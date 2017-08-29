Blind: The anonymous village for you to raise your business

Blind feedback

It’s hard to get an honest, unbiased opinion in the produce section of your local grocery store, to say nothing of the tech industry.



With Blind, an anonymous community feedback app for iOS and Android, you can ask and address questions frankly without worrying about having to filter out the BS.

Blind-Sided

Blind is built on a simple premise: you shouldn’t be punished for asking questions, and you shouldn’t be sheltered from the correct answers. It’s easy to feel so intimidated by your superiors that you fail to ask for clarification or direction on a project that would clearly benefit from elaboration; rather than trying to gut it out, you can address a sea of qualified professionals in your field on Blind to get a straightforward response.

“At Blind, we value what is said over who had said it,” reads the official “About” page. This refreshingly self-aware concept both addresses the issue of bias in the workplace and validates employees’ reluctance to seek out help or clarification when confronted with an obstacle.

Potential Problems

While offering employees the chance to seek out alternative perspectives is a noble goal, not all employers will see it as such. Some company cultures and products are contingent on sticking to a pre-established way of doing things; like it or not, you run the risk of undermining company authority completely by encouraging employees to seek second opinions.

The existence of Blind and other similar apps may also contribute to employees avoiding speaking to their superiors about projects wherein their superiors’ input is potentially the most valuable asset they could use.

This reinforces the divide between employees and their bosses rather than bringing them together.

Finally—as anyone who has spent literally any time on the Internet can attest—having an anonymous platform for any purpose is a recipe for spontaneous hate speech (or, at the very least, corgis in stupid positions), meaning that Blind’s mission of providing helpful, intuitive feedback may result in fantastic trolling instead.

End Result

Ultimately, your company’s culture will be the determining factor in whether or not Blind is a good fit for your team.

Objectively, however, Blind is a refreshing step toward collaboration and positive feedback—something that the tech would could always stand to see more often.

