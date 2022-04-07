Business Entrepreneur
Meditation isn’t just hippie BS, it trains your brain to be more productive
Entrepreneurs endlessly seek ways to improve productivity, but sometimes the answer to speeding up is slowing down with meditation.
Meditation often gets a bad rap. It’s often associated with Eastern spiritual practices and New Age traditions that gained momentum during the 1960s and 1970s when hippies rebelled against traditional religion. Although meditation has many different meanings, Merriam-Webster defines it as,
“to engage in mental exercise… for the purpose of reaching a heightened level of spiritual awareness.”
It isn’t just for free spirits and religious zealots. Research shows that it can make you more productive and creative.
It strengthens your prefrontal cortex
The prefrontal cortex is vital to cognitive functions, such as focus, self-discipline, and judgement. Research shows that the prefrontal cortex of meditators is larger than those who don’t meditate. Meditation helps you stay focused longer, which helps increase productivity.
It reduces stress
The Mayo Clinic suggests that meditation can restore peace and reduce stress. A session itself can help you find inner peace while you’re practicing. The benefits carry on longer than your session. Daily meditation helps throughout the day by helping you stay in the moment and becoming more self-aware. This can also increase your productivity.
It changes age-related brain atrophy
One study suggests that meditation can reduce brain deterioration that occurs as we age. Your brain starts to deteriorate in your 20s, but the real effects of that atrophy may not be fully noticed until you’re much older. Long-term practitioners may experience less brain decay, making you sharper as you age.
Practice it for secular benefits
Meditation is often associated with religion, but it does have benefits outside of the spiritual. If you need help getting started, Headspace and Calm are two of many apps that can help you tap into meditation, no matter how you practice it. It’s time to find your peace and be more aware of yourself.
What’s the difference between good UX and good UI?
(ENTREPRENEUR) The field of user experience (UX) has taken the tech world by storm in recent years. How can it be implemented for your small business?
For entrepreneurs, new developments can spell either hope or disaster – it seems daunting to keep up, but also a chance to grow beyond current limitations.
Though the user experience (UX) industry may seem outlandish, we can be thankful that the big wigs have poured their investments in this space. With years of research and development under way, small business owners, freelancers, and entrepreneurs can benefit from their findings in order to improve their own (a win win!)
First off, if user experience is brand-spankin’ new to you, we have a basics-focused, handy-dandy, easy-peasy visual reference guide for the differences between UX and UI. It also defines the difference between the two, but if restating in layman’s terms, UX is the way users feel about the product, including their perceptions of its ease-of-use or experience, whereas UI is how the users interact and manipulate the design of the product to get to their end goal.
Just as with any other field or industry, it continues to develop over time and follow trending patterns that work for both companies and users simultaneously. Here is the top 16 UX and UI trends that you can implement for this year and beyond.
“Design in the coming year is about taking care of users, their uniqueness, and avoiding the ‘perfect picture.’ Therefore, real-life photos, live artistic illustrations, and asymmetry are gaining more popularity.”
UI Trends
- Vintage, 90s
Vintage and 90s inspiration are not only living on the screen, but it’s also transpiring in many areas right now: print materials, music genres, interior design, and even clothing. This style includes pastels and bright colors, graphic bold elements, and an overall unique and modern approach to web design versus the other trends.
- 3D and 3D Animations
3D is also popular amongst e-commerce, fashion, architecture, business culture, education, and more. 3D modeling and design allows users to see the full scope, such as through a digital model in order to see specific details.
- Artistic Illustrations
In order to ‘hook’ and keep users on the site, designers are making use of less-than-perfect illustrations that mirror more natural images with playful textures, varying lines, and an overall more hand-drawn look. This also includes the inclusivity of varying nationalities with different skin colors and body types, allowing the site to appear more approachable and friendly.
- Brutalism
If you are a fan of architecture, this one should come as no surprise. This web design trend mirrors the famous style of the 1950s which appears raw, challenging, in-your-face, and a rule breaker, though it, in turn, creates a chaotic composition that somehow works wonderfully.
- Asymmetry
An oldie, but a goodie. Symmetry in-and-of-itself has been around in all forms on arts for centuries, but asymmetry pushes the boundaries of standard grids or structures to invite from a scale of barely noticeable to striking differences in layouts that catches the users’ attention.
- Real Photos
Using photography of real people creates an inviting rawness. Stock images can still be used, but better yet, arrange a photoshoot with your team and use the photos on the site so that your users feel more connected with your mission, instead of feelings like outsiders.
- Scrollytelling
Scrolling has become a habit of everyday life, as much as brushing teeth or combing hair, and let’s be honest – some of us don’t do the latter as much as the first. With such an ingrained pattern, it’s no surprise that telling a story by scrolling down the page has become a trend. This is great for step-by-step ideas that need to be explained, but don’t take too long to get to the point!
- Minimalism
Marie Kondo has taken off, and thanks to a society where the younger generations are being pulled toward environment causes, classical elements, thrifting, and tidy spaces, minimalism in UI is going nowhere anytime soon. This style does not have to be plain, black and white, or boring, but instead can become bright and bountiful, with boundaries.
UX Trends
- Inclusiveness
The designer must think of ALL users’ needs. This means the product should be tested by all different types of people. Keep in mind users’ abilities or disabilities, limitations surrounding the product, community/culture background, and providing an equal experience to all. This is most commonly seen through customizable websites that offer plentiful options when it comes to gender or accessibility.
- VR, AR
Virtual and augmented reality are still the craze, but it doesn’t mean to have to wear huge googles to step into the experience. Ikea uses this method to give users’ the opportunity to virtually style their furniture selections. Sephora lets you try different lipstick colors. Warby Parker lets you try glasses and frames on before making an online purchase. Last but not least, Metaverse is planning to bring this 3D experience to everyday life.
- Super App
Super apps are just that – super. They are everything you need in one place. You can order goods with delivery, have messages, create a social network, pay electronically, and more all in one app. These are most popular in Asia with WeChat and AliPay, and their main purpose is to save time and effort by providing clean, convenient UX design.
- Audio Only App
Self-explanatory: audio only apps only feature audio, no other visuals. These are typically used as audio rooms where people can audibly connect, such as Spotify, Telegram, and Clubhouse.
- Design Systems and Libraries
Team members can reference and discuss design components with the team through the design library. Designers working on a joint product can better understand the structure and integrity of the brand, along with the purpose of the site or application.
- Customization
Users are able to customize their own experience, typically through changing the theme or colors, but scale, wallpapers, and languages are also often available. The more personal that a product functions, the better.
- Page Speed Prioritization
In the age of instant gratification, design is not the only need. By prioritizing page speed, one can cut down on load time, bounce rate, cart abandonment, and more. Optimizing pages through text can also be a key to climbing the algorithm ranks. High position = more clicks.
- Mobile-First Design
This type of design keeps a focus on mobile vs. desktop, laptop, or tablet. The underlying principle to keep in mind is that most visitors will be on a phone. By designing for the majority of visitors, one can improve SEO by catering to the consistent traffic. With this design, its best to keep it simple by only including the necessary elements. One can also utilize mobile push notifications and chats bots while ensuring CTAs are clear cut.
“Now you are acquainted with many design trends 2022, but do not forget about the main thing – whoever the design is for, it should be clear and user-friendly.”
Successful startups share their simple, inspiring growth hacks
(ENTREPRENEUR) Growth hacks – they’re not the end all be all of tech startup success, but they’ve certainly give a major boost to those that are thriving.
Growth hacks – they’re not the end all be all of tech startup success, but they’ve certainly helped give a major boost to many companies that are thriving today. If you don’t know, a “growth hack” refers to a strategy used, often by tech startups, to rapidly sell products or memberships, and gain lots of exposure and a big following right off the bat. Growth hacks are usually clever, creative ways to maximize social networks, digital or literal, to gain customers quickly.
Quora recently listed a round-up of the “most ingenious” growth hacks. Let’s review three killer examples of growth hacking success:
Groupon remains one of the most obvious growth hack success stories.
In order to unlock Groupon discounts, you have to share them with your friends to reach a minimum number of people buying in.
Merchants can afford to give massive discounts, even losing profits, in exchange for the huge amount of exposure their brand gets.
Groupon and the brands offering coupons both win.
Airbnb’s business model has a built-in growth hack – literally anyone can list their apartment or house, meaning that the growth of Airbnb’s user base knows no bounds.
What is even more ingenious is that when you list a property on AirBnB, you have the option of also posting it on Craigslist.
You’d think more companies would have tried this hack by now, but apparently it took some pretty crafty coding for AirBnB’s tech geeks to figure out how to piggyback onto Craigslist’s audience.
One fabulous growth hacking idea comes from Dropbox. Refer a friend on Dropbox and get free extra storage space.
The storage space is relatively cheap for Dropbox to provide, but the referral is valuable.
This is exactly how I myself got into Dropbox, and every time I want to share a file with a friend, I recommend that they download Dropbox. As a file sharing platform, it makes sense for me to want the friends I share files with to be using the same platform. This model has worked out so well for Dropbox that other companies are now offerings freebies in exchange for referrals.
Growth hacks won’t save a company without a solid business plan and sound investments behind it – but they can be a great way to utilize social networks to boost growth and establish a broad audience right from the start.
What you need to consider before starting that startup
(ENTREPRENEUR) Building your own startup and being your own boss sounds tempting, but be sure you make these considerations before starting out.
A lot of people, myself included, are looking for different options for new careers. Maybe it’s time to place some faith in those back-burner dreams that no one ever really thought would come to fruition. But there are some things about creating a new startup business that we should all really keep in mind.
While you can find any number of lists to help you to get things going, here’s a short list that makes beginning a new business venture a monumental effort:
- You need to have a unique idea with an impeccable execution. Ideas are a dime a dozen. But even the goods ones need the right business-minded person behind it to get things going for them.
- Time, time, and more time. To get a startup to a point where it is sustainable and giving you back something that is worthwhile, takes years. Each of those years will take many decisions that you can only hope will pan out. There is no quick cash except for a lottery and you have to be extra lucky for those to get you anything. This whole idea will take years of your life away and it may end in failure no matter what you do.
- You have to have the stamina. Most data will show you that startups fail 90% of the time. The majority of those are because people gave up on the idea. You have to push and keep pushing or you’ll never get there yourself. Losing determination is the death of any business venture.
- Risk is a lifestyle. To get anywhere in life you have to risk something. Starting a business is all about risking your time and maybe your money to get a new life set up. If you can’t take risks for the future then you can’t move up in the business world.
- Bad timing and/or a bad market. If you don’t have a sense for the market around you, which takes time and experience (or a lot of luck), you won’t make it. A keen business sense is absolutely necessary for you to succeed in a startup. Take some time and truly analyze yourself and your idea before trying something.
- Adaptability is also a necessity. The business world can be changed at the drop of a hat, with absolutely no warning. Rolling with the punches is something you have to do or every little change is going to emotionally take a toll on you.
- Lastly, not all of this depends upon your actions. If you start something that relies on investors, you’re likely going to get told “no” so many times that you’ll feel like it’s on repeat. Not everything is dependent upon your beliefs and whims. You need to be able to adjust to this and get people to see things from your point of view as well. But ultimately, it’s not all about you, it’s also about them.
These are just a few ways that starting a startup could stress you out. So, while the future could be bright, stay cautious and think twice before making any life changing decisions.
