Design can be a daunting task but Adobe just made it less scary

Design and small business

For small businesses and entrepreneurs, running a business is hard enough without considering the design elements that are involved. Design is a crucial part for any company that wants to be taken seriously.

Design is the visual representation of your business. It is what future clients, investors and customers respond to first.

You’re in luck

Unfortunately small budgets are not always utilized to pay for proper design, but luckily there are other tools available. Adobe Creative Cloud for business was created to provide creative apps and services that are easy for anyone to use.

Features include signature Adobe programs like Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign to boost productivity and provide a platform for collaboration.

In addition, they recently launched a series of video tutorials that cover a widespread variety of design topics.

Made with you in mind

The video tutorials were created with the aim of helping small companies get a jump start into the business world. According to Adobe, they provide brands with “everything they need to design great looking content for print, web, social media and more.”

Even if you are not starting a company, the videos are great tools to help anyone build up their design skills.

The library of tutorials covers a wide range of topics. You can find everything from designing a web banner, newsletter, flyer and letterhead to creating a responsive website or image for social media. Adobe hopes that the tutorials will serve as guides for any person or company looking to improve their design skills. They want to help companies create content that will make them stand out.

Worth a watch

Without any familiarity, design seems like too big of a hurdle to jump over. Many people shy away from trying and simply use stock images or worse, copy a design without verifying usage rights.

Even if your company does not specialize in any creative field, learning basic design skills can help your company look professional and be taken seriously.

By utilizing Adobe Creative Cloud for business and their new video series, you can be involved in every aspect of your business. Even without a business to run, learning something new is always a worthy endeavor.

