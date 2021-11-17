Business Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs and freelancers are ditching Calendly for the all new zcal
(ENTREPRENEUR) Sure, Calendly can be efficient and organized, but it can sometimes feel cold and transactional. For a more personal experience, try zcal.
Have you ever been emailing back and forth with someone trying to set up a time for a call or a coffee and they send you a link to their Calendly? Sure, it’s efficient and organized, but it can sometimes feel cold and transactional. This is why Saurabh Chandarana and, co-founder, Eric Yieh designed zcal, a scheduling alternative that makes the process more personal and human.
First, the creators have designed a booking page that provides a delightful, on-brand experience for anyone booking a meeting with you. Self-expression has been put front and center, letting organizers showcase themselves with a cover photo, welcome video, and personal intro.
These elements both inform and entertain guests, helping them answer the two most important questions before every meeting: “Who exactly am I meeting?” and “Why should I be excited to meet them?”
Second, they’ve made it easy to create personalized links so you never have to worry about insulting anyone with a generic booking link. Simply select from your contact list to instantly personalize a link in seconds with your recipient’s name, email, and profile picture.
Best of all? This tool is free forever.
The creators believe that calendar scheduling, like email, is an essential utility that should be accessible to absolutely everyone. So, we’ve decided to make zcal completely free (forever!) for personal use. The free plan includes many of the premium features you pay for elsewhere including unlimited links and calendar accounts, and we have plenty more in the pipeline.
Now, for the unique features.
You can get instant context on the people you meet with a personal intro and brand your page with a cover photo – upload your own or select from 1M+ Unsplash photos.
The platform also allows you to showcase yourself with a welcome video that gets people excited to meet you. You can even share your link as an animated gif or formatted email text. Finally, you can coordinate large group meetings with meeting polls (see ya, Doodle!)
Want to fit zcal into your schedule? Check it out here.
To attract the best talent, you’ll need to know these hidden traits
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) A candidate can look great on paper, but if you’re an employer, research shows you should look for these personality traits alongside their qualifications.
We all know that one person who’s a genius on paper, but a total wash when it comes to completing basic tasks. As an employer, sometimes someone high achieving can be tougher than simply spotting a high GPA on their resume.
Research from the journal Personality and Individual Differences, Thomas Gatzka of the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW) tackles the question of what personality traits are associated with achievement. What Gatzka and his team came up with are two traits – openness and conscientiousness – with two additional sub-components.
The sub-dimensions of openness are:
- Senso-aesthetic openness: The preference for sensory and perceptual exploration and immersion in art, creativity, and imagination. This is pretty self-explanatory – if they are artistically-inclined, or take interest in the arts in any way, they are statistically more likely to be high-achieving.
- Intellectual openness: The preference for intellectual stimulation, scholastic pursuits, and cognitive stimulation. Think: that person who is always reading, watching, discussing, and asking you to share your opinion so they can absorb as much as possible. This person is chronically curious.
For conscientiousness, the sub-dimensions are:
- Orderliness: The preference for routines, deliberation, and detail-orientation. They keep a tidy calendar and map out their days for the utmost optimization. People with this trait will remember specifics and can be relied upon in team settings.
- Industriousness: The tendency to stay focused and to pursue goals in a determined way. As the word implies, those who are industrious are constantly making moves. They have a high threshold for work, and they stay focused until their goals are complete. You want this person working for you, especially in a startup setting.
It’s interesting to note that the latter two components—intellectual openness and industriousness—were typically associated with slightly higher levels of achievement than senso-aesthetic openness and orderliness.
What does that mean? Well, if you’re an employer truly looking to build a robust team of super-achievers, skip over the artsy interviewee with the color-coded organizer. They’re only high-ish achieving.
This is not only useful information for hiring managers, but also for those of us who want to become higher achievers — who want to be hired. You might not be naturally curious or goal-oriented, but that’s okay. You can 100% take actions to promote those traits in your day to day to show a future employer.
Read more. Set little, attainable goals for your day. Become intentionally over-organized. Professional development is one thing, but fortifying your personality traits to promote achievement can help you in the long run.
Why receiving big funding doesn’t guarantee startup success
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) You finally got that big funding check that allows you to make your dreams come true, but most startups fail because they shoot for the moon.
The first thing every startup needs to get off the ground is funding. It’s crucial to have enough capital to cover equipment, inventory, and employee salaries, along with other basic expenses unique to the industry. Most startups cover these initial costs through business loans and capital from private investors.
Some business owners perceive getting funded as the first milestone toward success. While receiving capital is critical for success, being well-funded doesn’t guarantee success. Plenty of well-funded startups have failed, gone bankrupt, and all but disappeared.
How could so many well-funded startups possibly go under? The 90% failure rate for startups is due to a variety of factors including bad timing, no market, and most of all – mishandling of finances.
Here’s why receiving big capital doesn’t guarantee success.
Getting investment capital provides false hope
Getting funded can make you feel invincible and cause you to be too relaxed about spending money. It’s a powerful feeling to have plenty of money and know an investor believes in your business. Investors are smart; they wouldn’t throw money at a startup unless they had every reason to believe it will succeed, right? Not exactly.
Startups in big tech areas like Silicon Valley and San Francisco often have an easy time generating large amounts of capital from investors who can’t wait to throw money at the latest startup. Many investors ignore risk and throw their money at long-shot bets hoping to invest in the next Facebook or Instagram. The size of the pot is too mesmerizing not to take the risk.
These long-shot bets carry similar odds to winning a “Pick 6” bet in horse racing. The Pick 6 is one of the hardest bets to win because you have to pick the winning horses for six consecutive races. What if the top horse becomes injured before the sixth race? Investors who toss money at random startups have to pick a startup that will continue to meet all the right circumstances to become profitable long-term. Some of those circumstances are unpredictable.
No business owner wants to view their startup as a long-shot bet. However, the reality is that many startups are. You can’t gauge your potential for success based on how much funding you receive.
Having plenty of cash encourages premature scaling
When you’ve got the cash to scale your startup it seems like a waste not to dive in. Just one look around the internet reveals plenty of videos and articles encouraging entrepreneurs to scale their business. Advice online gives the impression that if you’re not scaling your business, you’re falling behind. However, scaling too soon can tank your startup.
Research conducted by Startup Genome found premature scaling to be the number one cause of startup failure. Nathan Furr from Forbes.com explains this finding and what it means for businesses. Premature scaling is defined as “spending money beyond the essentials on growing the business (e.g., hiring sales personnel, expensive marketing, perfecting the product, leasing offices, etc.) before nailing the product/market fit.” Furr says any business is susceptible to premature scaling – not just startups.
The problem is that premature scaling depletes your cash reserves more quickly. This leaves you with less cash to fix mistakes and readjust as you go along. Failure is what happens when you don’t have the necessary cash to fix mistakes and move toward success.
How to make the most of your funding and increase your odds of success
To increase the odds of developing a long-term successful startup, here’s what you can do:
• Save as much money as possible. For instance, you don’t need a giant office with expensive furniture right away. Work from home and hire a remote team until an office is absolutely necessary.
• Make sure the cost of acquiring each customer makes sense. Know how much money you’re spending to acquire each customer. Track all marketing efforts and eliminate the avenues that don’t generate paying, loyal customers. If the cost to acquire a customer is more than what they spend with your company, revisit your marketing strategy.
• Aim for an order-of-magnitude improvement with your innovation. Skip Prichard advises startups to strive for a 10x increase in the value of whatever innovation is being provided to the world. For example, if your company is offering a lower price for a greater value, aim to increase the value 10x. Attract the early adopters who want big improvements and they will validate you.
Money is a tool – use it wisely
Celebrate when you get your funding, but keep that money in the bank for necessary expenses. Money is a tool that doesn’t guarantee success, but if you budget wisely, you’ll have a better chance at beating the startup odds.
How CEOs can use existing skills to support their company sale
(ENTREPRENEUR) One of the biggest predictors of a smooth and successful sale of a business is when the company owner takes on an active role in the process.
The following is the thoughts and analysis of Frank Williamson, the CEO of Oaklyn Consulting, a consulting firm that helps closely held businesses and nonprofits with a company’s sale, mergers, acquisitions, capital-raising, investor relations, succession, and other strategic corporate finance decisions.
Anyone who’s built a company from scratch knows that it’s a process of constant learning – but over time, you get better at it. After climbing that mountain, though, entrepreneurs might have the feeling of being back at square one when the time comes to sell their business.
The world of mergers and acquisitions can seem fancier and have higher stakes than what most business owners are used to. But at its heart, M&A is about sales, something every entrepreneur has experience in. So, the first step to selling a company is to change your mindset — to start thinking of your business as the product for sale, rather than whatever it is you do or make.
As an investment banker, I often work with entrepreneurs to sell their businesses and create succession plans. I’ve found that one of the biggest predictors of a smooth and successful sale is when the company owner takes an active, collaborative role in the process. Not only can they be an invaluable source of information about the company’s internal workings and their industry as a whole, but they can also serve as their company’s most effective evangelist to potential prospects.
Here are a few ways in which the owner/CEO can contribute to a successful company sale:
- Being able to talk about the company’s future.
The most important way a CEO can contribute to the sales process is to have a clear, plausible vision about what happens after the sale and be able to communicate that story clearly to potential buyers or investors. A leader is typically experienced in listening to people talk about their needs and in working out a solution. Such a person will also be ready to have a nuanced conversation with prospects about the specific benefits of combining businesses. They’ll be able to describe how the company was built to withstand a change in ownership, as well as how it is expected to weather future changes in its sector. Bringing this level of specific knowledge will go a long way toward helping prospective buyers overcome any hesitations they might have.
- Building a pipeline of realistic prospects.
My belief is that when business owners/CEOs are also good networkers, they win at the game of selling companies. They’re the ones who know their industry – their customers, suppliers, influencers, and competitors. They might even be on friendly terms with some of those competitors or have talked casually about what a combination of their companies might look like.
When an entrepreneur starts thinking in earnest about who they might sell their company to, those years of networking conversations can really pay off. They will have an imaginative view of who their most realistic prospects are, plus they’ll have personal connections established with people that they can start building from.
- Bringing good sales habits to the negotiating table.
A big mistake that business owners tend to make when they’re succession-driven is that they chase a single deal opportunity to the exclusion of everything else. When that prospect doesn’t work out, they find themselves starting from scratch with a new prospect – which also might fall apart at some point. This can be an exhausting process that ultimately leads to desperation.
The reality is that even for serious-minded buyers, a variety of obstacles can keep a deal from making it across the finish line. But luckily, most entrepreneurs have a well-honed skill in their back pocket that they can draw from: They know how to sell things. And the process of selling a business is just like selling anything else. You build a pipeline of prospects, have conversations with several at once, and constantly track the likelihood of a deal with each one.
When it comes to early conversations, be structured enough that you can move to other alternatives if people say no. As your conversations gradually become more serious, continue visiting with those other prospects so that you have clarity on what your options are. Being able to walk away from the negotiating table is the most powerful tool you have to ensure that you end up with the best deal possible.
The limitations of a CEO
Despite the talents that a business owner brings to selling a company, the process usually isn’t something one person handles all alone. There’s simply too much to do, and it can be difficult to carve out time around the normal responsibilities of running a business.
In addition, a business owner might have other reservations about starting the sales process. Some might not know what the future holds for them or whether they want a continued role in the company working for the new owner. Others might not want it to be known that their company is for sale, though this level of secrecy seems peculiar for people who are of retirement age – it would be weirder at that point if an owner didn’t have a plan to sell.
To work through these questions and others related to a company sale, it’s customary to seek out an investment banking professional who’s familiar with the M&A process and can serve as a sounding board. By combining this guidance with their own abilities, company owners can help set the conditions for a sale that allows them the next chapter of their choosing.
