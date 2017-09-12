No one gets mad about being too organized: benefits of a planner

(OPINION EDITORIAL) Hand-written calendar planning has become something of an art form over the last few years. The American Genius spoke with a planner enthusiast regarding the benefits of planner use. Share Share +1 Reddit Share Pin Flip Email Shares 6

A calendar a day…

While I like to think I have a pretty decent memory, I would be lost without my planner. Having one, concise place for all of my appointments and tasks keeps me from being completely useless.



The visual format of a planner helps to see everything as a whole and helps alleviate stress you can jumble up in your head from having too much to do. In addition, writing down your events helps you to retain that information.

Benefits of planning

I understand that planning works a little differently for everyone; as some find it more beneficial to have their calendar on their phone. But, because planners have become something of an art form (trust me, there are blogs upon blogs dedicated to this kind of thing,) I wanted to pick the brain of a planner enthusiast.

What are benefits of a planner/calendar rather than a phone calendar?

Haley Elizabeth: There are a lot of benefits, although you can use both. A digital calendar is great to be able to share with family and colleagues, but it does not provide a way to “plan as you go” or add in items as a day or week progresses. A hard copy planner or calendar gives you a place to write in events like an online calendar does, but it also gives you the ability to organize to-do lists, mind mapping, memory keep, and note take in one place to be able to better organize your time based on tasks you have at hand. It is also said that by physically writing something down you remember it better, so like write everything down.

What are the different methods of planning (daily, weekly, etc.)?

HE: There are three main ways to plan, daily, weekly, and monthly. I use all three, mainly because I am insane.

1. Daily planning is really nice for people who need to see every detail of their day, most daily planning has one day on one page of your planner, giving space to organize the day’s events, make to-do lists, and add anything else you may need to write down during the day. I like daily planning because I use my planner to schedule my life but also to remember my life, and daily planning gives me the space to put things like, “bad headache, too much caffeine?” so I can track moods, sickness, stress levels. This is important to me because it allows me to make smart choices based on my past notes on what affected me positively and what affected me negatively, which ultimately influences my productivity.

Pro – Really helps maximize productivity of the day; Gives you plenty of space.

Cons- Daily planners tend to be bulkier than weekly or monthly; Harder to see your whole week in one glance.

2. Weekly Planning pages tend to have a full week on two pages of your planner, these are either in a horizontal layout or a vertical layout. I prefer a vertical layout because it breaks the day into morning/noon/night in mind, but I plan my day based on when I need to do things. Horizontal is great when the main purpose of your planner is to place things that need to happen in the day in no particular order or when your main way of planning is to-do lists for each day. Weekly planning is probably the most popular way people plan.

Pro – You are able to see your entire week in one place allowing you the ability to schedule tasks for days where you are mostly likely able to get them done based on your schedule.

Con – Limited space for days you are really busy.

3. Monthly planning is two side-by-side pages with one full month on them. Most daily/weekly planners also contain a month page for every month. A month page within another planner is great to put big appointments, trips, important meetings, and social events. Although, you can get planners that are just a monthly view. These are great for people who are focusing on long-term projects that really do not need to-do lists but more reminders of when everything is coming up to be able to work ahead.

Pro – The thinnest planners so very light to carry around; You are able to see a whole month of plans on two pages.

Con – Not a lot of space to write in information; Difficult to use to organize daily activities.

How do you keep everything organized?

HE: There are different types of planner systems. They all come in so many sizes, think about how often you want to carry your planner with you – if you want it to slip in your briefcase or purse, you want smaller. If it is mostly for your work desk at the office or home you may want a larger planner.

Ring: You buy a “binder” type planner like an old school Filofax and place different inserts in it every month/year or whenever you want. This is really nice to plan in different ways based on how busy you are. During my time in grad school, I worked, went to class, and had an internship so daily planning worked best for me. But over the summer I worked as little as possible so I only used weekly planning.

Travelers Notebook: Same as a ring bound, it is a cover that you place inserts into. This gives you options when you want to change the type of planning you’d like to do, although these normally only hold a month or quarter of a year at a time. This gives you freedom to also put a notebook or something else in there too.

Notebook: Traditional planners you can buy at Target. Everything is bound in one place, so you do not have to add in extras but it is not always very customizable to fit your needs.

