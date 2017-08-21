In an age of job hoppers, should you put short term gigs on your resume?

Indecisive or unstoppable

Though we all strive to make our resumes look pristine and polished, there are always those few short-term stints that interrupt the process. They are the short-term jobs that make candidates look like “job-hoppers.”

However, is job-hopping such a bad thing? Are job-hoppers indecisive or are they ambitious?

A few factors

The truth behind the perception of job-hopping depends on various things. The first, being age. According to new Department of Labor research, it is a typical situation for workers between the ages of 18 to 24 to have had at least 5 to 7 jobs.

Obviously, one’s first experience in the workforce is often not their last, especially when people start their first job in high school.

As age and experience increases, it is generally less acceptable to hop from job to job, as companies assume that people are settling into their careers. Therefore, you may not choose to include your first gig as a cashier at the local grocery store if it does not pertain to the job field you are trying to break into.

Perception is key

Job-hopping is also perceived differently based on the type of industry you specialize in. For instance, many tech and start-up businesses may hire project-based employees for shorter amounts of time.

Companies are taking advantage of short-term employees so including these accomplishments on a resume is not a bad thing. The focus should remain on one’s accomplishments in a position rather than the time span.

When looking over a resume that paints a candidate as a job-hopper, companies will want to know why there are so many short term experiences listed.

If your reason for leaving was not because it was the end of a project deadline, then you must be able to provide a valid reason for your departure. If a candidate is job hopping for personal reasons, such as they do not get along with management, it may be a clear signal to a company that they will not be a valuable employee.

However, if short term jobs are the result of a candidate expanding their experience by taking on new positions, then companies may look past the shorter timespans.

The big picture

It may be tempting to exclude jobs that could portray you as a job-hopper, however it’s beneficial to look over your resume and focus on the accomplishments that you made in that position. One can make a large impact even in a short amount of time. That is what companies are truly searching for.

