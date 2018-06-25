Business Marketing
What the YETI “cult” can teach you about marketing success
YETI has built a cult following for their 300 dollar cooler. Confused? Don’t be. This story isn’t rocket science; just good old fashioned product innovation and saavy marketing at their finest.
The rise of YETI
Here at The American Genius, we feel the term “cult” gets a bad name. In fact, we find it beautiful. It’s the product of keeping promises and delivering remarkable experiences to consumers time and time again until they have no choice but to love a product or service unconditionally. That’s not just gold for your business, but it’s a grand human experience to build a relationship founded on trust and loyalty (and a leeeeeetle bit of fanaticism).
We’ve written about cult followings before, like the Crossfit craze. However, we can understand if you’re a bit skeptical when we tell you that a company making coolers is cultivating a similar craze amongst consumers. However, the facts don’t lie. In six years, YETI sales grew from $9 million to $450 million. Sales are so strong, they can barely keep certain products in stock.
All this over a 300 dollar cooler. Yep, 300 dollars for something you usually pick up for no more than 50 bucks at any no-name Walmart.
Confused? Don’t be. This story isn’t rocket science; just good old fashioned product innovation and saavy marketing at their finest:
YETI didn’t just make a better cooler; they made a luxury product
Those janky, $50 Walmart coolers don’t cost much for a reason; their functionality is a bit limited. So, there’s plenty to improve on. But a Yeti Cooler isn’t just an improvement; it’s damn near perfect.
It’s practically indestructible. So indestructible that it’s grizzly proof. It also keeps ice frozen for a long-time. Long enough that you will still have ice after a long weekend trip in many cases. Combine those things together, and it’s not hard to believe that when a fire engulfed a vehicle, the YETI Cooler and the ice inside it survived the inferno.
Excessive? For most, maybe. However, there’s a beauty in its utilitarian luxury. And they have expanded this utilitarian luxury beyond coolers to products ranging from tumblers to soft-side coolers to bottle openers.
It’s not uncommon to find brands that succeed on a platform of relentless perfection of their product; Apple, Harley Davidson and Ferrari come to mind. Consumer trust in the quality of the product, be it durability or user-friendliness, forms a strong foundation for a relationship with your customers. Here, Austin-based YETI is no different, and more than ever, it’s necessary to be remarkable to achieve the business success you want.
Marketing to aspirations
YETI Cooler’s marketing focuses intently on the ideal outdoorsy lifestyle, and it has kept that focus throughout the product’s lifetime.
“The aspirational use and the actual use don’t always have to be the same thing,” said YETI’s VP of Marketing Corey Maynard. “We want our communication to stay as absolutely authentic to the hardcore user from the hardcore user as we possibly can.”
Influencers aren’t just Instagram yoga girls
From the beginning, YETI has marketed the cooler to people like the founders; passionate and respected outdoorsmen whose passions drove them to own the latest and greatest gear. To do this, they hired influential guides and fisherman as brand ambassadors. They also sponsored programming on hunting and fishing TV stations. All of these early efforts earned the trust and recommendation of “influencers” and “prosumers.”
“Those commercials didn’t reach millions of people, but the people that they did reach were the most serious hunters and fisherman,” Maynard said. “So it would reach 100,000 or so hardcore hunters and fishermen who would be the person within their circle of friends who their buddies would ask about the latest gear.”
When they did land the sale, YETI made sure they could advertise that too. In the beginning, the company handed out stickers and hats with each cooler sale as a way to kick start conversations about the brand.
All of these factors created a “grassroots marketing goldmine,” where word-of-mouth made a lot of difference. That, combined with the aspirational messaging, creates a tribe where consumers feel included as a part of something bigger than themselves. So, as you go about marketing your business, consider these key concepts in your model. It could be just what you need to take your business to the next level.
This story was first published on May 6, 2016.
Business Marketing
Use your love of the past as a niche marketing tool for your business today
(MARKETING) A market that is making waves is found in the form of entertainment nostalgia.
Likeminded interests
Is it just me or does it seem like there is something for everything nowadays? Let me clarify, as that is a rather broad question…
With the way communicating through technology has advanced, it’s become much easier to connect with those who have shared interests. This has become especially evident with interests in the entertainment community.
Entertainment nostalgia
It now seems like there is an event for every bit of nostalgia you can imagine. Autograph shows, meet and greets, and memorabilia collections of all kinds are held in convention halls all around the world. (To give you an idea of how deep this thing goes, there was a “Grease 2” reunion convention sometime within the last five years. Being that I’m the only person I’ve ever met who likes that movie, it’s amazing that it found an audience.)
This idea of marketing by use of nostalgia is something that is becoming smartly tapped and there are a variety of directions it can go in.
For example, the new Domino’s ads feature dead-on tributes to “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
What’s your niche?
If you’re a fan of anything, it’s likely that you can find an event to suit your needs.
And, if you want to take it a step further, you can think outside the box and use nostalgia as a marketing tool.
I recently began dabbling in social media gigs that have brought me to a few different fan conventions. One was a throwback 80s and 90s convention that featured everyone from Alan Thicke to the members of N*SYNC. Another is a recurring convention that brings together fans of sci-fi, horror, and everything under that umbrella.
I was amazed by the number of people that came out to these events and the amount of money that was spent on the day’s activities (autographs, photo ops, etc.). I was energized by the fact that you can take something you have a great appreciation for and bring together others who share that feeling. Watching people meet some of their favorite celebrities is something that is priceless.
Hop onboard the nostalgia train
If you’re a fan of something, you don’t have to look too far to find what you’d enjoy — going back to the aforementioned “Ferris Bueller” example, there is a first-ever John Hughes fan event taking place in Chicago next month that will bring fans to their favorite Brat Pack members.
In the same thought, if you have an idea, now is the time to find others who share that interest and execute your vision.
#Nostalgia
Business Marketing
Get a personalized daily checklist for your digital marketing strategy
(MARKETING NEWS) For all businesses, it is not only essential to develop an digital marketing strategy, but also necessary to utilize it in order to gain customers, and ultimately make a larger profit. This app can help.
Check!
There is no doubt that starting your own business can be overwhelming. Along with promoting your business at events, meetings and in person, digital marketing strategies play a key role in the success of a company. For all businesses, it is not only essential to develop an online presence, but also necessary to utilize it in order to gain customers, and ultimately make a larger profit.
Simply creating a website and Facebook page for your business is not enough. However, software tools can help simplify digital marketing. ClearPath is a tool that organizes and creates tasks to optimize your online marketing. By creating to-do lists for you based on your online marketing strategy, you can focus on the areas of marketing that improve your business, all the while receiving useful tips and advice.
How does ClearPath work?
Using ClearPath is pretty straightforward and only requires one prerequisite. Before beginning, you must have a website. If you are already lost, don’t panic. ClearPath can help you develop an online presence. Once your website is linked up, you get to choose the marketing channels that you would like to focus on. These include Search Engine Optimization (SEO), email, social, content, analytics, local, pay-per-click (PPC) and Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO). Again, if you are lost, ClearPath is there to help you strategize.
After ClearPath analyzes your site, they start sending you customized tasks based they believe can improve your online marketing.
As you finish each task, you can simply check it off and it will disappear. New tasks will appear each day, and some may even repeat as they need to be updated.
A great start
Whether you are well-versed in digital marketing or not, staying updated with the newest ways to optimize your business online is a constant struggle. Tools like ClearPath give people a place to start. Although I don’t think it can supplement an active and experienced digital marketer, it is a tool that can help small businesses that cannot afford to add to their team yet. At the end of the day, it aims to save you time. And since time is money, your business will hopefully be more profitable.
ClearPath is currently in beta. Check out their website to learn more.
#ClearPath
Business Marketing
Influencer marketing: The real cost and why some call it a huge scam
(MARKETING) Influencer advertising and marketing is currently the “in” thing to do. However, even influencer marketing gurus aren’t convinced about what they do.
Fresh ideas
With the rise of user-created Internet content and social media came influence marketing.
Influence marketing is still a fairly new phenomenon; brands, talent agencies, and the influencers themselves are still trying to figure out what it’s all about and how much it’s worth.
The influencer market
Obviously, having an Internet celebrity like Kim Kardashian pump your product is going to be good for business. But such popular influencers require a massive marketing budget.
Are there affordable ways for small businesses to tap into influence marketing?
Figuring out how much to pay an influencer is a confusing process for any brand, and rates fluctuate like the stock market. Says Henry Langer of influencer search platform Hypr, “Pricing influencer posts is part art, part science.” There are many factors influencing the pricing of posts and their success – factors that are interconnected and difficult to track.
No precedence
Because influence marketing is so new, brands may have unrealistic expectations, especially if they think the process will resemble their collaborations with traditional marketers – it won’t.
The influencers themselves are often very young superstars who have a lot of personality, but little experience with clients.
They may have a ton of followers, but may also flake on their end of the deal or throw off your marketing campaign by following their own whims instead of your instructions. And while talent agencies can help connect your brand to relevant influencers, they also upcharge significantly.
Is it worth sorting through all this confusion
Could be. A 2016 study by TapInfluence and Nielsen Catalina Solutions found that influence marketing has an 11 percent higher ROI than more traditional forms of brand marketing.
But how do you know you’re putting your dollars where it counts?
As part of Digiday’s Confessions series, wherein they “exchange anonymity for honesty,” an influence marketing executive was asked to give the real dish on influencers. They explained that, when influence marketing first started out, prices were highly inflated by a small number of heavyweight Internet celebs who could charge huge sums for their endorsements.
Shortly thereafter, “countless influencer marketing platforms… popped up,” to connect brands with a growing talent pool of lesser influencers, or “micro-influencers,” who would post for more affordable prices.
Not into it
But one of the exec’s most startling reveals was their poor opinion of micro-influence marketing, which they called “the biggest scam.” According to this insider, “super small influencers… will do anything for a $100 gift card,” but that doesn’t mean that their posts are worthwhile. Apparently micro-influencers have high rates of engagement, but their small followings mean that you’re paying for relatively little exposure.
To really get the most of out of influence marketing, you’d have to shell out thousands of dollars to influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers.
Probably not a realistic strategy for most small businesses.
If you decide to go the micro-influencer route, make sure you do your research. You may have better luck skipping the talent agencies and doing your own online research to find relevant influencers. Focus on finding local, niche influencers with whom you share a target audience.
Your two cents
What do you think? Has your small business had success with influence marketing? Or is it better left to large companies who can afford to pay big-time names?
#InfluencerMarketing
