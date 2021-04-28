Business Entrepreneur
Loosening up to catch up: Amazon sellers now allowed to communicate directly
(BUSINESS MARKETING) Amazon is rolling out a new tool that lets sellers communicate directly with customers even when it’s not for an order status update or return.
Except for addressing purchase order concerns, engaging with customers is something Amazon doesn’t let sellers do. Now, the retail giant is changing things up as it faces competition from other e-commerce platforms.
Amazon is rolling out a new tool, called Manage Your Customer Engagement (MYCE), that will allow third-party sellers to manage content and send email campaigns to Amazon customers. Brand owners that are part of the company’s Brand Registry program will have access to this new tool for free. Launched in 2015, Brand Registry already has over 350,000 brands enrolled in the program.
With the new communication tool, sellers will now be able to leverage email marketing to announce product launches and offer promotions to their customers. According to Amazon, its new tool will “help [businesses] drive brand loyalty, retention, and engagement with Amazon customers.”
However, sellers won’t have free range to send emails out to all Amazon customers. They will only be able to send out marketing emails to customers who’ve purchased products from their company and those who “follow” their business page or videos on Amazon’s live streaming platform, Amazon Live.
Also, Amazon customer contact information will not be shared with sellers and will remain private. According to CNBC, when using the MYCE tool, companies will only receive “aggregate data” and see “how many emails will go out when they decide to share marketing campaigns with their followers.”
Besides connecting brands with their customers, companies will also be able to monitor the impact of their campaigns by accessing performance metrics through the tool.
Furthermore, email campaigns will need to go through an approval process. A moderation team will determine if the campaign meets Amazon’s requirements. If a campaign is not approved, a new one meeting “content requirements” will need to be created.
“Amazon is committed to serving our shoppers by helping them engage with their favorite brands. With Manage Your Customer Engagement, brands will be able to initiate email campaigns about new product announcements and offers that Amazon will send to shoppers who choose to follow the brand,” an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC.
Amazon’s MYCE tool might seem unexpected, especially since the company has strongly prohibited sellers from directly soliciting customers. But, frankly, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise. As more e-commerce platforms open up to take advantage of the online sales boom, Amazon wants to make sure its sellers aren’t leaving anytime soon.
Take control of how your information is shared, and get paid for it with TIKI
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Overloaded with spam calls after they got a hold of your personal information? This startup wants you to take control of your data yourself.
How many times have you been called by spammers? How many times have your inbox been loaded down with trash because of advertisements? Somewhere, somehow, a company received your information data and now they just want your money.
The sale of information hits everywhere. Businesses like Kroger, Wal-Mart, etc. – anything you put your information into is taken and sold to the highest bidder. For years they’ve been giving out your email, your phone number, your address. And based upon things you buy at these stores, companies will send you advertisements trying to get their products in your faces.
For the longest time this frustrated me. Someone’s earning money off me. Companies like Kroger get you to sign up based purely on giving you discounts in their stores. If you read the fine print on those things, it actually says that your information can be sold off. That’s the extent of the legal requirement.
At one point I remember thinking that it was infuriating that I now have to deal with a lot of annoyances just for this and its my information, why can’t I sell it? I wish I’d actually sat down and done it because someone has. TIKI, a new internet startup, is set to create this system. Their new mission statement reads as follows:
“We’re building a fair, user-centric, decentralized system giving, you the users control of their data. It’s your data; you deserve the right to see, control, and monetize it. Your data does not belong to corporations, TIKI included! We build tools to protect users from exploitation, greed, and carelessness. We build tools to empower users.”
It’s the pipeline dream for people. If you’re going to be subjected to pop ups and adds then you might as well get paid for it. They are planning on creating a community with their website. Making a diverse plan to support and bolster users in this new age of data selling. So maybe look into taking back some time in your life. Only get those ads that might actually be interesting to you. Dive into a new beginning and see what’s there.
If you’re an employer, don’t hire without knowing about these hidden traits
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) A candidate can look great on paper, but if you’re an employer, research shows you should look for these personality traits alongside their qualifications.
We all know that one person who’s a genius on paper, but a total wash when it comes to completing basic tasks. As an employer, sometimes someone high achieving can be tougher than simply spotting a high GPA on their resume.
In new research from the journal Personality and Individual Differences, Thomas Gatzka of the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW) tackles the question of what personality traits are associated with achievement. What Gatzka and his team came up with are two traits – openness and conscientiousness – with two additional sub-components.
The sub-dimensions of openness are:
- Senso-aesthetic openness: The preference for sensory and perceptual exploration and immersion in art, creativity, and imagination. This is pretty self-explanatory – if they are artistically-inclined, or take interest in the arts in any way, they are statistically more likely to be high-achieving.
- Intellectual openness: The preference for intellectual stimulation, scholastic pursuits, and cognitive stimulation. Think: that person who is always reading, watching, discussing, and asking you to share your opinion so they can absorb as much as possible. This person is chronically curious.
For conscientiousness, the sub-dimensions are:
- Orderliness: The preference for routines, deliberation, and detail-orientation. They keep a tidy calendar and map out their days for the utmost optimization. People with this trait will remember specifics and can be relied upon in team settings.
- Industriousness: The tendency to stay focused and to pursue goals in a determined way. As the word implies, those who are industrious are constantly making moves. They have a high threshold for work, and they stay focused until their goals are complete. You want this person working for you, especially in a startup setting.
It’s interesting to note that the latter two components—intellectual openness and industriousness—were typically associated with slightly higher levels of achievement than senso-aesthetic openness and orderliness.
What does that mean? Well, if you’re an employer truly looking to build a robust team of super-achievers, skip over the artsy interviewee with the color-coded organizer. They’re only high-ish achieving.
This is not only useful information for hiring managers, but also for those of us who want to become higher achievers — who want to be hired. You might not be naturally curious or goal-oriented, but that’s okay. You can 100% take actions to promote those traits in your day to day to show a future employer.
Read more. Set little, attainable goals for your day. Become intentionally over-organized. Professional development is one thing, but fortifying your personality traits to promote achievement can help you in the long run.
Tesla: One company, or a collection of innovative startups?
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) The success of Tesla has been very impressive over the years, and their success has been built in unconventional ways.
According to Elon Musk, Tesla isn’t a game-changing automotive company – it’s a series of game-changing startups.
On the electric car company’s 2020 Q3 earnings call, Musk stated that, “There’s probably in excess of a dozen startups effectively in Tesla.” The 49-year-old alluded to the fact that in his eyes, every product line and new plant is actually a startup. Whether it’s the cars the organization is so well known for or the computer chip design and Supercharger network, for Musk they’re separate entities.
“We’ve maybe been a bit slow with some of the startups, but I don’t think we’ve had any of them fail,” Musk said.
It’s not that far-fetched when you think about it. Telsa is working on a lower cost auto-insurance product that, while related to cars, is more of a complimentary service that could stand on its own. Musk has also said that as they work on HVAC improvements for their vehicles, designs developed could potentially apply to HVAC for homes.
“I think there’s potential for an integrated home system that kind of does power generation storage, heating, cooling, air filtration, water purification in a really tight package.” Musk said.
These aren’t new views for Musk either. Musk has said multiple times that while the automotive branch of Tesla is the biggest revenue driver at the moment, he expects that the energy business side of the company will eventually surpass that division in terms of income. He’s also maintained that viewing Tesla in this way has allowed the firm to roll out updates to various products quickly.
If you’ve ever worked on a large-scale agile project, this may all sound familiar. In those types of projects, work is often done in siloed teams where each team delivers pieces of their overall goal incrementally. This allows for work on different areas to be done simultaneously and be released immediately, often giving consumers access to the benefits of done work before the overall project is complete.
Whether or not Tesla is a series of startups or a single entity with multiple silos is debatable, but its performance is not. Since the COVID-19 pandemic shares of Tesla have risen a staggering 420%, making it a clear winner in a sea of stock market turbulence. Based on Musk’s comments, one might assume that if revenue continues to increase Tesla may eventually spin off some of its divisions into separate companies.
As of right now, however, Musk isn’t entertaining that notion. “That just sounds like added complexity.”
