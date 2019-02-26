Business News
The top 5 reasons to reject a job offer
(CAREER) Don’t make a mistake and accept a job offer you’ll regret – here’s what to look out for.
Given the current economy, job seekers have the upper hand in 2019. If you’ve been searching for a job, getting an offer can be a huge relief.
So why would you consider turning a job down?
Here are five reasons that you may want to rethink accepting a job offer, even if you’re desperate:
1. The job interview process is less-than-professional.
You can get a good idea in the interview process about how the company is run. You should expect professional communication, on-time appointments and good interview questions and answers. If something feels off, it could be that the company just isn’t in a good place to hire people. Expect that the hiring MO is how things are run internally. It’s not always that way, but it can be a good warning sign.
2. The salary isn’t what you’d hoped for.
Maybe you can live with the salary because the benefits make up for it. But if the company refuses to negotiate, it could be a red flag that they feel like they hold all the cards. Their stance on salary may not change once you get to your first performance review. It’s likely the company will continue to lowball you, giving you small raises, no matter how much work you perform.
3. The offer seems too good to be true.
On the other hand, getting an offer with more benefits than expected and a huge salary that seems out of line for your industry can also be a red flag. Why are they offering to pay you more than average? It could be because the job duties aren’t what they’re advertising. They may expect more of you than they’re willing to admit. Do some digging before you hire on.
4. You have concerns about the company culture or office environment.
During your interview, you should have asked questions about your managers, the office and company culture. If it doesn’t feel like it’s going to be a good fit for you, listen to your gut. Don’t work for a company that will stress you out mentally, physically and emotionally.
5. The commute is way too long.
Test the commute before you accept a job offer during the morning and afternoon when you’d be getting to work and getting home. You may not want to tack on an extra hour or more each way to your day.
If you’re looking for a job and want some great advice about beefing up your cover letter and resume, read Ask a Manager. Alison Green has some great columns about standing out in the interview process professionally while making sure the you’re getting the information you need to make a good decision.
A job search should end with you finding a position that suits you and is a good fit for both you and the company. Even though you may be feeling the pressure, it pays to really take your time and make sure that you’ll be happy with the company for a few years.
You shouldn’t feel stuck in a job just to get a paycheck. You may not get your dream job, but you should be taking steps toward career fulfillment.
Is insecurity the root of overworking in today’s workforce?
(CAREER) Why are professionals who “made it” in their field still chronically overworked? Why are people still glorifying a lack of sleep in the name of the hustle?!
So you got that job you wanted after prepping for months, and everything seems cool and good… but you’re working way more hours than scheduled. Skipping lunch, coming in early and staying late, and picking up any project that comes your way. You’re overworked.
Getting the job was supposed to be a mark of success in itself, but now, work is your life and everyone is wondering how you can be working so much if you’re already successful.
In an article for Harvard Business Review, Laura Empson delves into what drives employees to overwork themselves. Empson is a professor of Management of Professional Service firms at the University of London, and has spend the last 25 years researching business practices.
Her recently published book Leading Professionals: Power, Politics and Prima Donnas, focuses on business organizational theory and behavior, based on 500 interviews with senior professionals in the world’s largest organizations.
Over the course of her research, Empson encountered numerous reports of people in white-collar positions pushing themselves to work exhausting hours. Decades ago, those with white-collar jobs in law firms, accountancy firms, and management consultancies worked towards senior management positions to gain partnership.
Once partnership was reached, all the hard work paid off in the form of autonomy and flexibility with scheduling and projects. Now, even entry-level employees are working overextended hours.
An HR director interviewed by Empson noted, “The rest of the firm sees the senior people working these hours and emulates them.” There’s a drive to mirror upper management, even at the cost of health.
Empson’s research indicates insecurity is the root of this behavior. Insecurity about when work is really done, how management will perceive employees, and what counts as hard work. Intangible knowledge work provokes insecurity since there’s rarely ever a way to tell when this work is complete.
Colleagues turn into competitors, and suddenly working outside of your regular hours becomes seen as normal if you want to keep up with the competition. You want to stand out from the crowd, so staying late a few days a week starts to feel normal.
This can turn into a slippery slope, and when being overworked feels like the norm, you may not notice taking on even more extra hours and responsibilities to feel like you’re contributing efficiently to the company.
During her research, Empson found that some recruiters admitted to hiring “insecure overachievers” for their firms.
Insecure overachievers are incredibly ambitious and motivated, but driven by feelings of inadequacy. Financial insecurity and disproportionately tying self-worth to productivity are just a few contributing factors to their self-doubt.
As a result, these kind of people are amazingly self-disciplined, and likely to pursue elite positions with professional organizations. Fear of being exposed as inadequate drives insecure employees to work long hours to prove themselves
Even upper level management is subject to this same insecurity.
Organizational pressures can make even the most established leader overwork themselves.
Empson notes, “Working hard can be rewarding and exhilarating. But consider how you are living. Recognize when you are driving yourself and your staff too hard, and learn how to help yourself and your colleagues to step back from the brink.“
Analyze your organization’s conscious and unconscious messaging about achievement, and make sure you’re setting and enforcing realistic expectations for your team.
How employers should react to the new age discrimination court ruling
(BUSINESS NEWS) A court case that could likely land in the Supreme Court is one that all employers should react to and prepare for.
In January, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals determined that then 58-year-old Dale Kleber did not get protection against age discrimination from CareFusion as a job applicant.
For employers, there are some important takeaways. Namely, that Kleber v CareFusion does not give employers open season to only hire young workers.
The Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) protects employees against age discrimination. There are also protections against disparate treatment under ADEA.
Basically, employers cannot intentionally discriminate against aged applicants. When posting a job, that means you should never advertise for someone under the age of 40 when posting job descriptions.
While Federal law may not apply to older applicants, the Texas Labor Code, for example prohibits discrimination against people over 40 years of age. Employers should be very aware of inequity throughout the hiring process, whether you’re looking at internal or external candidates. You do not want to be a test case for age discrimination.
How can you avoid violating ADEA and other applicable laws?
First, you should work with your legal counsel and HR department to make sure you are following the law. If you are accused of age discrimination, you should talk to your lawyer before responding. It’s a serious complaint that you shouldn’t try to answer on your own.
Next, go through your job postings to make them age-neutral unless there is a reason for hiring someone under the age of 40. The legal term for this is Bona Fide Occupational Definition. The qualifications can’t be arbitrary. There must be industry standards that determine a definable group of employees cannot perform the job safely.
Words in applications matter. Don’t ask for GPA or SAT scores. Avoid things like “digital native,” “high-energy,” or “overqualified.” These terms indicate that you’re looking for someone young.
You should also update application forms that request birthdays or graduation dates. According to the Society for Human Resource Management, you should structure interviews around skill sets, not personal information.
Train those responsible for hiring about the current laws in your state.
Make your managers aware of bias, both conscious and unconscious. It’s not age discrimination that runs afoul of the law, and you must be prepared to confront any situation where it occurs.
Talk about age bias and discrimination in your workplace. Don’t assume that older workers aren’t tech savvy or that they don’t want to keep their skills current. Instead of putting generations against each other, have a multigeneration workplace.
Cities are fighting back against the motorized scooter companies
(BUSINESS NEWS) The scooter wars are on, and major cities are filled with them – residents and government are finally fighting back.
When the scooter-pocalypse began, it seemed to come out of nowhere. One day, the most annoying thing in downtown traffic was maybe a pedicab, and then the next: a swarm of zippy electric razor scooters.
This sudden arrival was by design: companies like Lime and Uber’s JUMP simply just began offering their services. There was no negotiation with the city, no opportunity even for residents to say whether or not the scooter pick-up stations could be located in front of their houses—just a sudden horde of scooters (for the record, this do-it-first and then ask permission approach was replicated in all major cities across the United States).
Was this illegal? Nope. There was nothing on the law books about the rental scooter technology so there was technically nothing wrong with the companies just assuming that they could do what they wanted. (Some scooterists have since come to think the same thing, committing crimes and breaking rules.)
Now, enough time has passed for cities to have the opportunity to fight back, as a new year of legislative sessions has begun. San Francisco is one such community, which determined that only permitted companies could operate within the city limits—and, surprise, many of the don’t-ask-permission companies were not given these permits.
Lime, blocked from operating, filed a suit against the city saying that they had been discriminated against based on their … rude … arrival.
A judge has since ruled that there was no bias in the city’s review of the permit applications that were later not awarded to Lime.
As the legislation and the lawsuits play out over the next year, it will be interesting to see if the scooter company’s attitudes toward the cities they operate in change.
If, as they have said all along, they desire to be the next major innovation in urban infrastructure, then they need to be prepared to work with and grow alongside the communities that they inhabit.
It would be a wise move, then, to partner with local governments to ensure that both organizations are working in the best interest of the populations that they serve.
