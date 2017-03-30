Posh new fashion line

In the ‘90s, the Spice Girls banded together and empowered young women in the topics of life, love, and friendship.



Fast forward to 2017 where the woman, formerly known as Posh Spice, is still working to empower women through fashion.

The updated line

Victoria Beckham is working on a clothing line for Target that will feature a range of styles in sizes that go to 24.

Her current clothing line only goes through size 14, so this will be a change from what Beckham typically produces.

By Victoria

“I want to design for women no matter their budget, age, or size. I want to empower women and girls, and make them feel like the best versions of themselves. The fact that I can offer plus size is really exciting, it’s a first for me, and it’s something important that I’m proud of,” Beckham told Refinery29.

The line for Target will have styles ranging from $6 to $70 and will feature a collection with over 200 pieces.

The collection has fashion for women and children, which marks the first time Beckham has designed for kids.

Spice Up Your Wardrobe

As if this all weren’t cool enough, a sneak peak of the line was released with a Target ad featuring one of the Spice Girls most famous hits, “Spice Up Your Life.” Beckham shared the advertisement on her Instagram as well as photo ads for pieces from the collection.

“The Spice Girls were so much about girl power and fun, and there’s an energy that the song brings to the ad; you can’t help but smile and dance,” Beckham continued telling Refinery29.

Much like Beckham’s own personal style, the collection appears chic and sleek with many options in neutral colors. However, she does spice up the looks with pop of colors and floral patterns.

Style mogul

There is currently no word on whether this size extension for her Target line will also be introduced to her main fashion line, Victoria Victoria Beckham, which features clothing, shoes, and accessories.

She also has a makeup line with Estée Lauder. The line for Target will officially launch on April 9.