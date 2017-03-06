The sexualization of Canada’s Prime Minister is appalling, hypocritical

Canada’s own JT

Let me be upfront with you. I have a lot of respect for Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. I have spent a good portion of my writing career writing about him, but I have nothing beyond personal interest with his government position.



He’s an extremely outspoken leader that not only talks about human rights for all, but put his money where his mouth is. Last year, he was the first major world leader to walk in a gay rights parade.

Crossing the line

Prime Minister Trudeau is also unarguably handsome and debonair. He’s confident, influential, and dashing.

Which is why most of the internet went crazy last week when pictures of young PM Trudeau showed up on Twitter.

In most of the pictures, he’s shirtless. The sexual innuendos were rampant, with PM Trudeau being called a “bona fide thirst trap” and “Disney prince,” as well as many other non-family-friendly terms.

The lack of outrage is outrageous

A few days earlier, pictures of PM Trudeau’s backside made the rounds. One tweet, “Ooooh, Canada! Like his country, Justin Trudeau’s ass is a thing of great natural beauty.”

There’s no denying that the 45-year-old isn’t charming and good-looking.

He takes care of himself. And yet, I keep waiting for the outrage.

Where are the feminists?

If someone had posted pictures of a young Angela Merkel in a bathing suit, what would women be saying?

If PM Trudeau were a female leader, women around the world would be up-in-arms about the sexualization of someone in leadership.

Can you imagine some man on Twitter posting a picture of the backside of the beautiful Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling of The Bahamas, saying that he’s been healed because he saw her backside? And for the record, Gov. Pindling looks great at 84.

Doesn’t gender equality go both ways?

We cannot afford to be hypocritical when it comes to gender equality.



If we want women in leadership to be respected for who they are, we cannot allow for sexualization of men in leadership.

I love what Gloria Steinem said, “A feminist is anyone who recognizes the equality and full humanity of women and men.” Feminists cannot simply fight for the rights of women, but have to be concerned about all genders.

#MenAreNotMeat