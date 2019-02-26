The top 5 reasons to reject a job offer

Given the current economy, job seekers have the upper hand in 2019. If you’ve been searching for a job, getting an offer can be a huge relief.



So why would you consider turning a job down?



Here are five reasons that you may want to rethink accepting a job offer, even if you’re desperate:



1. The job interview process is less-than-professional.



You can get a good idea in the interview process about how the company is run. You should expect professional communication, on-time appointments and good interview questions and answers. If something feels off, it could be that the company just isn’t in a good place to hire people. Expect that the hiring MO is how things are run internally. It’s not always that way, but it can be a good warning sign.



2. The salary isn’t what you’d hoped for.



Maybe you can live with the salary because the benefits make up for it. But if the company refuses to negotiate, it could be a red flag that they feel like they hold all the cards. Their stance on salary may not change once you get to your first performance review. It’s likely the company will continue to lowball you, giving you small raises, no matter how much work you perform.



3. The offer seems too good to be true.



On the other hand, getting an offer with more benefits than expected and a huge salary that seems out of line for your industry can also be a red flag. Why are they offering to pay you more than average? It could be because the job duties aren’t what they’re advertising. They may expect more of you than they’re willing to admit. Do some digging before you hire on.



4. You have concerns about the company culture or office environment.



During your interview, you should have asked questions about your managers, the office and company culture. If it doesn’t feel like it’s going to be a good fit for you, listen to your gut. Don’t work for a company that will stress you out mentally, physically and emotionally.



5. The commute is way too long.



Test the commute before you accept a job offer during the morning and afternoon when you’d be getting to work and getting home. You may not want to tack on an extra hour or more each way to your day.

If you’re looking for a job and want some great advice about beefing up your cover letter and resume, read Ask a Manager. Alison Green has some great columns about standing out in the interview process professionally while making sure the you’re getting the information you need to make a good decision.

A job search should end with you finding a position that suits you and is a good fit for both you and the company. Even though you may be feeling the pressure, it pays to really take your time and make sure that you’ll be happy with the company for a few years.



You shouldn’t feel stuck in a job just to get a paycheck. You may not get your dream job, but you should be taking steps toward career fulfillment.