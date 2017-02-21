YETI is about to open its first flagship store

Whoa, cool

If you live in Austin, you’ve probably seen the giant billboard decreeing that the YETI gods are finally getting their own dedicated temple in the South Congress area. Previously only available in sporting good stores or online, the brand now has its own storefront.

Last March, YETI announced its new headquarters would be located in Austin. Now it’s further cementing itself as an Austin staple with their new SoCo store. CultureMap got a sneak peek into the store that’s slated to open February 23.

The flagship location is in a 1930’s warehouse, featuring an old Franklin Barbeque pit that might actually get put to use. The store will feature the entire range of YETI products, including a build-your-own-YETI station.

Brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders founded the company in pursuit of a cooler that wasn’t a flimsy piece of trash.

Their empire has expanded to include basically anything your outdoorsy dad might ask for on Father’s Day.

YETI’s got you covered for all your liquid and food-related transportation needs, from pricey but well worth it coolers to magically insulated drinkware. Now they’re aiming to create an experience.

It will also be a destination “for locals and tourists to interact with and get to know the YETI brand.” The outpost will host events like concerts, movie screenings, beers on the patio, and presumably wilderness-related activities.

The new store is part of Austin’s South Central Waterfront Initiative, a development plan aimed at adding affordable housing, more green space, and pedestrian-friendly areas to the Lady Bird Lake area.

While this sounds chill (and feel free to clock me for the pun), some Austin natives worry about newer, bigger businesses encroaching upon South Congress mom and pop style stores.

However, we’re hopeful that YETI’s Austin roots will help revitalize the South Congress area. If you’re lucky enough to live in Austin, check out the new store this Thursday at 220 S. Congress Avenue. Have fun finding parking.

