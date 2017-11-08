Opinion Editorials
Duo Works could represent the next generation of coworking
(OPNION EDITORIAL) Austin has seen mega growth in both population and in job opportunities. That growth has been is coupled with a need of places to work — enter Duo Works.
One of the best things about Austin’s exploding growth is that a lot of interesting people are making rad things happen. There are pop up shops by brands like Vans one minute, and the next, Vera Cruz, a beloved taco truck is getting it’s own brick and mortar to spread their delicious taco gospel.
Tech giants like Facebook, Google, Atlassian, and Apple call Austin home. Amazon might open a second headquarters here, and Willie Nelson has a statue. Austin is killing it right now on many fronts.
For the first time in the Capital City’s history, we’ve evolved into not just a place a lot of people want to live, but a world-class destination for all things tech, music, and culture. But, there are so many stories, so many people doing good work, opening businesses that change the world, or starting non-for-profits that move the needle for no other reason than the social good. Our tech scene is exploding, and there are brilliant minds planting their flag in all corners of central Texas.
Duo Works is one of those inspiring stories to come out of this hyper-growth boon. Founded by Linda Blackmon and Jessica Merrell, Duo Works is a co-working space up in northwestern Austin, a place starved for a location to get work done that’s not Starbucks or their couch.
What’s empowering about Linda and Jessica’s story is that they’ve been in the tech scene for a while. Both women have had strong and successful careers in the Human Resources and Recruiting world, but wanted to take matters into their own hands: they wanted to diversify. They saw a chance to offer a service in an underserved part of town, but do it with more flair than the typical workspace – they wanted a woman’s touch.
Let’s be honest: most co-working spaces suck. Sure, there are some around Austin that offer Google Fiber or are walking distance to a food truck park. But, for the most part, you know what you’re getting. Duo Works is different because it’s a environment that feels more like collegiate lunchroom (without the awkwardness) than your typical huddled co-working spot.
The key ingredient to the vibe of Duo Works is that it’s a comfortable and welcome environment. It doesn’t feel sterile nor does it come across as too self-involved. People talk to one another. More importantly, people who aren’t coworkers are talking to one another.
The mixing of businesses and personalities makes the space feel more like a coffee shop – but without the steam and lack of “the good chairs.” These elements were by design thanks to Laura and Jessica’s vision for their space: People don’t like being lonely when they work.
A sense of community is critical to Austin’s success as a tech hub. There are a lot of transplants here. Cultivating a space where inclusivity is paramount serves the endgame of getting good work done by miles.
One of the biggest perks about the co-working thing is the brutal honesty of need. Austin’s traffic gets worse by the day. Having somewhere to dodge that commute is critical. No one needs to go into the office in the tech world. The Duo Works space is formerly home to Tech Ranch.
Whatever way you wanna slice it, Austin’s portrait of what diversity looks like is at a crucial tipping point. We need more leaders that come in every shape, size, sexuality, and color. That’s how you create a city culture that’s electric and innovative. Duo Works could be a stakeholder in helping that vision happen. Plus, they have free donuts.
Opinion Editorials
How to navigate those tough job interview questions
(OPINION EDITORIALS) Prepping for a job interview can be equally frustrating and nerve racking. Look at the big picture then work your way in.
We all know how challenging job interviews can be. Even in a low-pressure situation, it can still feel like you’re getting the third degree.
Doing your research on the company is extremely important, as is doing research on yourself. What I mean by that is, know how to draw upon your strengths of selling yourself before walking into the interrogation room.
First of all, those conducting the interview are going to want to know one important thing: why should they hire you? Throwing out adjectives that make yourself sound great and hardworking aren’t enough to prove your qualifications.
Come to the interview prepared by having a copy of your resume in front of you, where you can point out past experiences and give examples of what you think you did well and why. Also having a portfolio is a huge asset when it comes to this question.
This could potentially kill two birds with one stone as you can answer the question of how you’ve shown initiative in the past. This is where your problem solving skills come into (dis)play as you can give real experiences from the past.
In an interview, your past and your future are both important. Seemingly difficult questions that may come up regarding the past could be in the form of “have you ever experienced a difficult employer?”
How you answer this question will give insight to your character. While I personally would have to bite my tongue in making some sort of joke, doing this (or attacking the employer) can easily have a negative impact on the interviewer’s perception of you. Instead, explain what may have been difficult and how you combatted any challenges in a positive way.
Now, despite popular opinion, it may be best to ask questions throughout the interview rather than wait until the end. I would suggest that, as soon as you get a chance, ask what your day-to-day role would be like.
This is important for you to know but it will also help you answer the popular question: “Why do you think you’d be successful here?” Knowing the day-to-day, plus your at-home research, plus observing the company culture will be key information required to answer this question.
At the end of the day, it’s impossible to fully prepare for an interview because you never know what will happen. The most important thing to keep in mind is that you are selling yourself as a viable employer, so knowledge and presentation are not to be overlooked.
Opinion Editorials
A few of my favorite things for Friday
(OPINION EDITORIAL) Friday is here so I’ve rounded up five of my favorite stories / things from this week for your enjoyment.
FRIDAY FAVORITES
Surprise, surprise — it’s a balmy 85 degrees here in Texas, I knew Fall wouldn’t last too long here. Also worth noting is that Halloween was rainy and like 60 degrees and all the kids that came to my door looked rather miserable.
1. Favorite Tech Betrayl
You know those super annoying CAPTCHAs you have to fillout to prove that you’re not a robot? Yeah, well it seems AI has gotten smart enough to solve those so the things that prove you aren’t a robot don’t prove anything anymore. Awesome.
As the author wrote, time to start paying for things with cash again!
2. Favorite Lawsuit
Y’all. The amount of LuLaRoe Facebook groups I get added to is actually stupid. One that there are that many people that believe in pyramid schemes and two that they didn’t actually realize it’s a pyramid scheme. That’s why there’s a $1B class-action lawsuit — yikes.
The lawsuit, filed by three plaintiffs, seeks damages for incurring at least $20,000 dollars of debt upon its sales consultants. 80,000 of those consultants paid up front for their inventory. LuLaRoe denies all charges.
3. Favorite News Story
This week we wrote about Silicon Valley and how they’re losing their monopoly on the tech industry. The billionaire Peter Thiel, who launched PayPal, was an early investor in AirBnB and Facebook, and launched software company Palantir Technologies, spoke at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last week and shared some of his opinions on the future of the tech world, specifically its future outside the small pocket of California we know as Silicon Valley.
4. Favorite Video
I’m going to start this with a DO NOT WATCH THIS IN FRONT OF YOUR BOSS — unless they like Jurassic Park and F-bombs. When my brother was a wee lad he lovedddddddd dinosaurs and when he got married a few months a string quartet played the Jurassic Park song and it was absolutely gorgeous. However, this video slightly ruined the moment when it came to mind mid song.
5. Favorite meme
Not a meme, just a friendly reminder that my boys are the World Series Champs. Did you stay up to watch game five? Oh my gosh, I could barely function the next day, I was so tired!
Welcome to November
Here’s to hoping the weather goes back to fall! Also, friendly reminder to remember set your clocks to Fall Back on the 5th! Also, if you have any tips on what to do with all of those leftover pumpkins, leave a note in the comments section!
#FridayFaves
Opinion Editorials
Product placement in Blade Runner: a really big why
(OPINION EDITORIAL) If a brand places a product to encourage consumers to buy, why would a brand wish to be included into a creator’s depiction of a doom and gloom future?
Product placement in 2017 can take many forms and fashions, but the simple presence of a brand logo noticeable on the screen has been around since at least the early 20th century. A brand may choose to pay to be depicted in popular culture to drive sales of products, just like Buster Keaton did in his 1919 film The Garage.
For example, nothing says “ET phone home” quite like the peanut butter candy Reese’s Pieces. And nothing quite says “a bleak, polluted jaunt through Los Angeles during capitalism’s implosion in the year 2049” like Coca-Cola.
Wait, what?
Coca-Cola is one of a handful of brands included in Blade Runner 2049, a lega-sequel follow up to the 1982 cult classic Blade Runner. Other brands featured similarly in one or both films include Atari, Cusinart, Pan-Am, Johnnie Walker, Polaroid, and french car manufacturer Peugeot.
But if a brand’s inclusion in a piece of media is to create motivation to buy the product, why would a brand wish to be included into a creator’s depiction of a hopeless and destitute future?
Michael Golden, in his book Social Media Strategies for Professionals and their Firms.
discusses that the only thing that the modern brand has true control over is its “name, logo, and brand colors.”
A brand, according to Golden, in the era of social media should strive to “engage and interact with those who know [the brand] in order to maximize brand loyalty.”
Contemplating this strategy and applying it to Coca Cola’s presence in Blade Runner 2049 sheds light on the reason a brand would choose to be in a film with a negative perspective of the future of Earth.
For starters, Coca Cola is presented to be a household name, even in distressing science fiction future, implying the brand’s importance and enduring legacy.
Another potential reason for Coca Cola’s presence in the dystopian future of Blade Runner 2049? Nostalgia.
“There’s no doubt that the brand value of Coca Cola, for instance, is in the taste buds, heads and nostalgic hearts of the public,” writes Golden in Social Media Strategies for Professionals and their Firms. Many fans of the first film will remember this brand’s presence in a film they enjoy.
Coca Cola maximizes this nostalgic connection to increase its brand value, and of course, its own bottom line.
Blade Runner 2049 may escape being another entry into “2017 reboots that use nostalgia as a marketing strategy,” but brands like Coca Cola and Atari are using it to full advantage to drive attention and sales.
Red Ventures acquires Bankrate, layoffs commence
Duo Works could represent the next generation of coworking
Venezuela cash crunch means workers won’t see money for months
Consumerism took a big blow at the hands of Senate
The 7 most improved cities for tech startups
Microsoft’s Autism Hiring program really is driving innovation
Workey is your AI solution to job searching
The top 10 startup cities in America
9 ways to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive at work
Wall Street wants to formally jump into Bitcoin waters
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials5 days ago
A few of my favorite things for Friday
-
Tech News2 days ago
All I want for Christmas is some Nuheara ear buds
-
Business News5 days ago
Zenefits seeing consequences for misleading investors
-
Business News5 hours ago
Red Ventures acquires Bankrate, layoffs commence
-
Business News1 day ago
10 ways to learn about a company’s culture when job hunting
-
Business News1 day ago
Hilfiger is bringing function to fashion with adaptive clothing line
-
Business Finance8 hours ago
Venezuela cash crunch means workers won’t see money for months
-
Business News2 days ago
Amazon Key is vaguely reminiscent of Walmart’s in-fridge idea