Employers, you’re are already breaking pandemic promises – how to avoid or recoup
(BUSINESS NEWS) Many promises were made without clarity during the pandemic, and some snagged headlines for pretty promises (and some area already renegging).
Albert Einstein said, “whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.” Broken promises have consequences in relationships. The employer-employee relationship relies on trust.
Employers trust that employees will show up and do their job, keep their skills up to date, and work in the best interest of the organization.
Employees trust that their employers will pay them on time, offer benefits, and not misrepresent the type of work they’ll be doing. Implicitly, employers may offer even more promises, such as regular evaluations, raises, and informal perks.
Employers are also currently offering flexible work hours and remote options, many are even promising that they’ll never go away. But we’re already seeing companies go back on what they promised.
What happens when employers break promises?
Broken promises make people feel disappointed and even angry, even minor promises about working remotely and then being forced back into the office. Many people can manage their emotions and keep working, but it takes additional mental energy to deal with negative emotions.
Mental energy that could be spent on productivity and customer service instead of handling their own dwindling mental resources. Employees may make shortcuts when making decisions about their work. They may not be as diligent about finishing tasks or in dealing with clients.
How can employers rebuild trust?
Considering the state of the employment market, with employers clamoring for employees, employers need to be careful about breaking promises. As offices transition to a new normal, it’s important to be transparent with employees. If working remotely is no longer an option, be honest with your employees and provide enough time to transition back to the office.
Clarify situations when things change. Communication can rebuild trust and morale. Employees know and understand that the workplace is fluid, but they want to make sense of the reasons thing change.
“You are what you do, not what you say you’ll do.” Employees remember broken promises. If you want to retain your best talent, keep your word, even in the little things.
15 tips to spot a toxic work environment when interviewing
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) Interviewing can be tricky, but this new infographic will help you look for signs of toxicity before, during, and after the interview.
When we’re in the process of job hunting, we’re typically looking because we need a change, for multiple reasons. Any interview sparks hope. Because we’re sometimes so willing to make that change, we often put our blinders on in the hopes that whatever comes is the perfect opportunity for us.
With those blinders, however, it can be common to miss some red flags that tell you what you really need to know about the job you may be applying or interviewing for. Luckily, Resume.io is here to help.
They have developed 15 warning signs in their infographic: How to Spot a Toxic Work Environment Before You Take the Job. Let’s dive in and take a look at these.
First, the preparation before the interview. Red flags can shop up from the get-go. Here’s what to look out for before you even meet face-to-face (or over the phone/Zoom).
- Vague job description: If there is nothing substantial about the description of the job itself and only buzzwords like “team player,” be on alert.
- Negative Glassdoor reviews: These reviews on company culture are worth taking into account. If multiple people have a recurring issue, it’s something to be aware of.
- Arranging an interview is taking forever: If they keep you waiting, it’s typically a sign of disorganization. This may not always be the case, but pay attention to how they’re respecting you and your time.
- Your arrival comes as a surprise to them: Again, disorganization. This is also displaying a lack of communication in the company.
- The interview starts late: See the last sentence of #3. Not only are they disrespecting your time, but they’re displaying a lack of time management.
Now, for the high-pressure situation: During the interview. Here’s what you need to be keeping an eye on (while simultaneously listing your strengths and weaknesses, of course)
- Unpreparedness: If the interviewer is scattered and not prepared for your conversation, this may be a sign that they don’t fully understand the tasks and expectations for the job.
- Doesn’t get into your skill set: If they don’t ask about your skills, how can they know what you’re bringing to the table?
- Rudeness: If the interviewer is rude throughout the interview or is authoritative (either to you or to a panel who may be present,) be on alert. This is just a sign of what’s to come.
- Uncommunicative about company values: If it’s different from what’s on their website or they seem spacey about company values, this is a red flag.
- Your questions aren’t being answered: If they’re avoiding answering your questions, they may be hiding an aspect of the job – or the company – that they don’t want to reveal.
Finally, the waiting game. Once the interview is complete, here are some less-than-good things to be on the lookout for. Keep in mind that some of these may be hard to gauge seeing that we’re in the middle of a pandemic and many companies haven’t returned to their offices yet:
- Brief interview: If the interview was too short, they are either desperate or have already filled the position. Either way, bad.
- Quiet workplace: This may be a sign of a lack of teamwork or a tense environment.
- No tour: If you don’t get to see the office, again, they may be hiding something.
- Offer on the day of interview: Not giving you time to think may be a sign of desperation.
- Leaving you waiting: Again, if they leave you waiting on an answer like they did with scheduling, it’s a sign of disorganization and disrespect.
While one of these 15 things happening doesn’t necessarily mean the job is a bust, a few of these things happening may be an indicator to look elsewhere.
Immigrants are more likely to become entrepreneurs – why?
(ENTREPRENEUR NEWS) It has been long known that immigrants are more likely to become entrepreneurs, but a researcher has uncovered the reason behind that trend.
Research continues to bear out that immigrants are more likely to become entrepreneurs than a given native population – at least in the majority of the 69 countries that comprised the original survey. Peter Vandor of Harvard Business Review has been researching possible reasons for this phenomenon, and he has a fairly convincing answer – a heightened tolerance for risk.
While Vandor explains that prior research regarded things like discrimination and lack of opportunity in the countries from which entrepreneurs emigrated, he uncovered a more pertinent take in his own digging, something he calls “personality-based self-selection.”
This concept led to Vandor’s current hypothesis, which helped form the most recent understanding of the correlation between immigrants and business creators.
Personality-based self-selection essentially implies that risk-oriented people are more drawn to risk-inherent activities, such as immigrating–or starting a business in a foreign country. “I expected that immigrants would be more likely than others to start businesses precisely because of their appetite for risk, which helped them go abroad in the first place,” summarizes Vandor.
It turns out that Vandor was right.
After surveying groups of students in 2007 and then doing so again 12 years later (this time focusing on their current careers), he found that his risk-focused candidates showed a proclivity for entrepreneurship. “Students with a high willingness to take risks were significantly more likely than others to plan to emigrate and start a business, and by 2019 those plans had become reality,” he says.
“Statistical analyses confirmed that a high willingness to take risks contributed greatly to the results, even after controlling for age, gender, entrepreneurship experience, and other variables.”
It takes a substantial amount of risk, courage, and faith to leave one’s country in pursuit of something new. While not directly comparable, the notion of creating one’s own business comes with its own set of unknowns and possibly devastating consequences.
To see people who embrace that risk setting out to create their own businesses, knowing fully well how difficult it can be for immigrants to succeed in a new country for any number of reasons, is inspiring. If you aren’t already working with and actively celebrating immigrant-owned businesses, perhaps Vandor’s data is sufficient to initiate a much-needed change.
Worried about your reputation during your job search?
(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) You feel like your past may be haunting you as you are searching for a new job. Wondering how to manage your reputation? Let’s talk about it.
We hear all the time about what a small world it really is and that many industries or career paths are close-knit where “everyone knows everyone.” Some may have also been called incestuous. Many recruiters know a lot of people (that’s their job!) and also require references so that they can speak with some of your former colleagues if seriously considering making you an offer. Have you had experiences where you worry if a future employer finds out about it, it may ruin your reputation? You fear that no future hiring manager will want you on their team if they hear about some of your mistakes (aka learning experiences)?
Here’s a fairly extreme example from this Reddit post:
“My reputation is ruined. What do I do?
I have struggled with crippling opiate addiction for the past ten years, resulting in being fired from a number of positions that could have led to successful careers. My reputation is absolutely destroyed, and I’m feeling quite hopeless about ever finding another good job. I have since decided to get clean, and have over a month. But I’m still unemployed, with a terrible reputation, and I don’t know what to do. I have a few good references from previous bosses who saw my true potential, but plenty of bad ones as well. What should I do to rebuild my reputation? In my future job search, should I mention my history of addiction or be vague about it? Should I try to go back to school? Should I volunteer? Or should I just give up and accept a miserable dead end job, or just off myself? Is there any hope? :’(
Edit: Thank you all for your advice. I never expected to receive so much support. I will continue to work on staying sober. You have all helped me stay positive and I really appreciate that.”
First off, let’s give credit to this person for getting sober (and hoping they continue to have the support to stay on that path – and especially support if they relapse). We are all human and it definitely doesn’t hurt to constantly be reminded of that. There’s lots of well-earned attention on Brené Brown right now who spotlights the need for vulnerability and being your authentic self. Her work is based in research and it’s inspiring and uplifting.
Like most things in life, there has to be a balance in your vulnerability as it relates to job searching. People that are looking to hire us do want to get to know us, but there are some things that they may not need to know right away as they evaluate us for a position. Or things they may never need to know about. There is a balance in sharing things that are too personal as it relates to your professional pursuits.
You may expect that this article suggests that this person be totally honest. Well, it’s not that kind of article. There’s a time and a place for divulging your deepest secrets, and the interview room may not be one of them.
It is important to be your authentic self, but you have to identify what is your professional authentic self. When we are job searching and interviewing, we put on our best and have to be buttoned up and polished.
As we grow and learn in our careers, there may be a variety of challenges that we feel can possibly tarnish our reputation (not just limited to addiction mentioned above):
- Bad relationship with a manager
- Toxic work environment where stress got the best of us
- Harassment that was not addressed by HR
- Financial blunders as it relates to personal or professional budgets
- It just wasn’t the right fit – whatever that means
Here are some thoughts if you worry like our Reddit contributor that your reputation may be tarnished beyond repair:
- Is it time to explore a new industry – where the connections are fresh and they won’t know about why you left so many previous positions? If so, you may have to do some Career Exploration on your transferrable skills and how those can take you in a new direction. Or even new city. The good news is, doors are opening with remote work in our current situation so maybe you can find a new pool of contacts or companies hiring.
- Would this be the right time to take what you have learned and help others? Is there a certification or volunteer project that would help you help others that have dealt with your issue? This may help you feel redeemed for why you had to go through that experience.
- Utilize LinkedIn to build your network with your advocates or make a simple journal entry of who you worked with in the past that was able to see your potential. These would be great choices for references.
- Seek a chat with a friend or even licensed therapist to discuss your situation and forgive yourself. Ultimately if you are holding on to guilt and shame, you won’t allow yourself to move past it and admit that it was full of life lessons. Explore Brené Brown’s work if you need some help in learning more about guilt and shame. They can be very heavy emotions that are also an innate part of being human. We don’t need to eradicate these emotions, we need to acknowledge, accept and MANAGE them.
Often times we are the ones holding ourselves back. It can help to speak with professionals (therapists, recruiters, mentors) to see if the issue is bigger in our head than it really is. And if you need a reminder that we are all human, here it is. Be kind and graceful with yourself.
