The rise and risk of political discrimination in the workplace
(BUSINESS NEWS) With lawsuits being launched and discrimination laws in question, whether you are an online political savant after hours, or a caring employer, changes are afoot.
In 2019, it’s clear that we continue to fail regarding discrimination in general and in the workplace. But a new discrimination has risen its ugly head – political discrimination.
The key distinction with this discrimination is unlike its brethren of protected classes (such as age, race, gender, sexual identity, or religious orientation), political discrimination has no federal statute to protect against it.
Currently, there’s a class-action lawsuit pending against Google for alleged employee political discrimination that if won, would set a new precedent for employee protections.
As Emory Law reports, the complaint alleges that “Google employees who expressed views deviating from the majority at Google on political subjects raised in the workplace… were/are singled out, mistreated, and systematically punished and terminated from Google.”
The lawsuit accuses Google of “open hostility for conservative thought.”
This isn’t the first technology firm to be sued for political discrimination. Another lawsuit is making its way through the courts against Twitter for allegedly banning Charles C. Johnson in order to “quash conservative voices online and that the company failed to follow its own “vague and subjective rules” for suspending user accounts.
Tech companies themselves have become political entities to an extent. Facebook is reported by OpenSecrets.org as having spent nearly $13 million on lobbyists in 2018 alone. By comparison, less than a decade prior, they spent $207,000. Amazon spent slightly more, at $14.4 million. Google spent over $16 million in 2018.
So, with all of this lobbying, banning, and employee terminating happening, it begs the questions -do technology companies have the right to choose and retain employees who only align with their political stance? Do employers have the right to discriminate and throw their political weight around? And isn’t that just the executives behind these goliath companies wielding their power and influence while using these companies as a front to do so?
To be fair, this kind of discrimination isn’t limited to tech companies, nor exclusively against right-leaning individuals, but technologists seem to be more blatant about it. And it’s coming out in lawsuits and discrimination cases.
The popular site Nolo offers some commonsense answers to whether or not to discriminate based on political views: “Federal law does not protect private employees from discrimination based on their politics. However, some states do protect employees from certain types of political discrimination. And, an employer may not use an employee’s politics as a pretext for discrimination based on a protected trait, like race or religion.”
Technology companies and any others who are discriminating against their employees’ political views (and, in essence, free speech) would do well to pay attention to this changing landscape.
Ultra-accessible theme park for disabled and special needs people
(BUSINESS) Private enterprise has answered a public need to offer inclusivity to people that have never been able to participate before. It’s a beautiful thing!
Morgan’s Wonderland, open in San Antonio since 2010, is the world’s first “ultra-accessible” park for disabled and special needs individuals.
The $36 million park, located in the former Longhorn Quarry, features numerous attractions including splash pads, a river boat ride, and more. It features the park’s custom built Pneu-chair™ allowing wheelchair bound individuals unrivaled access to activities and fun within the park.
How It All Began
Inclusion and accessibility are key features that drove the building of the park.
The park is funded as a result of the owner, Gordon Hartman selling his business in 2005 and forming the foundation that funds the park. Inspired by his daughter Morgan’s struggles with her special needs, Morgan’s Wonderland and Morgan’s Inspiration Island were built to provide a safe place for those with special needs.
Anyone with a special need is admitted free, “no questions asked.”
Testing it Out
As a parent with two special needs children, I called to test out the “no questions asked” part and found it was a bit more involved, depending on the disability.
My daughter has schizophrenia, a legal disability per federal statute and a mental disorder. I asked about her condition and after a long hold, I was told she wouldn’t qualify for free access.
My son, who has Autism and ADHD, however, did qualify for a free ticket, without question. That also meant my husband and I, who struggle with PTSD and difficulty with crowds, would not qualify because of the mental disorder label.
Still, one free ticket is better than none. It was disappointing to know that my daughter, who struggles so much cognitively and behaviorally with environments like this, couldn’t access the park for free, which would have made the park more affordable for our family of four.
A child’s ticket is $11 and an adult ticket is $17 making our tickets cost a still reasonable $45 instead of $34 for the whole family.
Special Olympics 2019
Nevertheless, we are enthusiastic that the 50th Annual Special Olympics of Texas will be held May 2 – May 5, 2019 at Morgan’s Wonderland.
All events are free, open to the public, and accessible for special needs individuals. This year more than 3,000 athletes are expected to compete in 22 sports.
This park is a phenomenal way that private enterprise is addressing a very public and overlooked need!
Two bipartisan bills seek to shore up age discrimination laws
(BUSINESS NEWS) Recently, the courts ruled that age discrimination against job applicants is legal, so without policymakers fixing the laws, the workforce remains vulnerable.
The Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) has come under fire after the Kleber v. CareFusion case in which Kleber alleged age bias in hiring. The U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled that the ADEA did not cover job applicants against age discrimination.
In 2009, the ADEA was weakened by another case. In Gross v. FBL Finances, Gross alleged that he was demoted due to his age.
Although the federal court ruled in his favor, FBL Finances appealed to the Supreme Court, which held that Gross did not have direct evidence of age discrimination. The court determined that the plaintiff demonstrate motive under the ADEA, which many believe is an inappropriate standard.
Congress has to change the ADEA.
In both cases, the courts simply took the ADEA at its face value, which is all they can do. It is up to Congress to shore up the vulnerabilities in the law.
The Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act (POWADA) Act has been introduced in both the U.S. House and Senate. H.R. 1230, sponsored by Rep. Robert C. Scott (D-VA-3), was introduced on February, with four Republican and three Democrat co-sponsors, including Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX-23).
S.485, the Senate version of POWADA, was introduced on the same day, sponsored by Sen. Robert Casey (D-PA) with bipartisan support from two Republican and one Democrat co-sponsors.
If enacted, POWADA would essentially reverse the Supreme Court’s ruling in Gross v. FBL Finances that age would not have to be sole deciding factor as part of a discrimination case. However, the current version of POWADA does not address the ruling behind Kleber v. CareFusion.
The ADEA only protects workers aged 40+, but don’t be fooled that younger workers can ignore this critical legislation. When you’re under 40, the world is your oyster and 40 can seem decades away.
Trust me, you’ll reach it sooner than you want to, and then you’ll want this protection against age bias.
Currently, both bills have been referred to committee.
Although there is support for these bills on both sides of the fence, it’s not the first time POWADA has been introduced in Congress. In both 2012 and 2017, it died in committee.
We will keep you posted as either bill moves forward.
In the meantime, if you hire people, make sure that you aren’t discriminating based on age, (or gender, race, etc.). Age discrimination is illegal, even though the nuances are being debated in the courts.
The future is here and it’s the flexible workforce
(BUSINESS NEWS) Technology has changed everything, including how the workforce spends their day, where they report from, and how “on demand” gig workers are today.
Everyone is connected, all of the time. We’ve got our phones inches away, our televisions are smart, and we can even get emails on our fridges. Because of this hyper-connectivity, it’s changed how we’re working, how we collaborate, and how transparent teams have become.
Back in the day, most folks worked from 9-5. Today, we’re not exactly all rushing into the office by 9am sharp thanks to advances with technology as simple as sending a text message or email to the whole staff. We’ve become more flexible.
Businesses have shifted their methods of how work gets done, what can be achieved, despite teammates not sitting next to one another in an office. The workforce is getting younger, more technology-driven and because of this, flexibility has become a throughline for many successful teams. Whereas in the past, time off or working from home were “nice to have,” they’re now one of the first things a business has to discuss in the interviewing process.
But, what’s happening because of the inverse of services like Uber, Lyft, Favor, and Instacart, the gig economy is coming on strong. Everything is changing. What was once considered a role that’s full-time can now be done on an “as-needed” basis and the results are getting wild.
The Aspen Institute’s Workforce of the Future recently dropped a study citing that 60% of companies are using on-demand workers. The data also shows that 70% of companies are looking to hire more of a gig-based workforce in the future.
What exactly is a flexible workforce?
The definition of “flexible” is evolving because people want to work for themselves rather than punch a clock for someone else. The work can be a variety of project-based, seasonal, contracted, event-based, or even remotely.
Think of people who are:
- Freelancers
- Contingent workers
- Part-time employees
- Independent contractors
- Gig workers
A whopping 36% of the U.S. workforce is involved in the gig economy – that’s 57 MILLION people, who are earning over a trillion dollars from gigs like delivering groceries, delivering food, working a specific event, or just testing out some software for an afternoon.
Why would anyone want to change up their business model and hire some flexible workers? Well, there are plenty of reasons.
Talent access
Depending on the community and work type, some companies choose to hire out contractors or freelancers because telecommuting is easier. By hiring for a one-time design or to get some copy written by using services like Upwork or Fivver, this allows creatives and corresponding managers to break traditional geographic constraints. This also means that niche professionals have broader access to companies who may need someone for a particular project that would usually disrupt the work of regular staff. The same thing could go for events and staffing a game when it comes to security or maybe a certain kind of bartender.
It’s cheaper
Let’s say you’re running a store in the French Quarter and every Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest the influx of tourists cripples your shop. There are people everywhere, and you need security, an extra register person and at least one other person on the floor to help customers. But, every other time of the year business is slower and manageable. A short-term worker would be able to come in just for these times with a clear understanding of the expectations as well the length of the work. This is cheaper than hiring someone part-time and keeping them on the fringes only for a few times a year.
Different people want different things
The makeup of the gig economy isn’t always who you think it is. While yes, there’s a large contingency that’s centered on Millennials and their constant search for work that’s meaningful, there are plenty of boomers who are working for something to do as retirement isn’t as fun as they expected. But, that also lends itself to those decades of experience, too. Generation X is looking for work-life balance and doesn’t want to be at work all of the time, so all three of these age segments offer a variety of worker types, all which can be used to fill different roles.
They’re available right now
Remember that instantaneous technology? A sector of the staffing and recruiting world has developed apps and platforms to meet the need for speed. Companies looking to get a job done right now have access to qualified workers who can do just that. Scalability and effectiveness have become the name of the game. Some companies (kinda like us) can even handle the paperwork and all of the details so a boss can put together their ask via their iPhone and get qualified leads back by lunch.
It’s beneficial for the long-term employees
Hiring someone for the short-term works to one huge benefit: it helps with employee burnout. By bringing in some folks to take care of a specific project or do something your regular employees just don’t have the time for, it improves morale. Plus, if someone does an incredible job at their temporary work, it might open the door to a conversation about longer-term employment – but on the company’s terms.
On-demand work is the fastest growing segment of the new workforce. People are picking up gigs everywhere. This is the model for the future, and it’s only going to continue to diversify. If you’ve got a project in mind that you’ve been casting off for months, getting the job done might be easier than you think. The technology is there.
How freelancers can keep the peace with difficult clients
Investors are betting big on fitness tech
Top 11 productivity tools for entrepreneurs that work from home
Rize is the tech nerd’s version of hiding money in coffee cans
You got an LLC and you’re ready to hire – 3 things lenders look for
How to talk your boss into letting you work from home
Two common business myths that could get you sued
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
