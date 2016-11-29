YETI to open their flagship brick and mortar in hip Austin hood

Coming to SoCo 2017

Austin’s already hip South Congress district is about to get a little “cooler.”

YETI, a popular Austin-based brand of luxury coolers, drinkware, and other on-the-go gear, is set to open a flagship store at 220 South Congress in the early half of 2017, according to CultureMap.

Beyond the internet

YETI was founded by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in 2006. The brothers, who are avid outdoor enthusiasts, wanted to build coolers that would withstand the abuse of an active lifestyle. For example, they wanted a durable cooler that wouldn’t break if you stood on it to cast your fishing line.

Their products have been sold online and at sporting goods stores for the past ten years.

For the first time, YETI will have its own store, and the company hints that they may do more than just sell merchandise.

“The flagship store will be a destination for locals and tourists to interact with and get to know the YETI brand. From shopping to live music and beers on the patio, this will be a space to celebrate our passion for the wild and connect with our community here in Austin,” says Maynard. The store may end up functioning as something of a SoCo event space.

Big plans (which include brisket)

The flagship store is yet another marker of YETI’S growth in Austin. In March the company announced that it would also build a new headquarters, complete with an archery range and outdoor barbecue pits, in Southwest Austin.

The company will revitalize a 1930s warehouse as part of the South Central Waterfront Initiative, which intends to develop the neighborhood south of Lady Bird Lake. “We’re thrilled to contribute to the South Central Waterfront Initiative by bringing this historic building back to life,” says Corey Maynard, YETI’S Vice President of Marketing.

Besides creating opportunities for up and coming businesses, the Initiative also hopes to make the area more walkable, to increase affordable housing, and build more green space.

Photo via Yeti/Facebook.

