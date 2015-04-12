Verizon is tracking users, big time: The FCC is taking note

Verizon users’ every move has been tracked and stored

By now, you may have heard that every move you have made on your Verizon Wireless smartphone was being tracked by “supercookies.” Worse yet, users had no way to opt of of being tracked. Now, after these supercookies have become public knowledge, the FCC is looking into whether or not the program violated federal guidelines.



I don’t know about you, but I would feel pretty violated by these terms, regardless of what the FCC finds.

As The Hill reported, FCC Chair Tom Wheeler recently sent letters to various U.S. Senators who had expressed concerns about Verizon supercookies, which attaches an invisible header to all outgoing web traffic on your phone.

FCC Chairman looking at the supercookies

Wheeler noted that telecommunications companies are required to protect sensitive user information under the terms of the Communications Act and as new technologies emerge, the commission routinely evaluates its rules; however, the commission has taken a specific interest in supercookies.

“We are looking specifically into carriers’ injection of header information and the collection and use of information about their subscribers’ Internet activity,” Wheeler wrote. “As you suggest, we will be considering the extent to which our rules and policies relating to consumer privacy, data security and transparency may be implicated.”

This “tool,” as Verizon calls it, employs uses a unique identifier header, (UIDH) that follows wireless subscribers’ Internet browsing in order to allow websites to identify the user. It helps Verizon target certain ads to specific demographics. However, as the Consumerist points out, “unlike regular site tracking code, clearing out your cookies and upping your privacy settings doesn’t do anything about these. And they build a comprehensive, unique, entirely trackable history of basically everything you’ve ever Googled or visited on your phone.”

Say what? This is a bit disturbing. Consider though, that AT&T engaged in a similar tracking program, but discontinued it in 2014.

Verizon continues to track users

Verizon continues to use the supercookies, but users now have the ability to opt out. To opt out, which I would strongly recommend, log into the Verizon website and adjust your setting under “customer privacy settings” and then navigate to “relevant mobile advertising.” This will get rid of the supercookie.

The Consumerist also suggests opting out of two additional programs: CPNI setting and Business and Marketing Reports. You can also call 1-866-211-0874 to opt out of the RMA program.

For everyone else, this is a reminder to read your privacy policies before clicking “accept.” Otherwise, companies could have carte blanche over your personal information.

