Opinion Editorials
Is there a proper time and place for saying “I love you” at work?
(EDITORIAL) Is saying “I love you” in the workplace acceptable in the current harassment and lawsuit climate? Let’s take a look at the factors.
Anyone who works in “The Office” knows sometimes there is a failure to communicate. Per email conversation, context can get lost in translation.
So, why then, in the age of the Me Too Movement, are coworkers saying: I Love You?
I’m guessing it’s thanks to our digital lifestyle?
No, I’m not a Boomer. Thank you very much. That’s a different editorial. But, I’ve been working since way back in the day. A time when we wore tennis shoes with nylons. Wait, that’s still a thing?
Alas, I digress.
If we consider the culture of work, particularly in the case of some start-ups, it’s not uncommon for there to be beer in the workplace, casual dress – meaning you have clothes on – and possibly a more youthful expectation around communication.
So, f*ck yeah, dude, I love you!
With the use of workflow apps like Slack, where people can text you – while on the toilet, no less. I mean, who hasn’t told a colleague, “OMG! You are a f@cking ?” after dealing with a challenging situation/customer/boss/client and that colleague comes to the rescue.
Just me? Oops.
Maybe it started back with the I Love You Man commercial, which also became the title of a bromance.
If the bros can have their bromance, then why can’t we all say those three words in the workplace?
I’m not gonna spoil the party and say never. I’m just going to suggest some things are better left unsaid.
First, words are powerful.
Because this is the era of Me Too, it’s easy for there to be misinterpretation. What if a woman says it to a male colleague. A boss says to a much junior employee.
Can you say harassment?
One of my former managers didn’t even like me saying her name. I can’t imagine what she’d do if I said: “I love you.”
But, here’s a real reason. People are happy with us one day and not the next.
Keeping it chill and professional is important. For example, I once called my co-worker – and very good friend – a nasty Spanish word and it almost resulted in a knife fight. What I learned is one day you are joking around and your friend isn’t.
Second, a laissez-faire attitude toward communication can become second nature. You can’t be accidentally telling your client, you love them, now can you? I mean, beyond being authentic, those words mean a lot to some people, just tossing them about shows a real lack of judgment and can result in an extremely negative response.
Which leads me to my last point.
“Et, tu Cheryl”
One company I worked at hired Gallup to do a survey of staff. One of the questions was about having a work BFF, which is important in the workplace. Often we have our work husband or wife or sister, even. We all need someone we can lean on.
In the workplace, depending on the culture and environment, it may be a good place to keep it 100 or, if too toxic, a better place to fake it. Even people who seem to be on your side might be just waiting to pounce.
Get too close, say the wrong thing and Cheryl gets your office with the window and the red stapler too.
All I’m saying is keep it real, but maybe not too real.
Oh, and btw, I <3 U.
Opinion Editorials
Don’t ask for company feedback if you won’t provide interview feedback
(EDITORIAL) It takes a lot for a candidate crushed by rejection to ask for interview feedback. If you won’t provide feedback, don’t ask it for it either.
We all know the Golden Rule: treat others the way you want to be treated. This is also true in different iterations.
One such iteration is to never ask someone to do something you wouldn’t be willing to do yourself. This was the topic of conversation on a Reddit thread where a user shared a form email response to their job application.
The email was to inform the user that they didn’t get the job and it was topped off with, “due to the large number of applicants, we are unfortunately unable to provide individual feedback on your application.” In short, we don’t want you, and we won’t explain why.
The screenshot next to this form response was another form email from the same company, this time asking the applicant for their time in a five-minute survey to provide feedback to the talent acquisition team.
So, they’re not going to hire the person, they won’t tell them why, and they have the nerve to ask for a favor?
Don’t be this company.
If you won’t take the time to give feedback when asked, don’t ask for feedback. It’s that simple.
That’s essentially the same as telling a friend you can’t help them move (for no good reason) and then asking shortly down the line that they help you move. It’s a bit of a slap in the face.
Now, I’m not saying every company should offer feedback on each applicant. There’s simply not enough time in the day for that. Just don’t ask for what you won’t give.
With situations like this where you apply for a position online and an unknown number of other applications are flooding in, the reason you didn’t get the job could be as simple as there was someone better suited by 0.0001 percent.
The best time to request feedback in this process would be in an actual interview setting, where you ask the employer if there’s anything on your resume or application that they’d like you to expound on. Don’t explicitly ask for “application feedback” as that comes off unprofessional.
Finding the right person for the role is a process and something that should be treated with prioritization. However, it’s not the time to get feedback you can boast on your Glassdoor page unless you’re taking the time to dish it out yourself.
Opinion Editorials
The opportunities and obstacles of overemployment in American culture
(EDITORIAL) Hustle culture is the highlight of the American workplace culture, but there are both pros and cons to overemployment.
Simple truth. It costs a lot to get by today. And the extras? Whew.
Vacation? Side hustle.
Those cute shoes? Sell something.
New car? Wait a year until there are more cars on the lots, but while you’re waiting, make some more money.
Overemployment enters the discussion, and it’s something business owners and employees need to understand.
Side hustles aren’t new. Working multiple jobs to pay down debt or just get by? Also not new.
Overemployment, according to those who engage in the practice, isn’t a side hustle at all. It’s a completely different mindset. A second (or third, fourth, and fifth) job.
And the explosive growth in remote work has helped lead to more overemployment.
Back in the olden days, aka a decade ago, overemployment meant you were working more hours than you wanted in the one job you worked.
Today, not so much. Today overemployment can mean the side jobs you work for the extras you want or the debt you’re paying down or just to make ends meet because living expenses are high right now.
Or as overemployed.com says,
“a community of professionals looking to work two remote jobs, earn extra income, and achieve financial freedom.”
This new somewhat norm of creating multiple streams of income has both pros and cons. Regardless, experts say it’s here to stay.
The pros of overemployment for companies are self-evident.
In a world where jobs are plentiful but the workforce isn’t necessarily, knowing you can hire someone who already has another job is helpful. If the job you offer is more of a side hustle scale, even better.
There’s also the added benefit of employees learning skill sets in their second jobs that they can bring back to their first employer.
Then there’s the specialty skill job force like tech where demand is high, but available skilled employees are not. That’s changed, though, with remote. Suddenly skilled tech workers can work for multiple companies, sharing their expertise and earning more.
Which brings us to the pros for workers. Suddenly you have options when it comes to work. You have multiple streams of income and can look for others if some aren’t working out.
Getting that email that your department is closing and there won’t be a place for you isn’t as rough when you have another source of income.
Liquidity is nice and with overemployment you have an opportunity to live that life.
Paying down debt, investing, increasing savings, all of that is easier when you have a second job.
But it’s not all roses in the overemployment world.
A lot of people are taking second and third jobs because they have to pay the bills. Child care expenses are thousands a month. Food, fuel, housing, everything is more expensive. The one paycheck that covered your lifestyle before suddenly doesn’t and you’ve cut corners until there are no more corners to cut, so a second job isn’t an option. It’s a must.
And when that happens, the positives of overemployment suddenly turn negative. Stress and mental health issues increase, and with that, physical health is at risk as well.
And employers bear the brunt of those over-worked employees with absences and less than stellar work.
Overemployed people who love the OE lifestyle say the key to making it work is working multiple jobs at once. For those earning the paycheck, that’s nice. For the employer paying, as long as the work is solid and done, also nice. But multitasking has its pitfalls.
A 2021 Cleveland Clinic article showed,
“When our brain is constantly switching gears to bounce back and forth between tasks – especially when those tasks are complex and require our active attention – we become less efficient and more likely to make a mistake.”
Something both employees and employers must keep in mind.
Overemployment isn’t going away. Employers need to know where they stand. Are they okay with employees working other jobs at the same time they’re working for them? Employees need to know if their employer has a problem with that.
Opinion Editorials
Remote work or no work? Concerns about WFH vs. returning to office
(EDITORIAL) There is an ever-growing divide and concern between employers and employees regarding policies over work in office or from home.
When the pandemic started and work from home become the uncomfortable-at-first norm, no one knew exactly where the idea of remote work for office jobs was headed.
We know now, and the office just isn’t all it was cracked up to be.
From better views and healthier lifestyles to huge decreases in childcare costs, transportation, and wardrobe expenses, many workers say they’re not interested in going back, and some bosses aren’t happy. Other managers and owners aren’t giving their employees a choice. The remote exception is gone.
In March, Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees to be prepared for a return to their campus in a hybrid model this week.
“We will begin the hybrid pilot in full on May 23, with people coming to the office three days a week — on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday — and working flexibly on Wednesday and Friday if you wish,” he said in a memo sent to staff in April.
Cook is not alone. Across corporate America, management is insisting employees return to the office.
Even President Biden chimed in during the State of the Union speech saying,
“It’s time for Americans to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again,” Biden said. “People working from home can feel safe to begin to return to the office. We’re doing that here in the federal government. The vast majority of federal workers will once again work in person.”
A Good Hire survey of 3500 American managers shows 75% of managers want a return to the office even though they said productivity did not decline during work from home. 51% believe their employees want the same thing. However, a Future Forum survey by slack found just 17% of employees want to return to the office daily and only 34% of employees want a hybrid model.
The reasons for the disconnect are plenty.
Mother.ly contributor Beau Brink shared in a column last July about the impact Work From Home has had on her employee resource group for people with disabilities, neurodiversity, and invisible illnesses.
“Even though 2020 had been hard, the upside was that we were managing our conditions better.”
Women bore much of the weight of moving work out of the office when the pandemic started.
Overall, women lost a net of 5.4 million jobs during the recession caused by the pandemic—nearly 1 million more job losses than men.
When some who had lost their jobs found new work from home employment, they also found a new perk. A raise because they no longer had to pay high childcare costs.
Employees cite better health as a reason they want to continue working from home as well. COVID numbers ebb and flow, but it’s more than that, they say. They’re able to work out, eat a more nutritious diet, and set a more casual, less stressed schedule.
In her mother.ly column, Brink brings up the fact that the company she worked for actually did better in the transition to working from home. As the Good Hire survey showed, most companies saw the same success.
“Why any CEO would push for a move backward in the name of collaboration makes my head spin.”
The why’s are many. And indicative of a possible shift in how we view work.
If most work moves to remote permanently, are employees entitled to the same benefits they’ve seen in the past? Are they actually employees or contractors?
Those questions will have to be answered. We were on the path to having to answer them before the pandemic.
Remote work isn’t new. The pandemic just pushed it to the norm, but even before COVID, technology changes were opening remote opportunities for employees.
In the Good Hire survey managers who said productivity actually increased also showed a distrust of remote work in general.
Right now though, the survey says,
“As long as there is a talent and labor shortage, employers will still have to be flexible, and even in 100% back-to-the-office situations, workers will still be able to negotiate some remote working scenarios.”
For over two years forced remote meant comfy clothes and fresh air. Will that change? We’ll see.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur2 weeks ago
Many entrepreneurs facing mental health issues don’t get help [part two]
-
Business Marketing2 weeks ago
The use of offline marketing can still be advantageous in a digital world
-
Business News1 week ago
How to apply to be on a Board of Directors
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
3 reasons to motivate yourself to declutter your workspace (and mind)
-
Business Entrepreneur24 hours ago
Before starting that startup, consider these factors
-
Business Entrepreneur1 week ago
Having client difficulties? Protect yourself with an exit strategy clause
-
Business News1 week ago
Average age of successful startup founders is 45, but stop stereotyping
-
Business Marketing2 days ago
What we can learn & apply about branding from trendy startups