Opinion Editorials
The case for using the Oxford comma
A humorous look at why a tiny comma can make a tremendous difference in your emails and marketing efforts.
Depending on where you grew up, you were likely taught in grade school that in a list of three or more items, a comma is placed before the coordinating conjunction (“and,” “or,” and sometimes “nor”) in the list. Some were taught that this is mandatory, while others were told it is an irrelevant rule, and these conflicting teaching methods have led to a confused nation.
That comma is called the Oxford comma, and while some call it a serial comma, others still prefer the hoity toity title of Harvard comma. How the Oxford comma works is as follows:
- With the Oxford comma: “I have lived in Nashville, Toronto, and Mexico City.”
- Without the Oxford comma: “I have lived in Nashville, Toronto and Mexico City.”
You may read those examples and think that there is literally no difference. The Oxford comma was originally eliminated by publishers where each manually loaded character was questioned as real estate on a page was at a premium. Publishers looked at sentences like the two above and agreed that there was no difference. Therefore, the AP Stylebook, which is still followed by traditional journalists today (but rejected by AGBeat).
The Oxford comma is common in many non-English languages of Latin descent, like Spanish, Italian, Greek, and French, to name a few. So why do some so vehemently disagree with this tiny comma’s use? Some say it introduces ambiguity, it is redundant in situations where coordinating conjunctions already point out the logical separation between items, and it adds unnecessary characters to text (important in the original publication days, and now relevant again with Twitter users).
No one here is an expert in grammar. Several of us have English and journalism degrees, and we write thousands of pages per month, but we make just as many mistakes as the next person. Collectively, we have a select few pet peeves, such as ignoring the poor Oxford comma.
Take a look at the pictures below and tell us in the comments whether or not you agree that the Oxford comma is vital to the language:
This editorial was first published here in 2012, and we stand by it today!
7 Comments
Leave a Reply
Opinion Editorials
Study: No one wants to deal with customer service reps anymore
(BUSINESS) Customer service isn’t dying, it’s just changing – is your company changing with it?
An eye-opening study says consumers are more and more frustrated by the most traditional customer service channel we use – the phone. When I need the most help from a company, the phone is the first place I turn. I want to talk to a real, live, breathing human being.
Admittedly, it can be frustrating. But there are companies that are doing it well — even better than well — and other companies large and small should take a lesson.
I recently moved all of my prescriptions to PillPack. Yep, that’s an online pharmacy. No more waiting in line at the grocery store for me! My prescriptions are shipped right to my doorstep every two weeks on the dot. The folks at PillPack took care of the transfer from my old pharmacy. They contact my doctor for refills when it’s time to do so. They even sent a hand-written note with my very first delivery, welcoming me to their service. It was signed by a real, live, breathing human being.
I wish I could say that customer service experiences like the ones I regularly encounter with PillPack are the norm, but we all know they’re not. By embracing three very simply concepts, your company can be on its way to providing a greater level of customer service – whether on the phone, web chat or even social media.
- Every employee has a name. Let them use it. Empower your employees to stand behind the service they provide. Give your employees all the training and knowledge and information that they need to do their jobs and do them well. Then trust them to represent your company and take care of your customers. I would rather interact with Joe at Random Big Store Downtown than some nameless, faceless representation of the organization.
- Every interaction is personal to that one customer. Although your employees may answer the same question or complaint 10 times a day, it has taken your customer time and energy to pick up the phone and call with their one question. Encourage your employees to be patient, empathetic and appreciative of every customer call.
- Don’t make your customers jump through hoops. As I mentioned with the PillPack.com example above, I reached out to become a customer, and they did the rest for me. They did the heavy lifting for me and made it easy for me to become a very loyal customer. What are you doing to make it easy for your customers to stay with you?
And you might not believe this, but about a month after my first prescription delivery, a real person from PillPack reached out to check in on me. Did I have any questions? Have my deliveries come on time? Was there anything else that I needed from her while I had her on the phone? This place takes customer service way beyond simply answering an incoming call.
You could lose half of your customers.
According to an Aspect and Conversion Research survey mentioned in the eMarketer article, “more than half of US internet users have stopped doing business with a general retail company due to poor customer service.” Stopped doing business.
If you can’t afford to lose half of your customer base, it’s time to take customer service seriously and personally.
This story was first published in March, 2016.
Opinion Editorials
You already blew your new year’s resolutions, but it’s not your fault
(EDITORIAL) Your new year’s resolutions are already making you feel like a failure. The whole process is flawed – let me tell you why it’s not your fault (yet).
It’s estimated that only about 8.0 percent of people keep their new year’s resolutions. Most fail by the end of January, and here we are – almost at the end of the month. But it’s not your fault (yet) – let’s discuss.
Face it, you’re doomed before you ever get started. It doesn’t matter what your goal is, if you don’t approach it the right way, you’ll never reach it. If you really want to change your life in 2019, you’re going to have to get serious.
Here’s my innovative approach. Stop making resolutions.
Making new year’s resolutions sounds good in theory. But they’re really problematic. New year’s resolutions often don’t take into account what is realistic. Resolutions don’t let you adjust when life gets in the way. You’re setting yourself up for failure when you make resolutions. You may have good intentions, but you know you’ll fall back into your old habits.
What’s the solution?
A resolution is defined as “a firm decision to do or not to do something.” Changing your behavior isn’t that easy. Psychology Today offers eight different reasons why it’s so difficult to make long-term sustained change.
The all-or-nothing thinking of resolutions traps you into a no-win situation.
To really make change, you’re going to have to approach it differently. Resolutions tend to come from negative emotions. Real change comes from place of self-edification. Resolutions tend to be sweeping changes. You determine to completely change your lifestyle. Small habits are easier to implement. Over time, those small changes can become big changes.
Setting goals is good. Breaking down your goals into bite-sized pieces helps you reach those goals. Want to lose weight? Instead of jumping in and throwing out all the sugar in your cupboards, work with a dietician for a month to see where you can make changes to your meals that fit your lifestyle.
Failure is a given.
Know that you’re going to mess up. Failure is part of the process. It helps you learn where to put your attention and energy. Coming home late and eating a pizza instead of something healthier isn’t a reason to stop trying to lose weight. It just means that you need to think about the reasons that caused you to blow your diet. Was it lack a planning? Did you just need comfort food? Was it just convenient? Look back at why you indulged to meet the challenge next time.
Give yourself a break.
Change isn’t easy. Don’t keep kicking yourself when you don’t hit your goals. Consider what’s keeping you back. Maybe the goals aren’t a priority right now. Maybe you’re taking on too much. Maybe the timing isn’t right. Maybe you have other commitments that need your resources.
Make 2019 your best year by not setting resolutions, but by making small changes in your life.
Opinion Editorials
Do women that downplay their gender get ahead faster?
(OPINION) A new study about gender in the workplace is being perceived differently than we are viewing it – let’s discuss.
The Harvard Business Review reports that women benefit professionally when they downplay their gender, as opposed to trying to focus on their “differences” as professional strength.
The article includes a lot of interesting concepts underneath its click-bait-y title. According to the study by Professors Ashley Martin and Katherine Phillips, women felt increasingly confident when they pivoted from focusing on highlighting potential differences in their perceived abilities based on their gender and instead gave their attention to cultivating qualities that are traditionally coded as male*.
Does this really mean that women need to “downplay” their gender? Does it really mean women who attempt this get ahead in this world faster?
I don’t think so.
The article seems to imply that “celebrating diversity” in workers is akin to giving femme-identified employees a hot pink briefcase – it actually calls attention to stereotyped behaviors. I would argue that this is not the case (and, for the record, rock a hot pink briefcase if you want to, that sounds pretty badass).
I believe that we should instead highlight the fact that this study shows the benefits that come when everyone expands preconceived notions of gender.
Dr. Martin and her interviewer touch on this when they discuss the difference between gender “awareness” and “blindness.” As Dr. Martin explains, “Gender blindness doesn’t mean that women should act more like men; it diminishes the idea that certain qualities are associated with men and women.”
It is the paradox of studies like this one that, in order to interrogate how noxious gendered beliefs are, researchers must create categories to place otherwise gender-neutral qualities and actions in, thus emphasizing the sort of stereotypes being investigated. Regardless, there is a silver lining here as said by Dr. Martin herself:
“[People] are not naturally better suited to different roles, and [people] aren’t better or worse at certain things.”
Regardless of a worker’s gender identity, they are capable of excelling at whatever their skills and talent help them to.
*Though the HBR article and study perpetuate a binary gender structure, for the purposes of our discussion in this article, I expand its “diversity” to include femme-identified individuals, nonbinary and trans workers, and anybody else that does not benefit from traditional notions of power that place cisgendered men at the top of the social totem pole.
Awkward job interview or human trafficking?
The case for using the Oxford comma
How right and left brain thinkers market differently
You absolutely don’t need to be a 100% match for a job to apply
We’re skeptical of FB’s reason for killing the Moments app
The case for using the Oxford comma
Brutally honest list of reasons you didn’t get the job interview or job offer
How right and left brain thinkers market differently
A personalized daily digital marketing checklist
Transitioning from corporate life to freelance life
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News3 days ago
Brutally honest list of reasons you didn’t get the job interview or job offer
-
Business Marketing1 day ago
How right and left brain thinkers market differently
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
A personalized daily digital marketing checklist
-
Business Entrepreneur6 days ago
Transitioning from corporate life to freelance life
-
Tech News3 days ago
For meetings that should be an email, there’s StandupMeet
-
Business Entrepreneur3 days ago
Amy’s Ice Cream – a front for spawning entrepreneurs?
-
Business Entrepreneur3 days ago
Business advice from Babe Ruth that all leaders should mind
-
Business News2 days ago
Confessions of a productive person: keeping a clean desk
Jeff Brown
July 2, 2012 at 4:18 pm
Agreed. You are right. ‘Course, in my world, you’re always right, so what’s the big deal?
J Philip Faranda
July 2, 2012 at 10:15 pm
I must be getting old because I find this fascinating.
SeanPurcell
July 2, 2012 at 11:53 pm
I understand what you are suggesting, but the funny implication of the latter example in each case still looks like a list to me. If one wanted to say that their parents were Ayn Rand and God, wouldn’t they use a colon? E.g.: To my parents: Ayn Rand and God. Seems that in each example the “without Oxford comma” may not be as clean, but barring a colon still has the same meaning as the example with the Oxford comma. A defining or clarifying list should follow a comma shouldn’t it?
SeanPurcell
July 2, 2012 at 11:53 pm
understand what you are suggesting, but the funny implication of the latter example in each case still looks like a list to me. If one wanted to say that their parents were Ayn Rand and God, wouldn’t they use a colon? E.g.: To my parents: Ayn Rand and God. Seems that in each example the “without Oxford comma” may not be as clean, but barring a colon still has the same meaning as the example with the Oxford comma. A defining or clarifying list should follow a colon shouldn’t it?
Kappymann
July 3, 2012 at 12:54 am
No, you are not correct as illustrated in the last two examples. If you were to use a colon after the words parents and rinoceri, that would have been the correct punctuation for that meaning. M
jsheehan
July 3, 2012 at 7:07 am
I think this is the most abused punctuation mark in the language. I am a comma abuser myself. Reminds me of a story (and the title of a book about English grammar):
A Panda walks into a cafe and orders a sandwich. After eating the sandwich, he pulls out a gun and starts shooting all the other customers. As he heads for the door to leave the cafe owner asks, “Why did you shoot all these innocent people”. The Panda replies, “I am a Panda. A Panda eats, shoots, and leaves”. 🙂
Pingback: Grammarians delight with new document checking tool - AGBeat