Walmart “Scan & Go” app – skip checkout lines, but not humans
(BUSINESS NEWS) Walmart wants to make it easier for shoppers to grab what they need, pay, and get out.
Walmart’s trying to make it possible to shop in stores while having as few human interactions as possible.
The big box retailer has introduced its “Scan & Go” app (Android, iPhone), which enables in-store shoppers to scan and pay for items all from the comfort of their smart phones. No cashiers or waiting in lines necessary.
Here’s how it works: After downloading the Scan & Go app on their Apple or Android device, Walmart shoppers go into the store, pick up what they need, scan the items into the app, and once they are done shopping, the app will total the purchase and users can pay using a debit or credit card through the app.
Scan & Go users can’t totally avoid human contact in Walmart, though. As a security measure for this otherwise very trusting payment tool, Walmart requires those who scan and pay via app to visit a store greeter on the way out of the store, according to InvestorPlace. The greeter will check your receipt against the items on your person to help prevent shoplifting.
If this app takes off, hopefully additional security measures will be added to speed up the exit process and avoid lines of shoppers waiting at the greeter’s station instead of registers. During busy times, I can’t imagine it’d be very hard for shoppers to sneak past the greeter check station, either. Not encouraging scammers, obviously, just speculating.
So far, Walmart’s digital checkout venture has been tested at 25 stores and will be rolled out to an additional 100 stores by the end of January and a total of 200 locations by the end of the year.
Walmart first tried launching this technology in stores three years ago, but it didn’t take off. But, as competitors introduce their own mobile self-checkout options, maybe “Scan & Go” has a fighting chance now.
Amazon announced long ago that it is planning a similar technology (“Amazon Go”) for use in its brick-and-mortar grocery stores (hello, now the Whole Foods acquisition is making even more sense).
Kroger is a bit further along with cashier-less shopping tech and is rolling out its “Scan, Bag, Go” service to 400 stores by the end of 2018 via it’s company app.
My only lingering question: Where do you get the bags for your purchased items? Will there be racks of them on hand at the door? Or is Walmart sneakily encouraging BYOB (bring your own bags)?
Time will tell if this catches on. Smartphones really are taking over the world – and retail spaces.
Starbucks to bump up wages and benefits in 2018
(BUSINESS NEWS) Starbucks Coffee Company announces 2018 line-up of benefit and compensation offers, leading the industry with its strong retail employee benefit offerings.
Starbucks Coffee Company is adding an extra shot of espresso to its employee benefit and compensations offerings this year, according to a Jan. 24, 2018 announcement. Starbucks employees (also known as “partners”) can now eagerly expect another round of wage increases, stock grants, and sick time and parental leave program improvements in the coming months.
Overall, the newly-announced offerings total more than $250 million and will impact more than 150,000 employees. And, according to the company’s announcement, the introduction of these perks was accelerated by the recent U.S. tax law changes.
“While Starbucks already pays above the minimum wage in all states across the country, we have always felt strongly that a valuable benefits package must complement and contribute toward an industry-leading total compensation package,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement. “The value of Starbucks benefit package (fully accessed) is unmatched by other retailers and provides thousands of dollars of additional compensation value.”
Here’s what their employees will gain this year:
Additional wage increase
In April, U.S. hourly and salaried Starbucks employees will receive an additional wage increase which will be on top of the annual increases already doled out this year. Overall, this upcoming wage increase will cost the company $120 million. Wage increases will be allocated across the country based on cost of living and entry wage laws which vary state-to-state.
Stock grants
On April 16, Starbucks will offer an additional 2018 stock grant all full-time, part-time, hourly and salaried employees nationwide, so long as they have been active employees as of Jan. 1, 2018. Retail partners will receive at least a $500 grant each and store managers will each receive a $2,000 grant. Non-retail plant and support center partner grants will be awarded based on annualized salary or level. These stock awards, which will be 100 percent restricted units and will vest in one year, are valued at more than $100 million altogether.
Partner and family sick time
There’s going to be a new sick time benefit plan, too, which will allow Starbucks employees (Full-time, part-time, hourly and salaried) to accrue paid sick time based on how many hours are worked. This time off can then be used toward time off to care for themselves or a family member during illness. Starting July 1, employees will earn 1 hour sick time for every 30 hours worked. So, someone who works 23 hours a week will accrue about five sick days over the course of a year.
Parental leave
New moms aren’t the only ones covered by Starbucks parental leave policy anymore, either. All parents and non-birth parents can access up to six weeks paid parental leave when their family grows.
These changes aren’t the first of their kind for Starbucks, either. Since 2015, they have invested nearly $800 million in wage increases and benefits across its U.S. stores and expanded its Starbucks College Achievement Plan in early 2017. Starbucks is also set to invest nearly $7 billion of capital to build and renovate U.S. stores, manufacturing plants and technology platforms over the next five years.
To see how Starbucks employee compensation and benefits stack up against what other retailers offer, see their full release.
Facebook investors are angry at News Feed adjustments
(BUSINESS NEWS) Facebook investors are miffed at Facebook’s promise to get back to their roots, but will they remain angry?
In a monstrous display of self-awareness, Facebook recently announced its intent to take a few steps back from the current ad-heavy News Feed model in favor of a more friends-and-family-centric presentation.
As you might guess, investors weren’t thrilled at the news, nor were influencers — but is Facebook’s plan that big of a deal?
Well, no, not really.
As we all know, Facebook started out as a social media platform with the intent of connecting college students of specific universities. As the social media platform has developed, it has evolved into an all-inclusive platform, allowing influencers a similar degree of presence as family and friends in the average user’s News Feed.
Given the level of dissatisfaction with Facebook over the past couple of years, it’s no surprise that they’re dialing back the number of obtrusive ads in the News Feed. Facebook, like nearly every other service, form of entertainment, and platform this year, is banking on nostalgia by going back to its roots.
It’s understandable why investors and influencers are upset with this decision – in their eyes, Facebook is cutting back on the profitable nature of the News Feed rather than capitalizing fully upon it. This concept is based in unfounded paranoia, however. Facebook isn’t removing all ads — just the ones that they think piss off their users (subjective, but true).
Instead of showing general ads for products in which you may be interested, Facebook plans on showing rich, detailed, engaging ads that people want to interact with, thus fostering creativity (something the platform has always attempted to do) while making the News Feed enjoyable AND profitable at the same time.
This isn’t another round of ad-pocalypse; it’s just a paradigm shift.
It’s also worth noting that this isn’t the first time that Facebook have done something like this. The News Feed’s algorithm and criteria for displaying ads basically change with the seasons, so adapting your content to fit their requirements isn’t exactly breaking new ground.
TL;DR: If your ads are engaging and interesting, you have nothing to worry about; if you’re part of the problem, you’ll simply have to adapt to the whims of Facebook like you’ve done in the past. If you’re an investor, you got mad and were part of the 5.0% stock price dip the day of the announcement, but you’ll settle in like everyone else.
Why email remains the top communication tool for businesses
(BUSINESS NEWS) Communication has changed tremendously over the years, but email appears to remain home base. Here’s why.
Smartphones are so popular, you might assume that phone calls, text messages, video chat, Slack, Trello, or just social media would have surpassed email as the most popular form of communication. Surprisingly, they have only enabled its growth.
Email is, hands down, the most prominent form of communication and collaboration among businesses, and that’s not expected to change any time soon. “Over the course of the last year, there has been considerable discussion about the role of email in workplaces that depend heavily on social network and other collaboration tools,” says David Roe of CMS Wire.
“In these discussions, there appears to be a general consensus that while social networks are useful to achieve work-related goals, email remains the undisputed communications tool in the enterprise.” The statistics back up these claims.
Worldwide, there are more than 2.5 billion email users, and that number is expected to climb to 2.9 billion by the end of next year. That represents more than a third of the global population operating one or more active email accounts.
Right now, only about 25 percent of current email accounts are business accounts, but we can expect a rapid increase in those as well. The average office worker will send and receive as many as 121 email messages per day.
David Roe also addressed a SendGrind study called The Future of Digital Communication, which evaluated trends in digital communication among the various generations. The findings showed that 74 percent of people chose email as their preferred method of communication and 89 percent email at least once every month for business or personal reasons.
Email is a huge part of our collaborative and communicative society, so understanding its role in business and society can play a huge role in mastering trends to the best advantage in your enterprise.
Roe further explains that, although the status of email has not changed within the walls of business enterprises, it has evolved. “The kinds of people using it are changing so it is only logical that the way it is being used is going to change too,” he says.
A younger generation that’s more in tune with digital trends and technology will soon be dominating the workforce, and email is adapting. SendGrind CMO Scott Heimes said in The Future of Digital Communication report that new technology will render email a new, more useful entity.
“With chatbots making their way into email and messaging apps in 2017, 2018 will be the year in which chatbots effectively provide personalized experiences to customers, if done correctly,” Heimes said. “Marketers will leverage data from email marketing, display retargeting, social media ads and chatbots to create a cohesive and unified experience for customers.”
This is just a glimpse of what’s to come for email users, and businesses may capitalize on its new roles for more effective collaboration.
Given the steadily evolving landscape that is email, here are the chief reasons we can expect it to stick around as a viable business tool:
• Convenience: Can you imagine being on the phone or texting/social messaging for the equivalent of 121 email messages per day? You can often accomplish more in a 10-minute phone call than you can in 10 emails, but sending and receiving messages when it’s the most convenient option can be a huge draw for busy employees.
• Security: Phone calls can be overheard, texts intercepted, and social media messaging accounts hacked. Email can also be hacked, but thanks to encryption services that plug right into Microsoft, Gmail, or other enterprise email services, that data can be protected.
• Work-From-Home Collaboration: According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24 percent of employees performed all or some of their work from home in 2016, and that number’s expected to grow substantially over the coming decade. Although collaboration programs are popular, working from home simply wouldn’t be possible for this many people without email.
• Ease of Talking to People: Some people freeze up when they speak on the phone. Others just don’t like it. Millennials and Gen Z employees are entering the workforce in full swing now, and their use of digital technology makes email a go-to solution. Workers who hate phone conversations can communicate easily with their devices and avoid too much interpersonal interaction.
• Information Transfer: There’s rarely a better method of transferring information than via email. Not only can you transfer files and documents to the recipient(s), but you can also store the information for future reference.
• Instant Notifications: Email speeds are faster than ever. Posts arrive in your inbox nearly instantaneously. Real-time communication is practicable in a convenient, simple method.
• Ease of Access: Thanks to smartphones, you can get access to your email pretty much anywhere. There’s also no need for a WiFi connection since data plans are robust and cell phone coverage broader than ever.
Email is not a perfect system. Like every other form of communication it has its downsides, but it’s proven to be the most useful form of communication to date. Although new forms of collaboration surface regularly, email probably isn’t going anywhere.
The
