Opinion Editorials
No matter what you do for work, take pride in it!
(EDITORIAL) Regardless of what you are doing to make ends meet, whether you have a degree or not, the work you do matters, and you should be proud.
I was walking my dog the other day and as we were passing a construction site I saw a man in the process of cleaning a Port-A-Potty. My first thought was: “I could never do that.”
As quickly as my gag reflex kicked in, I replaced it with a feeling of respect for the man doing the work. I saw him doing his job and I gave him props because there is honor in work. And, just because I don’t think I could do his job doesn’t mean he shouldn’t feel good about his job.
Just like any employee, he was doing a job he may or may not like or enjoy. And, like any worker his job is providing him with funds to build a life. I don’t know his circumstances, but there is no reason to see him with anything but admiration – if only because so many people may think they are better than, smarter than and more deserving than someone taking on a “dirty job”.
When I was growing up in the Chicago area the steel mills were still open and employed thousands of people – mostly men. Then, the jobs moved overseas, the industry tanked and the mills were left vacant, like ghost towns.
So many workers were let go, including my uncle. He had to start over, but he didn’t let it get him down. He used his knowledge of management, recovered and found another position. Yet, many workers were destroyed when they lost their jobs because they felt unskilled And, at the time, the country was in crisis and there weren’t a lot of other jobs available.
Us kids, we saw the mills and thought, “Why would you want to do that?” It was hot, dirty and dangerous. But, for years those jobs provided steady income and benefits, allowing couples to have homes, build families and live decent lives. Those workers may have had many turn their noses up, but they were proud of what they did, because there was honor in it.
As time moved on, the next generation (X that would be) shied away from manufacturing and the trades. More of us bought into the idea of getting a college degree with the expectation we’d find security and high paying jobs.
ROFL!!!
I’d suggest our view of honor in work has been twisted over time. The idea that doing some types of work elevates a person and makes them superior. Or, as my mom would say, they think “their shit doesn’t stink” but it does.
As much as I believed everyone wanted to be rich and drive a Lambo, it wasn’t and isn’t true. Some folks are happy with the status quo. And, that is Okay. While it is quite a letdown to pursue a degree and then potentially end up in a market where your skills are undervalued, it doesn’t mean the work a person does is any less honorable. The experience of being between a rock and a hard place and surviving is much more honorable, in my mind. It requires a belief in oneself and tenacity. It also provides a great learning experience.
True, once upon a time you could get hired at a company, work there for 40 years and retire. But, no longer. Sometimes folks are required to work two part-time gigs and drive for Lyft or Uber, do Instacart to get by. Some folks love driving for ride services, others do it because there is no other option.
And, that is AOK.
Images perpetuated through movies, ads, social media, etc. have been pretty destructive because IMHO we as a society have this distorted view of what a good life is and what appears to be an honorable way to earn a living.
For young folks today, playing video games or starting a YouTube page with make-up tutorials seems like the way to fame and fortune. For others the stock market and clocking 80-hour weeks still seems rational. While others say, forget that, I’m starting my own business because there is no security.
Let me say: There never was security because things change. Appearances just made it appear as if security actually existed.
All of that aside, whatever you do to make ends meet, whatever work you are doing today and hope to do tomorrow, whether your future holds a Porsche or a Civic – or even a bicycle, whether you want to live in a penthouse or are just happy to have a roof over your head, whatever it is you are doing today to get you where you want to be, there is honor in it. Believe it. And, don’t let anyone else’s IG feed make you feel anything other than proud of who you are.
Opinion Editorials
Quick tips to sound more confident in your next interview or email
(EDITORIAL) After COVID, collectively, our social skills need a little TLC. What words and phrases can you use to sound more confident at work?
In-person work communications are on the rise, and it’s no surprise that, collectively, our social skills need a little bit of work. CNBC shares some examples of common phrases people tend to use when uncomfortable – and what you should use to replace them to sound more confident in your next interview or office email.
After explaining a personal philosophy or situation, it’s all too common to say, “Does that make sense?” Aside from occasionally sounding patronizing, this question more or less implies that you believe your worldview or lived experiences to require validation. CNBC suggests saying “I’d like to hear your input” or – if you’re in an inquisitive mood – asking “What are your thoughts?” instead.
This invites the interviewer to give feedback or continue the conversation without devaluing your own perspective.
CNBC also recommends getting rid of weak introductions, listing examples like “For what it’s worth” and “In my opinion” in order to sound more confident. Certainly, most of us have used these phrases to recuse ourselves from perceived criticism in meetings or emails; the problem is that they become an indicator of lacking self-confidence, at least for employers.
Simply jumping straight into whatever it is you have to say without the soft-paws introduction is sure to be appreciated by higher-ups and colleagues alike.
Passive voice is another thing you should remove from your communication when trying to sound more confident. For example, saying “I performed this action because…” instead of “This action was performed because…” shows ownership; whether you’re taking credit for an innovative decision or copping to a mistake, taking responsibility with the language you use is always better than removing yourself from the narrative.
“I’m not positive, but…” is yet another common phrase that CNBC eschews, opting instead to start with whatever comes after the “but”. It’s always good to maintain a certain amount of humility, but that’s not what this phrase is doing – it’s getting out in front of your own process and undermining it before anyone else has a chance to evaluate it. Regardless of your position or responsibilities, you should always give your thoughts the credit they deserve.
Finally, CNBC suggests removing perhaps the most undervalued phrase on this list: “I’m sorry.” There is absolutely a time and place to apologize, but “sorry” gets thrown around the office when a simple “excuse me” would suffice. Apologizing in these situations belies confidence, and it makes actual apologies – when they’re necessary – seem hollow.
The language people use is powerful, and as arbitrarily contrite as the workplace may inspire many to feel, humility can absolutely coexist with confidence.
Opinion Editorials
The new American Dream: Not live paycheck to paycheck
(EDITORIAL) While the American Dream of a two-story home with a white picket fence sounds dreamy, so does not living paycheck to paycheck.
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… there was a dream.
It was the American Dream of a white picket fence nuclear family where everyone eventually went off to college and got awesome jobs.
These days are a little different and I mean for everyone, not just for the millennials who like to remind each other how much harder it is economically (than Baby Boomers) via memes. It’s not only a class issue of those living paycheck to paycheck, but I think we can all agree that this is the new American Dream: not living paycheck to paycheck.
So how does this new dream become obtainable? Are coding schools the answer for someone who is searching for a lucrative career path? Do we work side jobs? Do we donate plasma regularly?
There are all kinds of personal finance information out there with varying sorts of the likelihood of possibility, or impossibility, even. Some will tell you to squirrel away at least 10% of your income or to become a committed saver. Or how about the Rule of 72? And let’s not forget nest eggs.
These are all nice ideas.
Planning for retirement, it’s the highest bit of advice that we can get yet it’s not even on the radar. We’re trying to make it through today, and hopefully tomorrow, too, speaking from someone who is also in this group.
Many Americans believe we are on the brink of a financial crisis versus thinking the current economy is strong. What’s most unfortunate about these kinds of statistics is that fear isn’t a motivator for saving.
“Sometimes in the face of uncertainty, people tend to freeze and not take any action at all”
I can’t blame anyone with the mindset of, “I need this money now.” Because that’s how life works.
From someone who is also in this boat all I can say is save what you can. Do you really need to spend $30+ at the theater or can you wait for Redbox? Can you get up a little earlier to pack a lunch with what you’ve got?
I can’t tell you how often I’ve spent money eating out someplace only to walk away feeling frustratingly unsatisfied; you know that accompanying guilt of having bought food someplace only to have it felt not at all worth it.
So what’s a person to do in this crazy world we call now?
It’s an eye-roll worthy response, but the answer is really to save save save.
Whatever you get, pocket a bit into a savings account or a piggy bank, and don’t touch it. Maybe we don’t need that extra shot of espresso or that Pop! figure of Eleven with Eggos. That $5-$10 can be deposited somewhere, especially if it comes with some kind of interest.
It does add up.
So really, it all boils down to saving what you can and not spending the extra cash on things that are fun or not really necessary. I mean did I really need the 4k UHD version of Baby Driver? No, but these are the sort of decisions you have to be prepared to make if you’re budgeting.
And the other obvious? If you work at a company that has a 401K plan, especially if it matches, jump on it! It may at first seem like money being deposited into a black hole, but future you will thank you.
Opinion Editorials
What drives me as a business owner to be a non-traditional manager
(EDITORIAL) As an entrepreneur, employees can become family, which drove this business owner to approach managerial duties differently than the norm.
Since this is my first foray into writing about my business experience to those outside of my clientele, I wanted to share why I tend to incorporate a lot of personal stories of both faith and family into the culture of our business dynamic, which centers around marriage and the life change it provokes.
Prior to owning a wedding venue, I worked the typical college restaurant hustles, plenty of retail jobs with limited managerial authority, I pulled a couple of stints of teaching preschoolers and even had my own small-potato photography business deep in the heart of 80’s Austin. That twenty years of customer service, coupled with 16 years of parenting three kids equipped me to at least begin the venture.
If marriage and parenting children can prepare you for anything, it’s the ability to compromise, communicate and teach you infinite patience in coping with literal small-minded people. Employees were a different kind of child.
The description is not meant to be condescending but more to explain the intricacies and balance needed, of words, actions, mirrored expectations, pride of accomplishments, sorrow at hurts and losses suffered, and nurturing personal and professional growth and many of those duties also appear in the role of parent.
It became a passion deep within my veins.
Many have questioned and cautioned my managerial style for being too familial and I do leave room for argument, but just like all else in my life, I’ve relied on the tenets of my faith to keep me grounded to expect more out of the business experience than just business itself. If Jesus made people to learn to love each other as evidence that we loved Him, then there had to be more purpose to life than just earning a buck and spending it on fast food.
Sure, it’s an unconventional perception but I do hold dear, that each person I come across is both an opportunity to learn from, and impart to, a few wisps of wisdom. As such, it’s my belief that our company culture is one of genuine concern and care but we are also not without boundaries. Our staff does not all share the same faith, but we honor and respect one another immensely. We have had the pleasure of overseeing over 1,500 weddings in our almost 19 years of full-time service to others and it has come with both trial by fire and acceptance by grace.
The one overriding belief I hold onto is that each day is a gift and a lesson of not only what can be survived but what will further hone the skills needed for the next chapter in the journey of life and love. The business has a unique ability to dominate our lives as more busyness and distraction to the more important achievements that will one day be remembered.
Did I make a difference in someone’s life, beyond being the owner of an event space? Will I regret having been too personal in the lives of those I knew and met or regret not stepping out in faith more in search of the person who needed the hug, the gentle encouragement, the blessing of prayer.
Forever, I will choose the latter.
