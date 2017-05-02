Postello is the newest solution to stolen packages everywhere

Online shopping is the bees knees

According to a study by Smart Insights, in 2016 53% of global internet users shopped online while only 20% of purchases in the US took place entirely in physical retail spaces. So, as e-commerce continues this rise, companies are finding ways to offer their ancillary services. One in particular, is Postello’s Parcel Locker, and like the name implies, is a security box for packages that lives at your doorstep, and in theory helps not miss packages, prevents them from being stolen or tampered with.



This may seem like an unnecessary amenity but if you’re like me who’s had their last two packages stolen, hate driving to the post office for missed deliveries, or regularly mail packages out, this revamped concept may be a necessity instead.

Secure mail

Postage lockers aren’t new and include examples like Parcel Point and Aussie startup My Parcel Box Vault. Both of which allow deliveries to be dropped off at any time of day without a missed package slip, even when you aren’t home.

Postello though, offers an added amenity feature allowing customers to both receive packages but send packages for pick up too.

How THIS One Works

In response to frustrated online customers, Postello developed a “smart” stand alone locker with enough space to hold a few parcels at once. The courier sits anywhere visible enough for the mailman, and can be accessed two different secure ways. First, the mailman can gain access by using a specific bar code on your package, and then the user has separate access to the box.

The “revolutionary” part about this product though, is that it is integrated with an online system, unlike it’s predecessors.

This online system seeks to keep users in the know by sending them various notifications, like anytime a delivery is received. You can also schedule pick up’s online, and will be automatically billed for efficiency. Finally, the system allows users to track their package coming, or receiving.

Why You Should Care

Aside from being an unlucky person like myself, Postello’s Parcel Case is perfect for businesses involved in e-commerce and offers valuable insight. First, if you aren’t utilizing e-commerce, you should be. Secondly, if you offer a service that can optimize the e-commerce space, now is the time to grind and advertise your services. Lastly, if you own an ecommerce business, there are various tools that help streamline processes for both you and patrons.

Interested?

Postello’s Parcel Case Product specifications have not been made public, but if interested, head to their website here to receive developing information after completing a quick questionnaire regarding your needs. Other services to help improve e-commerce businesses include: Shopify, Zendesk, and Google Merchant Center.

Let us know of anymore in the comments below.

#PostelloParcelCase