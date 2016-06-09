Realistically pursuing your passion without barfing rainbows on everybody

Teacher teaches life lesson

Last summer, I befriended someone who has since become one of my closest confidants. Over the last year of our friendship, he and I have had countless conversations on the topic of “pursuing your passion.”



Now, he has been around the job market block for a bit and has found that teaching French is the only worthwhile thing he wants to do with his life. As a result, he has opted out of taking cushy, 9-to-5 jobs that would offer more security.

Pursuing passion not an easy feat

While he’s admitted that it has not been an easy road, he cannot seem to fathom doing anything else. Every other comrade I’ve spoken with about pursuing their passion has said something along the lines of, “Well, I love this, but this is the kind of job I should have.”

Because of this, I commend him for following his dream, but cite him as my “unicorn” friend. There’s always an exception to the rule, and, apparently, he’s it.

So, what’s your point?

Everyone always preaches that you only get one shot at this crazy thing called life and that it is important to follow your dreams. However, is this the best advice to give?

Recently published on Lifehacker was an article that linked how we use our laptops to how we feel about our work. The idea being, that if we are excited to get to work on our computers, we must be passionate about what we’re doing.

Be real

Again, this is a familiar piece of advice given to others. But the comments section of the article took a different, more realistic angle.

One user in particular pointed out that people, generally in creative fields, are disheartened when they cannot find a job that links directly to their passion.

The user urges these people to choose a career they can rely on and evaluate potential “passion careers” if the opportunity presents itself.

Work, work, work, work, work

While I would love to believe that it is possible with a dream and some elbow grease to pursue your passion, unfortunately it is just not wise for everyone. If you’re passionate about something and cannot see doing anything but that, then you have to be like my friend and give it 138 percent.

It is never in anyone’s best interest to attempt the bare minimum and be upset when something doesn’t work out. This idea is found in another user’s comment as they express that passion alone is not enough; without action and putting yourself in a position of opportunity, you cannot expect your dreams to magically come true.

Don’t give up on your day dream, even if it’s not a day job

In terms of my friend, I’m glad to know that there is someone out there perpetuating the idea of pursuing your dream. Again, this is an isolated circumstance.

Everyone has something that they are passionate about, whether they realize it or not.

But, just because that passion does not coincide with a career does not mean it has to be obliterated.

There is always the option to take that passion and put it toward a hobby. Or, if you really cannot shake the idea of blending passion with work, find a stable job and keep your eyes open for something in your field of dreams. What’s most important is to work toward any type of goal, and not expect things just to happen.

