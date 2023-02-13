Connect with us

Voice actors forced to sign away rights to AI creators!?

A new report indicates that voice actors are finding sneaky clauses that give away their rights to AI. Is this ethical?

Published

AI clauses voice actors

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way we work and play. Navigational tools help us get around. We use virtual assistants to set timers, make travel plans, and so much more. Robots are being designed to work in kitchens, assist in healthcare, and in manufacturing.

As AI is being used in more industries, it’s important to think about where the boundaries are in replacing humans. A recent report by Motherboard reveals that voice actors are facing a loss of rights to their own voice

How is artificial intelligence replacing voice actors? 

Voice actors lend their voices to animated movies, ads, and games. More voice actors are being asked to contractually sign away the rights to their voices, to allow their clients to synthesize their voice in both editing and future projects. 

Voice generating software can replicate an actor’s voice in editing when something isn’t quite right, but the new contracts suggest that the actor’s voice can be used without further compensation or even being told that a synthetic version of the voice is being used.

In some cases, voice actors are being forced to sign these contracts or lose the job. It raises many concerns in the industry. 

Ethics in AI art are being questioned

There’s no debate that AI is changing art. There are many pros to using AI to create animation, music, or artwork. It brings the cost downs. Anyone can do it. But the ethical concerns aren’t being addressed as quickly as the benefits.

AI generated art doesn’t always credit or compensate the artist. This is especially true for voice actors. Their voice is their brand. When they sign away their rights, the client may not have to pay that actor for future performances. They stand to lose money and jobs. Artists lose money when people turn to AI technology.

Actors have image rights. Why are their voices any different? The answer is that they’re not – and they shouldn’t be treated as if they are.

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

