. Once you have those things, you can place a quick order and go about your day. Be sure to leave a note to the courier explaining who they should give the package to and tell the person in need to stay put until their package arrives.
If you’re looking for a good way to spread more holiday cheer this time of year, give this a shot. You need to have an Amazon Prime account and not everyone is in Amazon Prime Now areas, but those that are have a new way to make a difference and brighten someone’s day.
Calvin Klein skips stores, opts for Amazon – smart or suicide?
(BUSINESS NEWS) Calvin Klein takes a creative step that may increasingly become common, but is it still risky at this stage?
Calvin Klein has announced that it is taking a new approach this holiday season – instead of giving department stores access to its new stuff – online giant Amazon gets all that awesome underwear and denim first (here). Department stores won’t have access to their line until after Christmas sales have ended.
Wait, what?
It’s not a bad idea though. Basically, CK is following the money trail and with more and more consumers going to Amazon as the online shop of choice, compared to the thousands of stores closing across the country for the retail sector, it makes sense.
CK’s new approach is innovative- in addition to going online, it’s got two in-person pop-ups to create a new shopping experience that integrates Amazon Alexa devices and a highly personalized shopping experience. For example, you could literally see how those jeans pop in the club by having some delicious dance track play on Alexa and some clever lighting – dude! The pop up stores won’t even have prices, they just use the Amazon app to show relevant, changing prices (thanks to robots with algorithms).
How this new approach and unique shopping experience goes for this brand is going to set a new tone possibly – if it’s successful.
Amazon is set to benefit in its broader exposure and exclusivity (as though you needed a reason to shop at Amazon – I sure don’t!) of the relationship, but more importantly, as Amazon moves into fashion with things like “Prime Wardrobe” and seven new private-label clothes brand it’s set to become a great place for clothing. Earlier this year, Nike began selling on Amazon as well, so while CK isn’t the first to jump on it, it’s certainly doing it in a unique way.
Sadly, the pop-ups are only in the bougie locales of New York and Los Angeles, but everyone else should check out the customer site for all those good denim jackets, I mean, jeans. In terms of marketing, Model Karlie Kloss and YouTuber Lilly Singh are influencing the campaign, creating a one of a kind mix of fashion, technology, and engagement.
The great CK experiment is proving to be a fascinating show – and has some big implications for future retail.
Working through job interview adrenaline and anxiety
(CAREER NEWS) Find out how to use the pressure and adrenaline of a face-to-face job interview to your advantage.
It’s undeniable that there is a certain amount of adrenaline that flows through you during a face-to-face job interview. You’re theoretically vying for a job you really want (or need), so you have to make sure that you put in your best effort.
Even under the best of circumstances, this can make you feel like you’re in an interrogation room being asked what you were doing the night of December 2nd, 1997. This is where that adrenaline can come into play, which can make things harder – just make sure you’re properly utilizing it.
First off, use that adrenaline to get you to the interview location with plenty of time to spare. No employer values tardiness, and it’s good to walk into a high-pressure situation with all of your ducks in a row.
Being early also gives you a chance to get a feel for the environment and gives you a chance to make an impression with the receptionist. Speaking as a former receptionist, this is not something you should overlook as our opinions are often asked by the employer.
Once you’re in the interview setting, use the adrenaline to keep you engaged in the conversation. An important aspect of this is making eye contact.
Don’t confuse this with being creepy and staring without blinking. Just be sure to look into the eye of the person you’re speaking to, and be sure to share that eye contact with others if you’re speaking to a panel of interviewers, keeping a happy, interested (but not scared or overly enthusiastic) look on your face.
With rushing adrenaline, you may use self-soothing movements like playing with your hair or wringing your hands. You may exhibit anxious movements like toe tapping. Don’t do any of these things – they’re within your control. But if something like a shaky voice from these nerves are not within your control, apologize up front (“Apologies for my shaky voice, I have normal interview jitters, I usually speak like a normal human person”) and move on.
Depending on how the interviewer leads the conversation, the entire interview doesn’t have to be this stiff discussion. If given the opportunity, use this time to work in some small talk so they can see the personable side of your personality. For example, you can keep it related to the situation by making small talk about the traffic and asking how the interviewer typically gets to work each day (buying time is another great way to work through the anxiety of rushing adrenaline).
Throughout the course of the conversation, whether the small talk or the interview itself, make sure you’re showing your true colors and not lying. It isn’t hard (especially these days) to be caught in a lie, so don’t waste anyone’s time with the nonsense.
Once everything is said and done, say your thank yous and your goodbyes and make your way to the exit. Don’t try and overstay your welcome or linger in the lobby, just be on your way. But, don’t forget to send a courteous “thank you” email.
Above all, remember that everyone is nervous in a job interview situation – you’re not alone!
